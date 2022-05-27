Countertop Wine Cooler Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Countertop Wine Cooler in global, including the following market information:
Global Countertop Wine Cooler Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Countertop Wine Cooler Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Countertop Wine Cooler companies in 2021 (%)
The global Countertop Wine Cooler market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less than USD 500 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Countertop Wine Cooler include Haier Group, LG Electronics, Whirlpool, Koolatron, Newair, Samsung Electronics, EdgeStar, hOmeLabs (hOme) and Allavino, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Countertop Wine Cooler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Countertop Wine Cooler Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Countertop Wine Cooler Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less than USD 500
Above USD 500 to 1,500
Above USD 1500
Global Countertop Wine Cooler Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Countertop Wine Cooler Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Specialty Stores/Homecare Shops
Company-owned Outlets
Online Shops
Global Countertop Wine Cooler Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Countertop Wine Cooler Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Countertop Wine Cooler revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Countertop Wine Cooler revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Countertop Wine Cooler sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Countertop Wine Cooler sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Haier Group
LG Electronics
Whirlpool
Koolatron
Newair
Samsung Electronics
EdgeStar
hOmeLabs (hOme)
Allavino
EuroCave
Wine Enthusiast
BSH Home Appliances Group
Electrolux AB
Whynter LLC
The Avanti Products
NutriChef Kitchen
Vinotemp
Cuisinart
Liebherr Group
Danby Appliances
SMEG
Phiestina
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Countertop Wine Cooler Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Countertop Wine Cooler Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Countertop Wine Cooler Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Countertop Wine Cooler Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Countertop Wine Cooler Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Countertop Wine Cooler Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Countertop Wine Cooler Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Countertop Wine Cooler Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Countertop Wine Cooler Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Countertop Wine Cooler Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Countertop Wine Cooler Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Countertop Wine Cooler Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Countertop Wine Cooler Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Countertop Wine Cooler Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Countertop Wine Cooler Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Countertop Wine Cooler Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
