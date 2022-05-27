Global Toy Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and Toy market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Toy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Toy market size is estimated to be worth US$ 67630 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 88020 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Activity Toys accounting for % of the Toy global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Less Than 6 Years Old was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Toy Scope and Market Size

Toy market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Toy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Toy market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359315/toy

Segment by Type

Activity Toys

Games and Puzzles

Construction Toys

Dolls and Accessories

Outdoor and Sports Toys

Others

Segment by Application

Less Than 6 Years Old

6-8 Years Old

9-11 Years Old

Over 11 Years Old

By Company

LEGO

Hasbro

Vtech

Mattel

McDonald’s

Bandai

TAKARA TOMY

MGA Entertainment

JAKKS Pacific

Gigotoys

Melissa & Doug

Simba-Dickie Group

Giochi Preziosi

PLAYMOBIL

Ravensburger

Leapfrog

Spin Master

MindWare

Safari

BanBao

Guangdong Loongon

Goldlok Toys

Alpha Animation and Culture

POP Mart

The report on the Toy market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

South Africa

Russia

Zimbabwe

Canada

U.S.

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Toycompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Toy Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Toy Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Toy Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Toy Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Toy Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Toy in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Toy Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Toy Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Toy Industry Trends

1.4.2 Toy Market Drivers

1.4.3 Toy Market Challenges

1.4.4 Toy Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Toy by Type

2.1 Toy Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Activity Toys

2.1.2 Games and Puzzles

2.1.3 Construction Toys

2.1.4 Dolls and Accessories

2.1.5 Outdoor and Sports Toys

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Toy Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Toy Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Toy Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Toy Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Toy by Application

3.1 Toy Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Less Than 6 Years Old

3.1.2 6-8 Years Old

3.1.3 9-11 Years Old

3.1.4 Over 11 Years Old

3.2 Global Toy Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Toy Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Toy Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Toy Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Toy Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Toy Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Toy Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Toy Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Toy Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Toy Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Toy in 2021

4.2.3 Global Toy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Toy Headquarters, Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Toy Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Toy Companies Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Toy Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Toy Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Toy Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Toy Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Toy Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Toy Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Toy Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Toy Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Toy Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Toy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Toy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Toy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Toy Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Toy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Toy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Toy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Toy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Toy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Toy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 LEGO

