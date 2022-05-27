Global Locust Bean Gum (E-410) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global Locust Bean Gum (E-410) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Locust Bean Gum (E-410) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Locust Bean Gum (E-410) Market size is estimated to be worth US$ 491.41 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 414.70 million by 2028 with a CAGR of -2.79% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the global Food Grade Locust Bean Gum market value is US$ 348.06, accounting for 95.93% of the Carob Bean Gum global market in 2021, it is projected to value US$ 400.15 million by 2028, growing at a revised 2.72% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Global Locust Bean Gum (E-410) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

DuPont

LBG Sicilia Ingredients

Carob, S.A

Cargill

INCOM A.Ş

GKM Co.

GA Torres

Polygal AG

Industrial Farense

Carob Ingredient

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Petfood Grade

Segment by Application

Bakery

Meat & Seafood

Sauce & Dressing

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Petfood

Others

The report on the Locust Bean Gum (E-410) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

North Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Locust Bean Gum (E-410) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Locust Bean Gum (E-410) market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Locust Bean Gum (E-410) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Locust Bean Gum (E-410) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Locust Bean Gum (E-410) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Locust Bean Gum (E-410)companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 PRODUCT OVERVIEW AND SCOPE OF LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) 1

1.2 LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) SEGMENT BY TYPE 1

1.2.1 GLOBAL LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) SALES GROWTH RATE COMPARISON BY TYPE (2022-2028) 2

1.2.2 FOOD GRADE 3

1.2.3 PETFOOD GRADE 3

1.3 LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 4

1.3.1 GLOBAL LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) SALES COMPARISON BY APPLICATION (2022-2028) 4

1.3.2 BAKERY 5

1.3.3 MEAT & SEAFOOD 6

1.3.4 SAUCE & DRESSING 6

1.3.5 DAIRY & FROZEN DESSERTS 7

1.3.6 PETFOOD 7

1.3.7 OTHERS 8

1.4 GLOBAL LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MARKET SIZE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS 8

1.4.1 GLOBAL LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) REVENUE 2017-2028 8

1.4.2 GLOBAL LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) SALES 2017-2028 10

1.4.3 LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MARKET SIZE BY REGION: 2017 VERSUS 2021 VERSUS 2028 10

2 LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 11

2.1 GLOBAL LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) SALES MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 11

2.2 GLOBAL LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 13

2.3 GLOBAL LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) AVERAGE PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 15

2.4 MANUFACTURERS LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MANUFACTURING SITES, AREA SERVED, PRODUCT TYPE 16

2.5 LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 17

2.5.1 LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE 17

2.5.2 THE GLOBAL 5 LARGEST LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) PLAYERS MARKET SHARE BY REVENUE 17

2.5.3 GLOBAL LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MARKET SHARE BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) 18

2.6 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS 18

3 LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 20

3.1 GLOBAL LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO IN SALES BY REGION: 2017-2022 20

3.2 GLOBAL LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO IN REVENUE BY REGION: 2017-2022 20

3.3 NORTH AMERICA LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 21

3.3.1 NORTH AMERICA LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) SALES BY COUNTRY 21

3.3.2 NORTH AMERICA LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) REVENUE BY COUNTRY 22

3.3.3 UNITED STATES 23

3.3.4 CANADA 24

3.3.5 MEXICO 25

3.4 EUROPE LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 25

3.4.1 EUROPE LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) SALES BY COUNTRY 25

3.4.2 EUROPE LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) REVENUE BY COUNTRY 26

3.4.3 GERMANY 27

3.4.4 FRANCE 28

3.4.5 U.K. 29

3.4.6 ITALY 30

3.4.7 SPAIN 31

3.5 ASIA PACIFIC LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY REGION 31

3.5.1 ASIA PACIFIC LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) SALES BY REGION 31

3.5.2 ASIA PACIFIC LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) REVENUE BY REGION 32

3.5.3 CHINA 33

3.5.4 JAPAN 34

3.5.5 SOUTH KOREA 35

3.5.6 INDIA 36

3.5.7 AUSTRALIA 37

3.5.8 SEA 38

3.6 SOUTH AMERICA LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 38

3.6.1 SOUTH AMERICA LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) SALES BY COUNTRY 38

3.6.2 SOUTH AMERICA LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) REVENUE BY COUNTRY 39

3.6.3 BRAZIL 40

3.6.4 ARGENTINA 41

3.7 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 41

3.7.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) SALES BY COUNTRY 41

3.7.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) REVENUE BY COUNTRY 42

3.7.3 NORTH AFRICA 43

3.7.4 GCC COUNTRIES 44

3.7.5 TURKEY 45

4 LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 46

4.1 GLOBAL LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) SALES MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 46

4.2 GLOBAL LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 47

4.3 GLOBAL LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) PRICE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 48

5 LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 49

5.1 GLOBAL LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) SALES MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 49

5.2 GLOBAL LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 49

5.3 GLOBAL LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) PRICE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 50

