5G Industrial IoT Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 5G Industrial IoT in Global, including the following market information:

Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global 5G Industrial IoT market was valued at 920.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4022.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 5G Industrial IoT include ABB, Advantech, AT&T, Bosch, China Mobile, China Unicom, Cisco, Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 5G Industrial IoT companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 5G Industrial IoT Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Services

Solutions

Global 5G Industrial IoT Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global 5G Industrial IoT Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 5G Industrial IoT revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 5G Industrial IoT revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Advantech

AT&T

Bosch

China Mobile

China Unicom

Cisco

Deutsche Telekom

Ericsson

Honeywell

Huawei

IBM

IDEMIA

Intel

KT Corporation

Microsoft

Nokia

NTT Data

Qualcomm

Siemens

Sierra Wireless

T-Mobile

Telit

Thales Group

Verizon

Vodafone

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-g-industrial-iot-forecast-2022-2028-347

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-g-industrial-iot-forecast-2022-2028-347

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 5G Industrial IoT Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 5G Industrial IoT Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 5G Industrial IoT Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 5G Industrial IoT Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 5G Industrial IoT Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 5G Industrial IoT Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies 5G Industrial IoT Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 5G Industrial IoT Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 5G Industrial IoT Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 5G Industrial IoT Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Size Markets,

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-g-industrial-iot-forecast-2022-2028-347

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

