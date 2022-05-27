Global Palladium Ingots Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global Palladium Ingots market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Palladium Ingots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Palladium Ingots market size is estimated to be worth US$ 17.64 billion in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 21.32 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, 99.95% accounting for 53.49% of the Palladium Ingots global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 11.24 billion by 2028, growing at a revised 3.02% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Automotive Catalysts segment is altered to an 3.4 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Palladium Ingots Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Nornickel

SBYSF

Anglo American Platinum (ANGPY)

Impala Platinum

Northam Platinum

Sino-Platinum Metals

Glencore

Heraeus

American Elements

Segment by Type

99.95%

99.99%

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive Catalysts

Jewelry Industry

Industrial

The report on the Palladium Ingots market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

South Africa

Russia

Zimbabwe

Canada

U.S.

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Palladium Ingots consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Palladium Ingots market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Palladium Ingots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Palladium Ingots with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Palladium Ingots submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Palladium Ingots companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 PALLADIUM INGOTS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 PRODUCT OVERVIEW AND SCOPE OF PALLADIUM INGOTS 1

1.2 PALLADIUM INGOTS SEGMENT BY TYPE 1

1.3 PALLADIUM INGOTS SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 2

1.3.1 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS MARKET SIZE GROWTH RATE ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION: 2022 VS 2028 3

1.3.2 AUTOMOTIVE CATALYSTS 3

1.3.3 JEWELRY INDUSTRY 4

1.3.4 INDUSTRIAL 4

1.4 GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH PROSPECTS 5

1.4.1 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS REVENUE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 5

1.4.2 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 7

1.4.3 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 7

1.5 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE BY REGION 8

1.5.1 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS MARKET SIZE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 9

1.5.2 RUSSIA PALLADIUM INGOTS ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 9

1.5.3 SOUTH AFRICA PALLADIUM INGOTS ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 10

1.5.4 ZIMBABWE PALLADIUM INGOTS ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 11

1.5.5 CANADA PALLADIUM INGOTS ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 11

1.5.6 UNITED STATES PALLADIUM INGOTS ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 12

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 13

2.1 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 13

2.2 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 15

2.3 PALLADIUM INGOTS MARKET SHARE BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) 17

2.4 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS AVERAGE PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 18

2.5 MANUFACTURERS PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION SITES, AREA SERVED, PRODUCT TYPE 19

2.6 PALLADIUM INGOTS MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 19

2.6.1 PALLADIUM INGOTS MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE 19

2.6.2 GLOBAL 3 AND 5 LARGEST PALLADIUM INGOTS PLAYERS MARKET SHARE BY REVENUE 21

2.6.3 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION 21

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 23

3.1 GLOBAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF PALLADIUM INGOTS MARKET SHARE BY REGION (2017-2022) 23

3.2 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY REGION (2017-2022) 24

3.3 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 25

3.4 RUSSIA PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION 25

3.4.1 RUSSIA PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 25

3.4.2 RUSSIA PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 26

3.5 SOUTH AFRICA PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION 26

3.5.1 SOUTH AFRICA PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 26

3.5.2 SOUTH AFRICA PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 27

3.6 ZIMBABWE PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION (2017-2022) 27

3.6.1 ZIMBABWE PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 27

3.6.2 ZIMBABWE PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 28

3.7 CANADA PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION (2017-2022) 28

3.7.1 CANADA PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 28

3.7.2 CANADA PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 29

3.8 U.S. PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION (2017-2022) 29

3.8.1 U.S. PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 29

3.8.2 U.S. PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 30

4 PALLADIUM INGOTS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 31

4.1 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 31

4.1.1 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 31

4.1.2 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS CONSUMPTION MARKET SHARE BY REGION 31

4.2 NORTH AMERICA 32

4.2.1 NORTH AMERICA PALLADIUM INGOTS CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY 33

4.2.2 U.S. 34

4.2.3 CANADA 34

4.3 EUROPE 35

4.3.1 EUROPE PALLADIUM INGOTS CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY 35

4.3.2 GERMANY 36

4.3.3 FRANCE 37

4.3.4 U.K. 37

4.3.5 ITALY 38

4.3.6 RUSSIA 38

4.4 ASIA PACIFIC 39

4.4.1 ASIA PACIFIC PALLADIUM INGOTS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 39

4.4.2 CHINA 40

4.4.3 JAPAN 41

4.4.4 SOUTH KOREA 41

4.4.5 CHINA TAIWAN 42

4.4.6 SOUTHEAST ASIA 42

4.4.7 INDIA 43

4.4.8 AUSTRALIA 43

4.5 LATIN AMERICA 44

4.5.1 LATIN AMERICA PALLADIUM INGOTS CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY 44

4.5.2 MEXICO 45

4.5.3 BRAZIL 46

5 SEGMENT BY TYPE 47

5.1 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 47

5.2 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 48

5.3 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS PRICE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 49

