Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies market size is estimated to be worth US$ 650 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 5107.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, T-Cell Engagers accounting for % of the T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Hematological Cancers was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Scope and Market Size

T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

T-Cell Engagers

NK-Cell Engagers

Segment by Application

Hematological Cancers

Solid Tumors

By Company

Amgen

Immunocore

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Pfizer

AbbVie

MacroGenics

Regeneron

By Region

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodiescompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Product Introduction

1.2 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Dynamics

1.5.1 T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Industry Trends

1.5.2 T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Drivers

1.5.3 T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Challenges

1.5.4 T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 T-Cell Engagers

2.1.2 NK-Cell Engagers

2.2 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hematological Cancers

3.1.2 Solid Tumors

3.2 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies in 2021

4.2.3 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Size by Region

5.1 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Amgen

7.1.1 Amgen Corporation Information

7.1.2 Amgen Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Amgen T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Amgen T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Products Offered

7.1.5 Amgen Recent Development

7.2 Immunocore

7.2.1 Immunocore Corporation Information

7.2.2 Immunocore Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Immunocore T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Immunocore T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Products Offered

7.2.5 Immunocore Recent Development

7.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

7.3.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Johnson & Johnson T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Johnson & Johnson T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Products Offered

7.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

7.4 Roche

7.4.1 Roche Corporation Information

7.4.2 Roche Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Roche T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Roche T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Products Offered

7.4.5 Roche Recent Development

7.5 Pfizer

7.5.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

7.5.2 Pfizer Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Pfizer T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Pfizer T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Products Offered

7.5.5 Pfizer Recent Development

7.6 AbbVie

7.6.1 AbbVie Corporation Information

7.6.2 AbbVie Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 AbbVie T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 AbbVie T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Products Offered

7.6.5 AbbVie Recent Development

7.7 MacroGenics

7.7.1 MacroGenics Corporation Information

7.7.2 MacroGenics Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 MacroGenics T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 MacroGenics T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Products Offered

7.7.5 MacroGenics Recent Development

7.8 Regeneron

7.8.1 Regeneron Corporation Information

7.8.2 Regeneron Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Regeneron T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Regeneron T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Products Offered

7.8.5 Regeneron Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Distributors

8.3 T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Production Mode & Process

8.4 T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Sales Channels

8.4.2 T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Distributors

8.5 T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

