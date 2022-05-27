Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging include Alpha Packaging, Amcor Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Mondi Plc, RPC Group, Graham Packaging Company, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexible Group GmbH and Wasdell Packaging Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glass Material
Plastic Material
Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufactured Food
Herbal Products
Dietary Supplements
Other
Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alpha Packaging
Amcor Plc
Gerresheimer AG
Mondi Plc
RPC Group
Graham Packaging Company
Sonoco Products Company
Constantia Flexible Group GmbH
Wasdell Packaging Group
Parekh Plast India Ltd
Sangam Plastic Industries
MJS Packaging
TPAC Packaging
Tirupati Wellness
Pro Shake
Nature Plast
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nutraceutical Rigid Packaging Companies
3.8