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 51

6.1 DUPONT 51

6.1.1 DUPONT CORPORATION INFORMATION 51

6.1.2 DUPONT DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 51

6.1.3 DUPONT CAROB BEAN GUM SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 52

6.1.4 DUPONT CAROB BEAN GUM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 52

6.2 LBG SICILIA INGREDIENTS 53

6.2.1 LBG SICILIA INGREDIENTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 53

6.2.2 LBG SICILIA INGREDIENTS DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 54

6.2.3 LBG SICILIA INGREDIENTS CAROB BEAN GUM SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 54

6.2.4 LBG SICILIA INGREDIENTS CAROB BEAN GUM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 55

6.3 CAROB, S.A 55

6.3.1 CAROB, S.A CORPORATION INFORMATION 55

6.3.2 CAROB, S.A DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 56

6.3.3 CAROB, S.A CAROB BEAN GUM SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 56

6.3.4 CAROB, S.A CAROB BEAN GUM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 57

6.4 CARGILL 58

6.4.1 CARGILL CORPORATION INFORMATION 58

6.4.2 CARGILL DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 58

6.4.3 CARGILL CAROB BEAN GUM SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 58

6.4.4 CARGILL CAROB BEAN GUM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 59

6.5 INCOM A.Ş 60

6.5.1 INCOM A.Ş CORPORATION INFORMATION 60

6.5.2 INCOM A.Ş DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 60

6.5.3 INCOM A.Ş CAROB BEAN GUM SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 60

6.5.4 INCOM A.Ş CAROB BEAN GUM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 61

6.6 GKM CO. 61

6.6.1 GKM CO. CORPORATION INFORMATION 61

6.6.2 GKM CO. DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 62

6.6.3 GKM CO. CAROB BEAN GUM SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 62

6.6.4 GKM CO. CAROB BEAN GUM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 63

6.7 GA TORRES 63

6.7.1 GA TORRES CORPORATION INFORMATION 63

6.7.2 GA TORRES DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 64

6.7.3 GA TORRES CAROB BEAN GUM SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 64

6.7.4 GA TORRES CAROB BEAN GUM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 64

6.8 POLYGAL AG 65

6.8.1 POLYGAL AG CORPORATION INFORMATION 65

6.8.2 POLYGAL AG DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 65

6.8.3 POLYGAL AG CAROB BEAN GUM SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 66

6.8.4 POLYGAL AG CAROB BEAN GUM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 66

6.9 INDUSTRIAL FARENSE 67

6.9.1 INDUSTRIAL FARENSE CORPORATION INFORMATION 67

6.9.2 INDUSTRIAL FARENSE DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 67

6.9.3 INDUSTRIAL FARENSE CAROB BEAN GUM SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 68

6.9.4 INDUSTRIAL FARENSE CAROB BEAN GUM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 69

6.10 CAROB INGREDIENT 69

6.10.1 CAROB INGREDIENT CORPORATION INFORMATION 69

6.10.2 CAROB INGREDIENT DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 70

6.10.3 CAROB INGREDIENT CAROB BEAN GUM SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 70

6.10.4 CAROB INGREDIENT CAROB BEAN GUM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 71

7 LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 72

7.1 LOCUST BEAN GUM KEY RAW MATERIALS ANALYSIS 72

7.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 72

7.1.2 KEY SUPPLIERS OF RAW MATERIALS 72

7.2 PROPORTION OF MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE 73

7.3 MANUFACTURING PROCESS ANALYSIS OF LOCUST BEAN GUM 74

7.4 LOCUST BEAN GUM INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 75

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 76

8.1 MARKETING CHANNEL 76

8.2 CAROB BEAN GUM DISTRIBUTORS LIST 77

8.3 CAROB BEAN GUM CUSTOMERS LIST 79

9 LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MARKET DYNAMICS 81

9.1 CAROB BEAN GUM INDUSTRY TRENDS 81

9.2 LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MARKET DRIVERS 81

9.3 LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MARKET CHALLENGES AND RESTRAINTS 82

10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 83

10.1 LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MARKET ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS BY TYPE 83

10.1.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED SALES OF LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) BY TYPE (2023-2028) 83

10.1.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) BY TYPE (2023-2028) 83

10.2 LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MARKET ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS BY APPLICATION 84

10.2.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED SALES OF LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 84

10.2.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 85

10.3 LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) MARKET ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS BY REGION 85

10.3.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED SALES OF LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) BY REGION (2023-2028) 85

10.3.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF LOCUST BEAN GUM (E-410) BY REGION (2023-2028) 87

11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 88

12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 89

12.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 89

12.1.1 RESEARCH PROGRAMS/DESIGN 89

12.1.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 90

12.1.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 91

12.2 DATA SOURCE 92

12.2.1 SECONDARY SOURCES 92

12.2.2 PRIMARY SOURCES 93

12.3 AUTHOR LIST 95

12.4 DISCLAIMER 95

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

