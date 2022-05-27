Global MRI System Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global MRI System market was valued at 4568.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The major components of an MRI scanner are the main magnet, which polarizes the sample, the shim coils for correcting shifts in the homogeneity of the main magnetic field, the gradient system which is used to localize the MR signal and the RF system, which excites the sample and detects the resulting NMR signal.In 2017, the closed MRI systems segment accounted for the largest share of the MRI systems market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the superconducting magnets used in these systems to obtain higher image quality and throughput.

By Market Verdors:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Hitachi Medical

Canon Medical Systems

Shimadzu

Carestream Health

Hologic

Esaote

Agilent Technologies

Time Medical Systems

Aurora Imaging Technology

By Types:

Closed MRI Systems

Open MRI Systems

Very-high-field (4T and above)

By Applications:

Medical

Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

