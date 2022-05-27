Global Recycle Yarn Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Recycle Yarn market was valued at 32.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Recycle Yarn refers to the fibers from the recovery waste plastic and part of the natural fibers, then made into yarn.Recycle yarn can be classified as Recycled PET Yarn, Recycled Cotton Yarn, Recycled Nylon Yarn and others in terms of raw material source. Recycled PET Yarn is the major kind of recycle yarn due to the comparatively convenient source-the PET bottles. In 2015, Recycled PET Yarn takes 67.27% global share of the whole recycle yarn market and the product is mainly produced in China. The market of Recycled Cotton Yarn and Recycled Nylon Yarn are more fragmented, with USA and European countries as the major producing area. The market of recycle yarn is highly fragmented with a tail of manufacturers from transnational players to small private companies. The largest producers of recycle yarn in the worldwide are located in China, which specifically specialized in manufacturing of recycled PET yarn. Major players are Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Haili Group, Cixi Xingke chemical fiber, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech from China, Martex Fiber and Unifi from USA. The largest production area of recycle yarn is China, USA, Europe and India are also major producing area of recycle yarn.

By Market Verdors:

Martex Fiber

Unifi

Patagonia

Patrick Yarn Mill

Ecological Textiles

Hilaturas Ferre

Haksa Tekstil

Filatures Du Parc

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

APM INDUSTRIES

Pashupati Polytex

HYOSUNG

Nilit

LIBOLON

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Haili Group

Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

Shandong Grand New Material Technology

Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

Zhonglang Group

Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

By Types:

Recycled PET Yarn

Recycled Cotton Yarn

Recycled Nylon Yarn

By Applications:

Carpet

Clothing

Car

Building

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Recycle Yarn Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Recycle Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Recycled PET Yarn

1.4.3 Recycled Cotton Yarn

1.4.4 Recycled Nylon Yarn

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Recycle Yarn Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Carpet

1.5.3 Clothing

1.5.4 Car

1.5.5 Building

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Recycle Yarn Market

1.8.1 Global Recycle Yarn Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Recycle Yarn Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Recycle Yarn Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Recycle Yarn Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Recycle Yarn Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Recycle Yarn Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Recycle Yarn Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Recycle Yarn Sales Volume

