5G Industrial IoT Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 5G Industrial IoT in Global, including the following market information:
Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global 5G Industrial IoT market was valued at 920.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4022.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 5G Industrial IoT include ABB, Advantech, AT&T, Bosch, China Mobile, China Unicom, Cisco, Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 5G Industrial IoT companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 5G Industrial IoT Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Services
Solutions
Global 5G Industrial IoT Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small & Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Global 5G Industrial IoT Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 5G Industrial IoT revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 5G Industrial IoT revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Advantech
AT&T
Bosch
China Mobile
China Unicom
Cisco
Deutsche Telekom
Ericsson
Honeywell
Huawei
IBM
IDEMIA
Intel
KT Corporation
Microsoft
Nokia
NTT Data
Qualcomm
Siemens
Sierra Wireless
T-Mobile
Telit
Thales Group
Verizon
Vodafone
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 5G Industrial IoT Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 5G Industrial IoT Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 5G Industrial IoT Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 5G Industrial IoT Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 5G Industrial IoT Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 5G Industrial IoT Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies 5G Industrial IoT Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 5G Industrial IoT Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 5G Industrial IoT Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 5G Industrial IoT Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Size Markets,
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414