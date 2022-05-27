Event Monitoring Tool Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Event Monitoring Tool market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Event Monitoring Tool market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Event Monitoring Tool market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/355506/event-monitoring-tool

Segment by Type

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Segment by Application

Corporations

Governments

Individuals

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

ScienceLogic

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Broadcom

Everbridge

BMC Software

Splunk

HelpSystems

BigPanda

Loom Systems (ServiceNow)

Micro Focus International

CenturyLink

Altimetrik

Check Point Software Technologies

Eventdex

Zoho

Logit.io

IBM

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Event Monitoring Tool consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Event Monitoring Tool market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Event Monitoring Tool manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Event Monitoring Tool with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Event Monitoring Tool submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Event Monitoring Tool companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Event Monitoring Tool Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Event Monitoring Tool Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Event Monitoring Tool Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Event Monitoring Tool Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Event Monitoring Tool Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Event Monitoring Tool in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Event Monitoring Tool Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Event Monitoring Tool Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Event Monitoring Tool Industry Trends

1.4.2 Event Monitoring Tool Market Drivers

1.4.3 Event Monitoring Tool Market Challenges

1.4.4 Event Monitoring Tool Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Event Monitoring Tool by Type

2.1 Event Monitoring Tool Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cloud-Based

2.1.2 On-Premises

2.2 Global Event Monitoring Tool Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Event Monitoring Tool Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Event Monitoring Tool Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Event Monitoring Tool Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Event Monitoring Tool by Application

3.1 Event Monitoring Tool Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Corporations

3.1.2 Governments

3.1.3 Individuals

3.2 Global Event Monitoring Tool Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Event Monitoring Tool Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Event Monitoring Tool Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Event Monitoring Tool Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Event Monitoring Tool Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Event Monitoring Tool Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Event Monitoring Tool Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Event Monitoring Tool Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Event Monitoring Tool Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Event Monitoring Tool Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Event Monitoring Tool in 2021

4.2.3 Global Event Monitoring Tool Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Event Monitoring Tool Headquarters, Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Event Monitoring Tool Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Event Monitoring Tool Companies Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Event Monitoring Tool Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Event Monitoring Tool Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Event Monitoring Tool Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Event Monitoring Tool Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Event Monitoring Tool Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Event Monitoring Tool Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Event Monitoring Tool Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Event Monitoring Tool Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Event Monitoring Tool Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Event Monitoring Tool Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Event Monitoring Tool Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Event Monitoring Tool Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Event Monitoring Tool Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Event Monitoring Tool Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Event Monitoring Tool Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Event Monitoring Tool Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Event Monitoring Tool Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Event Monitoring Tool Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Event Monitoring Tool Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ScienceLogic

7.1.1 ScienceLogic Company Details

7.1.2 ScienceLogic Business Overview

7.1.3 ScienceLogic Event Monitoring Tool Introduction

7.1.4 ScienceLogic Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 ScienceLogic Recent Development

7.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

7.2.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Company Details

7.2.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Business Overview

7.2.3 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Event Monitoring Tool Introduction

7.2.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Recent Development

7.3 Broadcom

7.3.1 Broadcom Company Details

7.3.2 Broadcom Business Overview

7.3.3 Broadcom Event Monitoring Tool Introduction

7.3.4 Broadcom Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Broadcom Recent Development

7.4 Everbridge

7.4.1 Everbridge Company Details

7.4.2 Everbridge Business Overview

7.4.3 Everbridge Event Monitoring Tool Introduction

7.4.4 Everbridge Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Everbridge Recent Development

7.5 BMC Software

7.5.1 BMC Software Company Details

7.5.2 BMC Software Business Overview

7.5.3 BMC Software Event Monitoring Tool Introduction

7.5.4 BMC Software Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 BMC Software Recent Development

7.6 Splunk

7.6.1 Splunk Company Details

7.6.2 Splunk Business Overview

7.6.3 Splunk Event Monitoring Tool Introduction

7.6.4 Splunk Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Splunk Recent Development

7.7 HelpSystems

7.7.1 HelpSystems Company Details

7.7.2 HelpSystems Business Overview

7.7.3 HelpSystems Event Monitoring Tool Introduction

7.7.4 HelpSystems Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 HelpSystems Recent Development

7.8 BigPanda

7.8.1 BigPanda Company Details

7.8.2 BigPanda Business Overview

7.8.3 BigPanda Event Monitoring Tool Introduction

7.8.4 BigPanda Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 BigPanda Recent Development

7.9 Loom Systems (ServiceNow)

7.9.1 Loom Systems (ServiceNow) Company Details

7.9.2 Loom Systems (ServiceNow) Business Overview

7.9.3 Loom Systems (ServiceNow) Event Monitoring Tool Introduction

7.9.4 Loom Systems (ServiceNow) Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Loom Systems (ServiceNow) Recent Development

7.10 Micro Focus International

7.10.1 Micro Focus International Company Details

7.10.2 Micro Focus International Business Overview

7.10.3 Micro Focus International Event Monitoring Tool Introduction

7.10.4 Micro Focus International Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Micro Focus International Recent Development

7.11 CenturyLink

7.11.1 CenturyLink Company Details

7.11.2 CenturyLink Business Overview

7.11.3 CenturyLink Event Monitoring Tool Introduction

7.11.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 CenturyLink Recent Development

7.12 Altimetrik

7.12.1 Altimetrik Company Details

7.12.2 Altimetrik Business Overview

7.12.3 Altimetrik Event Monitoring Tool Introduction

7.12.4 Altimetrik Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Altimetrik Recent Development

7.13 Check Point Software Technologies

7.13.1 Check Point Software Technologies Company Details

7.13.2 Check Point Software Technologies Business Overview

7.13.3 Check Point Software Technologies Event Monitoring Tool Introduction

7.13.4 Check Point Software Technologies Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Development

7.14 Eventdex

7.14.1 Eventdex Company Details

7.14.2 Eventdex Business Overview

7.14.3 Eventdex Event Monitoring Tool Introduction

7.14.4 Eventdex Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Eventdex Recent Development

7.15 Zoho

7.15.1 Zoho Company Details

7.15.2 Zoho Business Overview

7.15.3 Zoho Event Monitoring Tool Introduction

7.15.4 Zoho Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Zoho Recent Development

7.16 Logit.io

7.16.1 Logit.io Company Details

7.16.2 Logit.io Business Overview

7.16.3 Logit.io Event Monitoring Tool Introduction

7.16.4 Logit.io Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Logit.io Recent Development

7.17 IBM

7.17.1 IBM Company Details

7.17.2 IBM Business Overview

7.17.3 IBM Event Monitoring Tool Introduction

7.17.4 IBM Revenue in Event Monitoring Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 IBM Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/355506/event-monitoring-tool

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States