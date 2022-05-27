Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Transportation & Logistics Platform market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transportation & Logistics Platform market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Transportation & Logistics Platform market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Segment by Application

Freight forwarding companies

Courier service providers

Network service providers

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Trimble Transportation

Oracle

E2open

GlobalTranz

Flexport

Avolin

Mettler Toledo

Ramco Systems

FarEye

Phalanx Logistics Solutions

Descartes Systems Group

LLamasoft

ProTransport

AVAAL Technology Solutions

3Gtms

BluJay

VIP

LogiNext

Manhattan Associates

Omnitracs

AFS Logistics

UltraShipTMS

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Transportation & Logistics Platform consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Transportation & Logistics Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Transportation & Logistics Platform manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Transportation & Logistics Platform with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Transportation & Logistics Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Transportation & Logistics Platform companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Transportation & Logistics Platform Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Transportation & Logistics Platform in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Transportation & Logistics Platform Industry Trends

1.4.2 Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Drivers

1.4.3 Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Challenges

1.4.4 Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Transportation & Logistics Platform by Type

2.1 Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cloud-Based

2.1.2 On-Premises

2.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Transportation & Logistics Platform by Application

3.1 Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Freight forwarding companies

3.1.2 Courier service providers

3.1.3 Network service providers

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Transportation & Logistics Platform in 2021

4.2.3 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Headquarters, Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Companies Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Transportation & Logistics Platform Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Transportation & Logistics Platform Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Transportation & Logistics Platform Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Transportation & Logistics Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Trimble Transportation

7.1.1 Trimble Transportation Company Details

7.1.2 Trimble Transportation Business Overview

7.1.3 Trimble Transportation Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.1.4 Trimble Transportation Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Trimble Transportation Recent Development

7.2 Oracle

7.2.1 Oracle Company Details

7.2.2 Oracle Business Overview

7.2.3 Oracle Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

7.3 E2open

7.3.1 E2open Company Details

7.3.2 E2open Business Overview

7.3.3 E2open Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.3.4 E2open Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 E2open Recent Development

7.4 GlobalTranz

7.4.1 GlobalTranz Company Details

7.4.2 GlobalTranz Business Overview

7.4.3 GlobalTranz Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.4.4 GlobalTranz Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 GlobalTranz Recent Development

7.5 Flexport

7.5.1 Flexport Company Details

7.5.2 Flexport Business Overview

7.5.3 Flexport Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.5.4 Flexport Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Flexport Recent Development

7.6 Avolin

7.6.1 Avolin Company Details

7.6.2 Avolin Business Overview

7.6.3 Avolin Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.6.4 Avolin Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Avolin Recent Development

7.7 Mettler Toledo

7.7.1 Mettler Toledo Company Details

7.7.2 Mettler Toledo Business Overview

7.7.3 Mettler Toledo Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.7.4 Mettler Toledo Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Mettler Toledo Recent Development

7.8 Ramco Systems

7.8.1 Ramco Systems Company Details

7.8.2 Ramco Systems Business Overview

7.8.3 Ramco Systems Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.8.4 Ramco Systems Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Ramco Systems Recent Development

7.9 FarEye

7.9.1 FarEye Company Details

7.9.2 FarEye Business Overview

7.9.3 FarEye Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.9.4 FarEye Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 FarEye Recent Development

7.10 Phalanx Logistics Solutions

7.10.1 Phalanx Logistics Solutions Company Details

7.10.2 Phalanx Logistics Solutions Business Overview

7.10.3 Phalanx Logistics Solutions Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.10.4 Phalanx Logistics Solutions Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Phalanx Logistics Solutions Recent Development

7.11 Descartes Systems Group

7.11.1 Descartes Systems Group Company Details

7.11.2 Descartes Systems Group Business Overview

7.11.3 Descartes Systems Group Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.11.4 Descartes Systems Group Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Descartes Systems Group Recent Development

7.12 LLamasoft

7.12.1 LLamasoft Company Details

7.12.2 LLamasoft Business Overview

7.12.3 LLamasoft Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.12.4 LLamasoft Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 LLamasoft Recent Development

7.13 ProTransport

7.13.1 ProTransport Company Details

7.13.2 ProTransport Business Overview

7.13.3 ProTransport Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.13.4 ProTransport Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 ProTransport Recent Development

7.14 AVAAL Technology Solutions

7.14.1 AVAAL Technology Solutions Company Details

7.14.2 AVAAL Technology Solutions Business Overview

7.14.3 AVAAL Technology Solutions Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.14.4 AVAAL Technology Solutions Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 AVAAL Technology Solutions Recent Development

7.15 3Gtms

7.15.1 3Gtms Company Details

7.15.2 3Gtms Business Overview

7.15.3 3Gtms Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.15.4 3Gtms Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 3Gtms Recent Development

7.16 BluJay

7.16.1 BluJay Company Details

7.16.2 BluJay Business Overview

7.16.3 BluJay Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.16.4 BluJay Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 BluJay Recent Development

7.17 VIP

7.17.1 VIP Company Details

7.17.2 VIP Business Overview

7.17.3 VIP Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.17.4 VIP Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 VIP Recent Development

7.18 LogiNext

7.18.1 LogiNext Company Details

7.18.2 LogiNext Business Overview

7.18.3 LogiNext Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.18.4 LogiNext Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 LogiNext Recent Development

7.19 Manhattan Associates

7.19.1 Manhattan Associates Company Details

7.19.2 Manhattan Associates Business Overview

7.19.3 Manhattan Associates Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.19.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development

7.20 Omnitracs

7.20.1 Omnitracs Company Details

7.20.2 Omnitracs Business Overview

7.20.3 Omnitracs Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.20.4 Omnitracs Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Omnitracs Recent Development

7.21 AFS Logistics

7.21.1 AFS Logistics Company Details

7.21.2 AFS Logistics Business Overview

7.21.3 AFS Logistics Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.21.4 AFS Logistics Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 AFS Logistics Recent Development

7.22 UltraShipTMS

7.22.1 UltraShipTMS Company Details

7.22.2 UltraShipTMS Business Overview

7.22.3 UltraShipTMS Transportation & Logistics Platform Introduction

7.22.4 UltraShipTMS Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 UltraShipTMS Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

