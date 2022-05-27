Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and SNP Genotyping and Analysis market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SNP Genotyping and Analysis market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global SNP Genotyping and Analysis market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1627 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4130.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Dynamic Allele-Specific Hybridization accounting for % of the SNP Genotyping and Analysis global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacogenomics was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Scope and Market Size

SNP Genotyping and Analysis market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SNP Genotyping and Analysis market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the SNP Genotyping and Analysis market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Dynamic Allele-Specific Hybridization

Molecular Beacons

SNP Microarrays

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacogenomics

Diagnostic Research

Agricultural Biotechnology

Breeding and Animal Livestock

By Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Roche

Bio-rad

LGC

Sequenom

Beckman Coulter

QIAGEN

Fluidigm

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> SNP Genotyping and Analysiscompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

