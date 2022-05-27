Eco Bowls Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Eco Bowls in global, including the following market information:
Global Eco Bowls Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Eco Bowls Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Eco Bowls companies in 2021 (%)
The global Eco Bowls market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bioplastics Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Eco Bowls include Amcor Plc, Mondi Group, Crown Holdings, Huhtamaki Oyj, WestRock, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, Evergreen Packaging and Elopak, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Eco Bowls manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Eco Bowls Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Eco Bowls Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bioplastics Material
Paperboard Material
Wheat Bran Material
Bagasse Material
Global Eco Bowls Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Eco Bowls Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Degradable Bowls
Reusable Bowls
Global Eco Bowls Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Eco Bowls Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Eco Bowls revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Eco Bowls revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Eco Bowls sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Eco Bowls sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amcor Plc
Mondi Group
Crown Holdings
Huhtamaki Oyj
WestRock
Smurfit Kappa
Sonoco Products Company
Evergreen Packaging
Elopak
DS Smith
GWP Packaging
Swedbrand Group
Paybox
Buddy Fruits
GF Harvest
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Eco Bowls Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Eco Bowls Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Eco Bowls Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Eco Bowls Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Eco Bowls Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Eco Bowls Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Eco Bowls Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Eco Bowls Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Eco Bowls Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Eco Bowls Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Eco Bowls Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Eco Bowls Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Eco Bowls Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eco Bowls Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Eco Bowls Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eco Bowls Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Eco Bowls Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Bioplastics Material
4.1.3 Paperboard Material
4.1.4 Wheat Bran Material
4.1.5 Bagasse M
