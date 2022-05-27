Global Aids to Navigation System Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and Aids to Navigation System market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aids to Navigation System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Aids to Navigation System market size is estimated to be worth US$ 404 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 508 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Buoys accounting for % of the Aids to Navigation System global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Offshore was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Aids to Navigation System Scope and Market Size

Aids to Navigation System market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aids to Navigation System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Aids to Navigation System market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Buoys

Fog Signals

Day Beacons

Lighthouses

Others

Segment by Application

Offshore

Coastal & Port

Inland Waters

By Company

Sealite

Sabik Marine

Pharos Marine Automatic Power

Orga BV

Julius Marine GmbH

Zeni Lite Buoy

JFC Marine

Fendercare Marine

Resinex

Arctia Meritaito Oy

Mesemar

Ryokuseisha Corporation

GISMAN

ITO Navaids

Corilla Marine

SICE srl

Go Deep International

Woori Marine

KJS Technology

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Aids to Navigation Systemcompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

