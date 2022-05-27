Global Buckles Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global Buckles market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Buckles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Buckles market size is estimated to be worth US$ 434.42 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 540.61 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.27% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Side Release Buckles accounting for 75.90% of the Buckles global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 416.11 million by 2028, growing at a revised 3.44% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Global Buckles Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

YKK Corporation

ITW Nexus

Nifco Inc.

KAM Garment Accessories

Duraflex Group

Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd.

American Cord & Webbing

Due Emme

Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co

Directex

Nung Lai Co

John Howard Company

Segment by Type

Side Release Buckles

Center Push and Cam Buckles

Others

Segment by Application

Clothes

Safety Device

Bags & Luggage

Outdoor Products

Others

The report on the Buckles market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Others

Rest of Latin America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Buckles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Buckles market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Buckles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Buckles with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Buckles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Buckles companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 BUCKLES MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 PRODUCT OVERVIEW AND SCOPE OF BUCKLES 1

1.2 BUCKLES SEGMENT BY TYPE 1

1.2.1 GLOBAL BUCKLES SALES GROWTH RATE COMPARISON BY TYPE (2022-2028) 2

1.2.2 SIDE RELEASE BUCKLES 3

1.2.3 CENTER PUSH AND CAM BUCKLES 4

1.2.4 OTHERS 4

1.3 BUCKLES SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 5

1.4 GLOBAL BUCKLES MARKET SIZE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS 6

1.4.1 GLOBAL BUCKLES REVENUE 2017-2028 6

1.4.2 GLOBAL BUCKLES SALES 2017-2028 9

1.4.3 BUCKLES MARKET SIZE BY REGION: 2017 VERSUS 2021 VERSUS 2028 9

2 BUCKLES MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 11

2.1 GLOBAL BUCKLES SALES MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 11

2.2 GLOBAL BUCKLES REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 13

2.3 GLOBAL BUCKLES AVERAGE PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 15

2.4 GLOBAL BUCKLES GROSS MARGIN BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 16

2.5 BUCKLES MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 17

2.5.1 BUCKLES MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE 17

2.5.2 GLOBAL BUCKLES MARKET SHARE BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) 18

2.6 MANUFACTURERS MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION PLANS 19

3 BUCKLES RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 20

3.1 GLOBAL BUCKLES RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO IN SALES BY REGION: 2017-2022 20

3.2 GLOBAL BUCKLES RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO IN REVENUE BY REGION: 2017-2022 21

3.3 NORTH AMERICA BUCKLES MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 22

3.3.1 NORTH AMERICA BUCKLES SALES BY COUNTRY 22

3.3.2 NORTH AMERICA BUCKLES REVENUE BY COUNTRY 23

3.3.3 UNITED STATES 24

3.3.4 CANADA 24

3.3.5 MEXICO 25

3.4 EUROPE BUCKLES MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 25

3.4.1 EUROPE BUCKLES SALES BY COUNTRY 25

3.4.2 EUROPE BUCKLES REVENUE BY COUNTRY 26

3.4.3 GERMANY 27

3.4.4 FRANCE 28

3.4.5 UK 28

3.4.6 RUSSIA 29

3.4.7 ITALY 29

3.5 ASIA-PACIFIC BUCKLES MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 30

3.5.1 ASIA-PACIFIC BUCKLES SALES BY COUNTRY 30

3.5.2 ASIA-PACIFIC BUCKLES REVENUE BY COUNTRY 31

3.5.3 CHINA 32

3.5.4 JAPAN 32

3.5.5 KOREA 33

3.5.6 SOUTHEAST ASIA 33

3.5.7 INDIA 34

3.6 LATIN AMERICA BUCKLES MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 34

3.6.1 LATIN AMERICA BUCKLES SALES BY COUNTRY 34

3.6.2 LATIN AMERICA BUCKLES REVENUE BY COUNTRY 35

3.6.3 BRAZIL 36

3.6.4 ARGENTINA 37

3.7 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA BUCKLES MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 37

3.7.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA BUCKLES SALES BY COUNTRY 37

3.7.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA BUCKLES REVENUE BY COUNTRY 38

