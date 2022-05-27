Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and Automotive Lightweight Materials market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market size is estimated to be worth US$ 124110 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 167270 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Aluminum Alloys accounting for % of the Automotive Lightweight Materials global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Body-in White was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Scope and Market Size

Automotive Lightweight Materials market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Lightweight Materials market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/185676/automotive-lightweight-materials

Segment by Type

Aluminum Alloys

Magnesium Alloys

High Strength Steels

Engineering Plastics

Composites and Others

Segment by Application

Body-in White

Chassis & Suspension

Powertrains and Closure

Interiors and Others

By Company

BASF

Thyssenkrupp

Covestro

Arcelormittal

Lyondellbasell

Novelis

Toray

Alcoa

Owens Corning

Borealis

SGL Carbon

DSM

SABIC

SAAB

Constellium

The report on the Marine Soft-Sided Coolers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automotive Lightweight Materialscompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Lightweight Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automotive Lightweight Materials Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Lightweight Materials in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automotive Lightweight Materials Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Aluminum Alloys

2.1.2 Magnesium Alloys

2.1.3 High Strength Steels

2.1.4 Engineering Plastics

2.1.5 Composites and Others

2.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automotive Lightweight Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Body-in White

3.1.2 Chassis & Suspension

3.1.3 Powertrains and Closure

3.1.4 Interiors and Others

3.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automotive Lightweight Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automotive Lightweight Materials in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automotive Lightweight Materials Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Lightweight Materials Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automotive Lightweight Materials Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automotive Lightweight Materials Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 Thyssenkrupp

7.2.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information

7.2.2 Thyssenkrupp Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered

7.2.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development

7.3 Covestro

7.3.1 Covestro Corporation Information

7.3.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Covestro Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Covestro Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered

7.3.5 Covestro Recent Development

7.4 Arcelormittal

7.4.1 Arcelormittal Corporation Information

7.4.2 Arcelormittal Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Arcelormittal Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Arcelormittal Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered

7.4.5 Arcelormittal Recent Development

7.5 Lyondellbasell

7.5.1 Lyondellbasell Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lyondellbasell Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Lyondellbasell Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Lyondellbasell Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered

7.5.5 Lyondellbasell Recent Development

7.6 Novelis

7.6.1 Novelis Corporation Information

7.6.2 Novelis Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Novelis Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Novelis Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered

7.6.5 Novelis Recent Development

7.7 Toray

7.7.1 Toray Corporation Information

7.7.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Toray Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Toray Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered

7.7.5 Toray Recent Development

7.8 Alcoa

7.8.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

7.8.2 Alcoa Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Alcoa Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Alcoa Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered

7.8.5 Alcoa Recent Development

7.9 Owens Corning

7.9.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

7.9.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Owens Corning Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Owens Corning Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered

7.9.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

7.10 Borealis

7.10.1 Borealis Corporation Information

7.10.2 Borealis Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Borealis Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Borealis Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered

7.10.5 Borealis Recent Development

7.11 SGL Carbon

7.11.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information

7.11.2 SGL Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SGL Carbon Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SGL Carbon Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered

7.11.5 SGL Carbon Recent Development

7.12 DSM

7.12.1 DSM Corporation Information

7.12.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 DSM Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 DSM Products Offered

7.12.5 DSM Recent Development

7.13 SABIC

7.13.1 SABIC Corporation Information

7.13.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 SABIC Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 SABIC Products Offered

7.13.5 SABIC Recent Development

7.14 SAAB

7.14.1 SAAB Corporation Information

7.14.2 SAAB Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SAAB Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SAAB Products Offered

7.14.5 SAAB Recent Development

7.15 Constellium

7.15.1 Constellium Corporation Information

7.15.2 Constellium Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Constellium Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Constellium Products Offered

7.15.5 Constellium Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automotive Lightweight Materials Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automotive Lightweight Materials Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automotive Lightweight Materials Distributors

8.3 Automotive Lightweight Materials Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automotive Lightweight Materials Distributors

8.5 Automotive Lightweight Materials Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/185676/automotive-lightweight-materials

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com