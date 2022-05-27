Vitamin Gummy Supplement Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vitamin Gummy Supplement in global, including the following market information:

Global Vitamin Gummy Supplement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vitamin Gummy Supplement Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Vitamin Gummy Supplement companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vitamin Gummy Supplement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Vitamin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vitamin Gummy Supplement include Glaxosmithkline (GSK), Bayer, Amway Corporation, Church & Dwight, Nestle SA, Hero Nutritionals, Aesthetic Nutrition Pvt Ltd. (Power Gummies) and Unilever, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vitamin Gummy Supplement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vitamin Gummy Supplement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Vitamin Gummy Supplement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Vitamin

Multi-vitamins

Global Vitamin Gummy Supplement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Vitamin Gummy Supplement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Children

Adults

Global Vitamin Gummy Supplement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Vitamin Gummy Supplement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vitamin Gummy Supplement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vitamin Gummy Supplement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vitamin Gummy Supplement sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Vitamin Gummy Supplement sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Glaxosmithkline (GSK)

Bayer

Amway Corporation

Church & Dwight

Nestle SA

Hero Nutritionals

Aesthetic Nutrition Pvt Ltd. (Power Gummies)

Unilever

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vitamin Gummy Supplement Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vitamin Gummy Supplement Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vitamin Gummy Supplement Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vitamin Gummy Supplement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vitamin Gummy Supplement Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vitamin Gummy Supplement Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vitamin Gummy Supplement Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vitamin Gummy Supplement Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vitamin Gummy Supplement Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vitamin Gummy Supplement Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vitamin Gummy Supplement Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vitamin Gummy Supplement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vitamin Gummy Supplement Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vitamin Gummy Supplement Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vitamin Gummy Supplement Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vitamin Gummy Supplement Companies