3.7.3 MIDDLE EAST 39

3.7.4 AFRICA 39

4 BUCKLES HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 40

4.1 GLOBAL BUCKLES SALES MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 40

4.2 GLOBAL BUCKLES REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 40

4.3 GLOBAL BUCKLES PRICE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 41

5 BUCKLES HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 42

5.1 GLOBAL BUCKLES SALES MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 42

5.2 GLOBAL BUCKLES REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 43

5.3 GLOBAL BUCKLES PRICE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 43

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 45

6.1 YKK 45

6.1.1 YKK CORPORATION INFORMATION 45

6.1.2 YKK DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 46

6.1.3 YKK BUCKLES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 46

6.1.4 YKK BUCKLES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 46

6.2 ITW NEXUS 47

6.2.1 ITW NEXUS CORPORATION INFORMATION 47

6.2.2 ITW NEXUS DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 48

6.2.3 ITW NEXUS BUCKLES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 48

6.2.4 ITW NEXUS BUCKLES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 49

6.3 NIFCO INC. 49

6.3.1 NIFCO INC. CORPORATION INFORMATION 49

6.3.2 NIFCO INC. DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 50

6.3.3 NIFCO INC. BUCKLES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 51

6.3.4 NIFCO INC. BUCKLES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 51

6.4 KAM GARMENT ACCESSORIES 52

6.4.1 KAM GARMENT ACCESSORIES CORPORATION INFORMATION 52

6.4.2 KAM GARMENT ACCESSORIES DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 52

6.4.3 KAM GARMENT ACCESSORIES BUCKLES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 53

6.4.4 KAM GARMENT ACCESSORIES BUCKLES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 54

6.5 DURAFLEX 54

6.5.1 DURAFLEX CORPORATION INFORMATION 54

6.5.2 DURAFLEX DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 55

6.5.3 DURAFLEX BUCKLES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 55

6.5.4 DURAFLEX BUCKLES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 56

6.6 ZHONGSHAN JIMEI HANDBAG PART CO., LTD. 57

6.6.1 ZHONGSHAN JIMEI HANDBAG PART CO., LTD. CORPORATION INFORMATION 57

6.6.2 ZHONGSHAN JIMEI HANDBAG PART CO., LTD. DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 57

6.6.3 ZHONGSHAN JIMEI HANDBAG PART CO., LTD. BUCKLES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 58

6.6.4 ZHONGSHAN JIMEI HANDBAG PART CO., LTD. BUCKLES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 58

6.7 AMERICAN CORD & WEBBING 59

6.7.1 AMERICAN CORD & WEBBING CORPORATION INFORMATION 59

6.7.2 AMERICAN CORD & WEBBING DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 60

6.7.3 AMERICAN CORD & WEBBING BUCKLES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 60

6.7.4 AMERICAN CORD & WEBBING BUCKLES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 61

6.8 DUE EMME 61

6.8.1 DUE EMME CORPORATION INFORMATION 61

6.8.2 DUE EMME DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 62

6.8.3 DUE EMME BUCKLES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 62

6.8.4 DUE EMME BUCKLES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 63

6.9 SHIN FANG PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL CO 64

6.9.1 SHIN FANG PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL CO CORPORATION INFORMATION 64

6.9.2 SHIN FANG PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL CO DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 64

6.9.3 SHIN FANG PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL CO BUCKLES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 65

6.9.4 SHIN FANG PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL CO BUCKLES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 65

6.10 DIRECTEX 66

6.10.1 DIRECTEX CORPORATION INFORMATION 66

6.10.2 DIRECTEX DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 66

6.10.3 DIRECTEX BUCKLES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 67

6.10.4 DIRECTEX BUCKLES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 67

6.11 NUNG LAI CO 68

6.11.1 NUNG LAI CO CORPORATION INFORMATION 68

6.11.2 NUNG LAI CO DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 69

6.11.3 NUNG LAI CO BUCKLES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 69

6.11.4 NUNG LAI CO BUCKLES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 69

6.12 JOHN HOWARD COMPANY 70

6.12.1 JOHN HOWARD COMPANY CORPORATION INFORMATION 70

6.12.2 JOHN HOWARD COMPANY DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 71

6.12.3 JOHN HOWARD COMPANY BUCKLES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 71

6.12.4 JOHN HOWARD COMPANY BUCKLES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 73

7 BUCKLES MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 75

7.1 BUCKLES KEY RAW MATERIALS ANALYSIS 75

7.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 75

7.1.2 KEY SUPPLIERS OF RAW MATERIALS 75

7.2 PROPORTION OF COST STRUCTURE 76

7.3 MANUFACTURING PROCESS ANALYSIS OF BUCKLES 77

7.4 BUCKLES INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 78

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 79

8.1 MARKETING CHANNEL 79

8.2 BUCKLES DISTRIBUTORS LIST 80

8.3 BUCKLES CUSTOMERS 81

9 BUCKLES MARKET DYNAMICS 83

9.1 BUCKLES INDUSTRY TRENDS 83

9.2 BUCKLES MARKET DRIVERS 84

9.3 BUCKLES MARKET CHALLENGES 84

10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 92

10.1 BUCKLES MARKET ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS BY TYPE 92

10.1.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED SALES OF BUCKLES BY TYPE (2023-2028) 92

10.1.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF BUCKLES BY TYPE (2023-2028) 92

10.2 BUCKLES MARKET ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS BY APPLICATION 93

10.2.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED SALES OF BUCKLES BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 93

10.2.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF BUCKLES BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 94

10.3 BUCKLES MARKET ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS BY REGION 95

10.3.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED SALES OF BUCKLES BY REGION (2023-2028) 95

10.3.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF BUCKLES BY REGION (2023-2028) 96

10.4 NORTH AMERICA BUCKLES MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 96

10.4.1 NORTH AMERICA BUCKLES SALES BY COUNTRY 96

10.4.2 NORTH AMERICA BUCKLES REVENUE BY COUNTRY 97

10.5 EUROPE BUCKLES MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 98

10.5.1 EUROPE BUCKLES SALES BY COUNTRY 98

10.5.2 EUROPE BUCKLES REVENUE BY COUNTRY 99

10.6 ASIA-PACIFIC BUCKLES MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 100

10.6.1 ASIA-PACIFIC BUCKLES SALES BY COUNTRY 100

10.6.2 ASIA-PACIFIC BUCKLES REVENUE BY COUNTRY 101

10.7 LATIN AMERICA BUCKLES MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 102

10.7.1 LATIN AMERICA BUCKLES SALES BY COUNTRY 102

10.7.2 LATIN AMERICA BUCKLES REVENUE BY COUNTRY 103

10.8 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA BUCKLES MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 103

10.8.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA BUCKLES SALES BY COUNTRY 103

10.8.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA BUCKLES REVENUE BY COUNTRY 104

11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 105

12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 106

12.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 106

12.1.1 RESEARCH PROGRAMS/DESIGN 106

12.1.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 107

12.1.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 109

12.2 DATA SOURCE 110

12.2.1 SECONDARY SOURCES 110

12.2.2 PRIMARY SOURCES 112

12.3 AUTHOR LIST 114

12.4 DISCLAIMER 115

