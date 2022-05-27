FPGA Accelerators Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of FPGA Accelerators in global, including the following market information:

Global FPGA Accelerators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global FPGA Accelerators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five FPGA Accelerators companies in 2021 (%)

The global FPGA Accelerators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Computer Accelerators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of FPGA Accelerators include Xilinx, Flex Logic Technologies, Intel, QuickLogic, Lattice Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, Efinix, Achronix Semiconductor and Adlec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the FPGA Accelerators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global FPGA Accelerators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global FPGA Accelerators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Computer Accelerators

Network Accelerators

Storage Accelerators

Others

Global FPGA Accelerators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global FPGA Accelerators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global FPGA Accelerators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global FPGA Accelerators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies FPGA Accelerators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies FPGA Accelerators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies FPGA Accelerators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies FPGA Accelerators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Xilinx

Flex Logic Technologies

Intel

QuickLogic

Lattice Semiconductor

Microchip Technology

Efinix

Achronix Semiconductor

Adlec

GOWIN Semiconductor

ByteSnap Design

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 FPGA Accelerators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global FPGA Accelerators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global FPGA Accelerators Overall Market Size

2.1 Global FPGA Accelerators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global FPGA Accelerators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global FPGA Accelerators Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top FPGA Accelerators Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global FPGA Accelerators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global FPGA Accelerators Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global FPGA Accelerators Sales by Companies

3.5 Global FPGA Accelerators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 FPGA Accelerators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers FPGA Accelerators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 FPGA Accelerators Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 FPGA Accelerators Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 FPGA Accelerators Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global FPGA Accelerators Market Size Markets, 2021 &

