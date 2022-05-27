Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Upper Gastrointestinal Stent market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Upper Gastrointestinal Stent market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Esophageal Stent

Duodenal Stent

Colonic Stent

Biliary Stent

Pancreatic Stent

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

Merit Medical

Taewoong Medical

M.I. Tech

Duomed

Medtronic

ELLA-CS

Olympus

ConMed

Micro-Tech

Endo-Flex (Medi-Globe)

Cantel Medical

Hobbs Medical

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Upper Gastrointestinal Stent market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Upper Gastrointestinal Stent with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Upper Gastrointestinal Stent submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Upper Gastrointestinal Stent companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Product Introduction

1.2 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Upper Gastrointestinal Stent in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Industry Trends

1.5.2 Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Drivers

1.5.3 Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Challenges

1.5.4 Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Esophageal Stent

2.1.2 Duodenal Stent

2.1.3 Colonic Stent

2.1.4 Biliary Stent

2.1.5 Pancreatic Stent

2.2 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospitals

3.1.2 Specialty Clinics

3.1.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

3.2 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Upper Gastrointestinal Stent in 2021

4.2.3 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Boston Scientific

7.1.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

7.1.2 Boston Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Boston Scientific Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Boston Scientific Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Products Offered

7.1.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

7.2 Cook Medical

7.2.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cook Medical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Cook Medical Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Cook Medical Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Products Offered

7.2.5 Cook Medical Recent Development

7.3 Merit Medical

7.3.1 Merit Medical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Merit Medical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Merit Medical Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Merit Medical Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Products Offered

7.3.5 Merit Medical Recent Development

7.4 Taewoong Medical

7.4.1 Taewoong Medical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Taewoong Medical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Taewoong Medical Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Taewoong Medical Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Products Offered

7.4.5 Taewoong Medical Recent Development

7.5 M.I. Tech

7.5.1 M.I. Tech Corporation Information

7.5.2 M.I. Tech Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 M.I. Tech Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 M.I. Tech Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Products Offered

7.5.5 M.I. Tech Recent Development

7.6 Duomed

7.6.1 Duomed Corporation Information

7.6.2 Duomed Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Duomed Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Duomed Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Products Offered

7.6.5 Duomed Recent Development

7.7 Medtronic

7.7.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

7.7.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Medtronic Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Medtronic Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Products Offered

7.7.5 Medtronic Recent Development

7.8 ELLA-CS

7.8.1 ELLA-CS Corporation Information

7.8.2 ELLA-CS Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ELLA-CS Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ELLA-CS Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Products Offered

7.8.5 ELLA-CS Recent Development

7.9 Olympus

7.9.1 Olympus Corporation Information

7.9.2 Olympus Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Olympus Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Olympus Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Products Offered

7.9.5 Olympus Recent Development

7.10 ConMed

7.10.1 ConMed Corporation Information

7.10.2 ConMed Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 ConMed Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 ConMed Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Products Offered

7.10.5 ConMed Recent Development

7.11 Micro-Tech

7.11.1 Micro-Tech Corporation Information

7.11.2 Micro-Tech Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Micro-Tech Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Micro-Tech Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Products Offered

7.11.5 Micro-Tech Recent Development

7.12 Endo-Flex (Medi-Globe)

7.12.1 Endo-Flex (Medi-Globe) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Endo-Flex (Medi-Globe) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Endo-Flex (Medi-Globe) Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Endo-Flex (Medi-Globe) Products Offered

7.12.5 Endo-Flex (Medi-Globe) Recent Development

7.13 Cantel Medical

7.13.1 Cantel Medical Corporation Information

7.13.2 Cantel Medical Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Cantel Medical Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Cantel Medical Products Offered

7.13.5 Cantel Medical Recent Development

7.14 Hobbs Medical

7.14.1 Hobbs Medical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hobbs Medical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Hobbs Medical Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Hobbs Medical Products Offered

7.14.5 Hobbs Medical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Distributors

8.3 Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Production Mode & Process

8.4 Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Sales Channels

8.4.2 Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Distributors

8.5 Upper Gastrointestinal Stent Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