7.1.1 LEGO Company Details

7.1.2 LEGO Business Overview

7.1.3 LEGO Toy Introduction

7.1.4 LEGO Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 LEGO Recent Development

7.2 Hasbro

7.2.1 Hasbro Company Details

7.2.2 Hasbro Business Overview

7.2.3 Hasbro Toy Introduction

7.2.4 Hasbro Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Hasbro Recent Development

7.3 Vtech

7.3.1 Vtech Company Details

7.3.2 Vtech Business Overview

7.3.3 Vtech Toy Introduction

7.3.4 Vtech Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Vtech Recent Development

7.4 Mattel

7.4.1 Mattel Company Details

7.4.2 Mattel Business Overview

7.4.3 Mattel Toy Introduction

7.4.4 Mattel Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Mattel Recent Development

7.5 McDonald’s

7.5.1 McDonald’s Company Details

7.5.2 McDonald’s Business Overview

7.5.3 McDonald’s Toy Introduction

7.5.4 McDonald’s Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 McDonald’s Recent Development

7.6 Bandai

7.6.1 Bandai Company Details

7.6.2 Bandai Business Overview

7.6.3 Bandai Toy Introduction

7.6.4 Bandai Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Bandai Recent Development

7.7 TAKARA TOMY

7.7.1 TAKARA TOMY Company Details

7.7.2 TAKARA TOMY Business Overview

7.7.3 TAKARA TOMY Toy Introduction

7.7.4 TAKARA TOMY Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 TAKARA TOMY Recent Development

7.8 MGA Entertainment

7.8.1 MGA Entertainment Company Details

7.8.2 MGA Entertainment Business Overview

7.8.3 MGA Entertainment Toy Introduction

7.8.4 MGA Entertainment Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 MGA Entertainment Recent Development

7.9 JAKKS Pacific

7.9.1 JAKKS Pacific Company Details

7.9.2 JAKKS Pacific Business Overview

7.9.3 JAKKS Pacific Toy Introduction

7.9.4 JAKKS Pacific Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 JAKKS Pacific Recent Development

7.10 Gigotoys

7.10.1 Gigotoys Company Details

7.10.2 Gigotoys Business Overview

7.10.3 Gigotoys Toy Introduction

7.10.4 Gigotoys Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Gigotoys Recent Development

7.11 Melissa & Doug

7.11.1 Melissa & Doug Company Details

7.11.2 Melissa & Doug Business Overview

7.11.3 Melissa & Doug Toy Introduction

7.11.4 Melissa & Doug Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Melissa & Doug Recent Development

7.12 Simba-Dickie Group

7.12.1 Simba-Dickie Group Company Details

7.12.2 Simba-Dickie Group Business Overview

7.12.3 Simba-Dickie Group Toy Introduction

7.12.4 Simba-Dickie Group Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Simba-Dickie Group Recent Development

7.13 Giochi Preziosi

7.13.1 Giochi Preziosi Company Details

7.13.2 Giochi Preziosi Business Overview

7.13.3 Giochi Preziosi Toy Introduction

7.13.4 Giochi Preziosi Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Giochi Preziosi Recent Development

7.14 PLAYMOBIL

7.14.1 PLAYMOBIL Company Details

7.14.2 PLAYMOBIL Business Overview

7.14.3 PLAYMOBIL Toy Introduction

7.14.4 PLAYMOBIL Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 PLAYMOBIL Recent Development

7.15 Ravensburger

7.15.1 Ravensburger Company Details

7.15.2 Ravensburger Business Overview

7.15.3 Ravensburger Toy Introduction

7.15.4 Ravensburger Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Ravensburger Recent Development

7.16 Leapfrog

7.16.1 Leapfrog Company Details

7.16.2 Leapfrog Business Overview

7.16.3 Leapfrog Toy Introduction

7.16.4 Leapfrog Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Leapfrog Recent Development

7.17 Spin Master

7.17.1 Spin Master Company Details

7.17.2 Spin Master Business Overview

7.17.3 Spin Master Toy Introduction

7.17.4 Spin Master Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Spin Master Recent Development

7.18 MindWare

7.18.1 MindWare Company Details

7.18.2 MindWare Business Overview

7.18.3 MindWare Toy Introduction

7.18.4 MindWare Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 MindWare Recent Development

7.19 Safari

7.19.1 Safari Company Details

7.19.2 Safari Business Overview

7.19.3 Safari Toy Introduction

7.19.4 Safari Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Safari Recent Development

7.20 BanBao

7.20.1 BanBao Company Details

7.20.2 BanBao Business Overview

7.20.3 BanBao Toy Introduction

7.20.4 BanBao Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 BanBao Recent Development

7.21 Guangdong Loongon

7.21.1 Guangdong Loongon Company Details

7.21.2 Guangdong Loongon Business Overview

7.21.3 Guangdong Loongon Toy Introduction

7.21.4 Guangdong Loongon Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Guangdong Loongon Recent Development

7.22 Goldlok Toys

7.22.1 Goldlok Toys Company Details

7.22.2 Goldlok Toys Business Overview

7.22.3 Goldlok Toys Toy Introduction

7.22.4 Goldlok Toys Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Goldlok Toys Recent Development

7.23 Alpha Animation and Culture

7.23.1 Alpha Animation and Culture Company Details

7.23.2 Alpha Animation and Culture Business Overview

7.23.3 Alpha Animation and Culture Toy Introduction

7.23.4 Alpha Animation and Culture Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Alpha Animation and Culture Recent Development

7.24 POP Mart

7.24.1 POP Mart Company Details

7.24.2 POP Mart Business Overview

7.24.3 POP Mart Toy Introduction

7.24.4 POP Mart Revenue in Toy Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 POP Mart Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