6 SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 51

6.1 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 51

6.2 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 52

6.3 GLOBAL PALLADIUM INGOTS PRICE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 53

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 55

7.1 NORNICKEL 55

7.1.1 NORNICKEL PALLADIUM INGOTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 55

7.1.2 NORNICKEL PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 55

7.1.3 NORNICKEL PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 56

7.1.4 NORNICKEL MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 56

7.1.5 NORNICKEL RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 57

7.2 SBYSF 58

7.2.1 SBYSF PALLADIUM INGOTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 58

7.2.2 SBYSF PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 59

7.2.3 SBYSF MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 59

7.2.4 SBYSF RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 59

7.3 ANGLO AMERICAN PALLADIUM (ANGPY) 60

7.3.1 ANGLO AMERICAN PALLADIUM (ANGPY) PALLADIUM INGOTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 60

7.3.2 ANGLO AMERICAN PALLADIUM (ANGPY) PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 61

7.3.3 ANGLO AMERICAN PALLADIUM (ANGPY) MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 61

7.3.4 ANGLO AMERICAN PALLADIUM (ANGPY) RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 61

7.4 IMPALA PLATINUM 62

7.4.1 IMPALA PLATINUM PALLADIUM INGOTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 62

7.4.2 IMPALA PLATINUM PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 63

7.4.3 IMPALA PLATINUM MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 63

7.4.4 IMPALA PLATINUM RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 64

7.5 NORTHAM PLATINUM 65

7.5.1 NORTHAM PLATINUM PALLADIUM INGOTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 65

7.5.2 NORTHAM PLATINUM PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 66

7.5.3 NORTHAM PLATINUM MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 66

7.5.4 NORTHAM PLATINUM RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 67

7.6 SINO-PALLADIUM METALS 67

7.6.1 SINO-PALLADIUM METALS PALLADIUM INGOTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 68

7.6.2 SINO-PALLADIUM METALS PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 68

7.6.3 SINO-PALLADIUM METALS MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 68

7.7 GLENCORE 69

7.7.1 GLENCORE PALLADIUM INGOTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 69

7.7.2 GLENCORE PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 69

7.7.3 GLENCORE MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 70

7.8 HERAEUS 70

7.8.1 HERAEUS PALLADIUM INGOTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 70

7.8.2 HERAEUS PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 70

7.8.3 HERAEUS PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 71

7.8.4 HERAEUS MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 72

7.9 AMERICAN ELEMENTS 72

7.9.1 AMERICAN ELEMENTS PALLADIUM INGOTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 72

7.9.2 AMERICAN ELEMENTS PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 72

7.9.3 AMERICAN ELEMENTS PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 73

7.9.4 AMERICAN ELEMENTS MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 73

8 PALLADIUM INGOTS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 74

8.1 PALLADIUM INGOTS KEY RAW MATERIALS ANALYSIS 74

8.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 74

8.1.2 KEY SUPPLIERS OF RAW MATERIALS 74

8.2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS ANALYSIS OF PALLADIUM INGOTS 74

8.3 PALLADIUM INGOTS INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 75

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 76

9.1 MARKETING CHANNEL 76

9.2 PALLADIUM INGOTS DISTRIBUTORS LIST 77

9.3 PALLADIUM INGOTS CUSTOMERS 78

10 PALLADIUM INGOTS MARKET DYNAMICS 79

10.1 PALLADIUM INGOTS INDUSTRY TRENDS AND DRIVERS 79

10.2 PALLADIUM INGOTS MARKET CHALLENGES AND RESTRAINTS 79

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 81

11.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRODUCTION OF PALLADIUM INGOTS BY REGION (2023-2028) 81

11.2 RUSSIA PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE FORECAST (2023-2028) 82

11.3 SOUTH AFRICA PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE FORECAST (2023-2028) 82

11.4 ZIMBABWE PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE FORECAST (2023-2028) 83

11.5 CANADA PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE FORECAST (2023-2028) 83

11.6 U.S. PALLADIUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE FORECAST (2023-2028) 84

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 85

12.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED DEMAND ANALYSIS OF PALLADIUM INGOTS 85

12.2 NORTH AMERICA FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF PALLADIUM INGOTS BY COUNTRY 85

12.3 EUROPE MARKET FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF PALLADIUM INGOTS BY COUNTRY 85

12.4 ASIA PACIFIC MARKET FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF PALLADIUM INGOTS BY REGION 86

12.5 LATIN AMERICA FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF PALLADIUM INGOTS BY COUNTRY 86

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION 87

13.1 GLOBAL PRODUCTION, REVENUE AND PRICE FORECAST BY TYPE (2023-2028) 87

13.1.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRODUCTION OF PALLADIUM INGOTS BY TYPE (2023-2028) 87

13.1.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF PALLADIUM INGOTS BY TYPE (2023-2028) 87

13.1.3 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRICE OF PALLADIUM INGOTS BY TYPE (2023-2028) 88

13.2 GLOBAL PRODUCTION, REVENUE AND PRICE FORECAST BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 88

13.2.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRODUCTION OF PALLADIUM INGOTS BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 88

13.2.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF PALLADIUM INGOTS BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 89

13.2.3 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRICE OF PALLADIUM INGOTS BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 90

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 91

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 92

15.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 92

15.1.1 RESEARCH PROGRAMS/DESIGN 92

15.1.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 93

15.1.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 94

15.2 DATA SOURCE 95

15.2.1 SECONDARY SOURCES 95

15.2.2 PRIMARY SOURCES 96

15.3 AUTHOR LIST 97

15.4 DISCLAIMER 98

