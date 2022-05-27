Clothing for Cycling Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Clothing for Cycling market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Clothing for Cycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Clothing for Cycling market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/355501/clothing-for-cycling

Segment by Type

Professional Cycling Clothing

Amateur Cycling Clothing

Segment by Application

Male Cyclists

Female Cyclists

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Adidas

Nike

Specialized Bicycle

MERIDA

TREK

Capo

Assos

Rapha

Marcello Bergamo

Castelli

Pearl Izumi

GIANT

CCN Sport

JAKROO

Spakct

Mysenlan

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Clothing for Cycling consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Clothing for Cycling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Clothing for Cycling manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Clothing for Cycling with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Clothing for Cycling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Clothing for Cycling companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Clothing for Cycling Product Introduction

1.2 Global Clothing for Cycling Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Clothing for Cycling Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Clothing for Cycling Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Clothing for Cycling Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Clothing for Cycling Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Clothing for Cycling Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Clothing for Cycling Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Clothing for Cycling in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Clothing for Cycling Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Clothing for Cycling Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Clothing for Cycling Industry Trends

1.5.2 Clothing for Cycling Market Drivers

1.5.3 Clothing for Cycling Market Challenges

1.5.4 Clothing for Cycling Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Clothing for Cycling Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Professional Cycling Clothing

2.1.2 Amateur Cycling Clothing

2.2 Global Clothing for Cycling Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Clothing for Cycling Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Clothing for Cycling Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Clothing for Cycling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Clothing for Cycling Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Clothing for Cycling Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Clothing for Cycling Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Clothing for Cycling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Clothing for Cycling Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Male Cyclists

3.1.2 Female Cyclists

3.2 Global Clothing for Cycling Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Clothing for Cycling Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Clothing for Cycling Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Clothing for Cycling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Clothing for Cycling Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Clothing for Cycling Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Clothing for Cycling Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Clothing for Cycling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Clothing for Cycling Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Clothing for Cycling Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Clothing for Cycling Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Clothing for Cycling Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Clothing for Cycling Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Clothing for Cycling Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Clothing for Cycling Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Clothing for Cycling Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Clothing for Cycling in 2021

4.2.3 Global Clothing for Cycling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Clothing for Cycling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Clothing for Cycling Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Clothing for Cycling Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Clothing for Cycling Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Clothing for Cycling Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Clothing for Cycling Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Clothing for Cycling Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Clothing for Cycling Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Clothing for Cycling Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Clothing for Cycling Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Clothing for Cycling Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Clothing for Cycling Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Clothing for Cycling Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Clothing for Cycling Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Clothing for Cycling Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Clothing for Cycling Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Clothing for Cycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Clothing for Cycling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Clothing for Cycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Clothing for Cycling Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Clothing for Cycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Clothing for Cycling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Clothing for Cycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Clothing for Cycling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Clothing for Cycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Clothing for Cycling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Adidas

7.1.1 Adidas Corporation Information

7.1.2 Adidas Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Adidas Clothing for Cycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Adidas Clothing for Cycling Products Offered

7.1.5 Adidas Recent Development

7.2 Nike

7.2.1 Nike Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nike Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Nike Clothing for Cycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Nike Clothing for Cycling Products Offered

7.2.5 Nike Recent Development

7.3 Specialized Bicycle

7.3.1 Specialized Bicycle Corporation Information

7.3.2 Specialized Bicycle Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Specialized Bicycle Clothing for Cycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Specialized Bicycle Clothing for Cycling Products Offered

7.3.5 Specialized Bicycle Recent Development

7.4 MERIDA

7.4.1 MERIDA Corporation Information

7.4.2 MERIDA Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 MERIDA Clothing for Cycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 MERIDA Clothing for Cycling Products Offered

7.4.5 MERIDA Recent Development

7.5 TREK

7.5.1 TREK Corporation Information

7.5.2 TREK Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 TREK Clothing for Cycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 TREK Clothing for Cycling Products Offered

7.5.5 TREK Recent Development

7.6 Capo

7.6.1 Capo Corporation Information

7.6.2 Capo Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Capo Clothing for Cycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Capo Clothing for Cycling Products Offered

7.6.5 Capo Recent Development

7.7 Assos

7.7.1 Assos Corporation Information

7.7.2 Assos Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Assos Clothing for Cycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Assos Clothing for Cycling Products Offered

7.7.5 Assos Recent Development

7.8 Rapha

7.8.1 Rapha Corporation Information

7.8.2 Rapha Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Rapha Clothing for Cycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Rapha Clothing for Cycling Products Offered

7.8.5 Rapha Recent Development

7.9 Marcello Bergamo

7.9.1 Marcello Bergamo Corporation Information

7.9.2 Marcello Bergamo Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Marcello Bergamo Clothing for Cycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Marcello Bergamo Clothing for Cycling Products Offered

7.9.5 Marcello Bergamo Recent Development

7.10 Castelli

7.10.1 Castelli Corporation Information

7.10.2 Castelli Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Castelli Clothing for Cycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Castelli Clothing for Cycling Products Offered

7.10.5 Castelli Recent Development

7.11 Pearl Izumi

7.11.1 Pearl Izumi Corporation Information

7.11.2 Pearl Izumi Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Pearl Izumi Clothing for Cycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Pearl Izumi Clothing for Cycling Products Offered

7.11.5 Pearl Izumi Recent Development

7.12 GIANT

7.12.1 GIANT Corporation Information

7.12.2 GIANT Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 GIANT Clothing for Cycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 GIANT Products Offered

7.12.5 GIANT Recent Development

7.13 CCN Sport

7.13.1 CCN Sport Corporation Information

7.13.2 CCN Sport Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 CCN Sport Clothing for Cycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 CCN Sport Products Offered

7.13.5 CCN Sport Recent Development

7.14 JAKROO

7.14.1 JAKROO Corporation Information

7.14.2 JAKROO Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 JAKROO Clothing for Cycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 JAKROO Products Offered

7.14.5 JAKROO Recent Development

7.15 Spakct

7.15.1 Spakct Corporation Information

7.15.2 Spakct Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Spakct Clothing for Cycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Spakct Products Offered

7.15.5 Spakct Recent Development

7.16 Mysenlan

7.16.1 Mysenlan Corporation Information

7.16.2 Mysenlan Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Mysenlan Clothing for Cycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Mysenlan Products Offered

7.16.5 Mysenlan Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Clothing for Cycling Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Clothing for Cycling Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Clothing for Cycling Distributors

8.3 Clothing for Cycling Production Mode & Process

8.4 Clothing for Cycling Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Clothing for Cycling Sales Channels

8.4.2 Clothing for Cycling Distributors

8.5 Clothing for Cycling Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/355501/clothing-for-cycling

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States