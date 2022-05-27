Eco Bowls Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Eco Bowls in global, including the following market information:

Global Eco Bowls Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Eco Bowls Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Eco Bowls companies in 2021 (%)

The global Eco Bowls market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bioplastics Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Eco Bowls include Amcor Plc, Mondi Group, Crown Holdings, Huhtamaki Oyj, WestRock, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, Evergreen Packaging and Elopak, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Eco Bowls manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Eco Bowls Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Eco Bowls Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bioplastics Material

Paperboard Material

Wheat Bran Material

Bagasse Material

Global Eco Bowls Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Eco Bowls Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Degradable Bowls

Reusable Bowls

Global Eco Bowls Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Eco Bowls Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Eco Bowls revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Eco Bowls revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Eco Bowls sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Eco Bowls sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor Plc

Mondi Group

Crown Holdings

Huhtamaki Oyj

WestRock

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco Products Company

Evergreen Packaging

Elopak

DS Smith

GWP Packaging

Swedbrand Group

Paybox

Buddy Fruits

GF Harvest

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Eco Bowls Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Eco Bowls Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Eco Bowls Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Eco Bowls Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Eco Bowls Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Eco Bowls Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Eco Bowls Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Eco Bowls Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Eco Bowls Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Eco Bowls Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Eco Bowls Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Eco Bowls Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Eco Bowls Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eco Bowls Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Eco Bowls Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eco Bowls Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Eco Bowls Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Bioplastics Material

4.1.3 Paperboard Material

4.1.4 Wheat Bran Material

4.1.5 Bagasse M

