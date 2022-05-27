Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging include Alpha Packaging, Amcor Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Mondi Plc, RPC Group, Graham Packaging Company, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexible Group GmbH and Wasdell Packaging Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Material

Plastic Material

Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufactured Food

Herbal Products

Dietary Supplements

Other

Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alpha Packaging

Amcor Plc

Gerresheimer AG

Mondi Plc

RPC Group

Graham Packaging Company

Sonoco Products Company

Constantia Flexible Group GmbH

Wasdell Packaging Group

Parekh Plast India Ltd

Sangam Plastic Industries

MJS Packaging

TPAC Packaging

Tirupati Wellness

Pro Shake

Nature Plast

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Companies

