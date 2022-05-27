3D Printer Resin Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States 3D Printer Resin market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Printer Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 3D Printer Resin market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

3D Printer Resin Market Segment by Type

Plant Based

Biobased

Others

3D Printer Resin Market Segment by Application

Model

Dentistry

Jewelry

Others

The report on the 3D Printer Resin market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Anycubic

Elegoo

Uniform Synthetics

Siraya

Phrozen

NOVA3D

Rich – Opto

Zortrax

FlashForge

Henkel

Bomar

Adaptive3D

Liqcreate

RESIONE

KeyPrint

3D Resin Solutions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global 3D Printer Resin consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of 3D Printer Resin market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 3D Printer Resin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 3D Printer Resin with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of 3D Printer Resin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global 3D Printer Resin Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global 3D Printer Resin Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 3D Printer Resin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 3D Printer Resin Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 3D Printer Resin Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 3D Printer Resin Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 3D Printer Resin Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 3D Printer Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 3D Printer Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 3D Printer Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 3D Printer Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 3D Printer Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Printer Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 3D Printer Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 3D Printer Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 3D Printer Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 3D Printer Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printer Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printer Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Anycubic

7.1.1 Anycubic Corporation Information

7.1.2 Anycubic Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Anycubic 3D Printer Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Anycubic 3D Printer Resin Products Offered

7.1.5 Anycubic Recent Development

7.2 Elegoo

7.2.1 Elegoo Corporation Information

7.2.2 Elegoo Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Elegoo 3D Printer Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Elegoo 3D Printer Resin Products Offered

7.2.5 Elegoo Recent Development

7.3 Uniform Synthetics

7.3.1 Uniform Synthetics Corporation Information

7.3.2 Uniform Synthetics Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Uniform Synthetics 3D Printer Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Uniform Synthetics 3D Printer Resin Products Offered

7.3.5 Uniform Synthetics Recent Development

7.4 Siraya

7.4.1 Siraya Corporation Information

7.4.2 Siraya Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Siraya 3D Printer Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Siraya 3D Printer Resin Products Offered

7.4.5 Siraya Recent Development

7.5 Phrozen

7.5.1 Phrozen Corporation Information

7.5.2 Phrozen Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Phrozen 3D Printer Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Phrozen 3D Printer Resin Products Offered

7.5.5 Phrozen Recent Development

7.6 NOVA3D

7.6.1 NOVA3D Corporation Information

7.6.2 NOVA3D Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 NOVA3D 3D Printer Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 NOVA3D 3D Printer Resin Products Offered

7.6.5 NOVA3D Recent Development

7.7 Rich – Opto

7.7.1 Rich – Opto Corporation Information

7.7.2 Rich – Opto Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Rich – Opto 3D Printer Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Rich – Opto 3D Printer Resin Products Offered

7.7.5 Rich – Opto Recent Development

7.8 Zortrax

7.8.1 Zortrax Corporation Information

7.8.2 Zortrax Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Zortrax 3D Printer Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Zortrax 3D Printer Resin Products Offered

7.8.5 Zortrax Recent Development

7.9 FlashForge

7.9.1 FlashForge Corporation Information

7.9.2 FlashForge Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 FlashForge 3D Printer Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 FlashForge 3D Printer Resin Products Offered

7.9.5 FlashForge Recent Development

7.10 Henkel

7.10.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.10.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Henkel 3D Printer Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Henkel 3D Printer Resin Products Offered

7.10.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.11 Bomar

7.11.1 Bomar Corporation Information

7.11.2 Bomar Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Bomar 3D Printer Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Bomar 3D Printer Resin Products Offered

7.11.5 Bomar Recent Development

7.12 Adaptive3D

7.12.1 Adaptive3D Corporation Information

7.12.2 Adaptive3D Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Adaptive3D 3D Printer Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Adaptive3D Products Offered

7.12.5 Adaptive3D Recent Development

7.13 Liqcreate

7.13.1 Liqcreate Corporation Information

7.13.2 Liqcreate Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Liqcreate 3D Printer Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Liqcreate Products Offered

7.13.5 Liqcreate Recent Development

7.14 RESIONE

7.14.1 RESIONE Corporation Information

7.14.2 RESIONE Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 RESIONE 3D Printer Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 RESIONE Products Offered

7.14.5 RESIONE Recent Development

7.15 KeyPrint

7.15.1 KeyPrint Corporation Information

7.15.2 KeyPrint Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 KeyPrint 3D Printer Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 KeyPrint Products Offered

7.15.5 KeyPrint Recent Development

7.16 3D Resin Solutions

7.16.1 3D Resin Solutions Corporation Information

7.16.2 3D Resin Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 3D Resin Solutions 3D Printer Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 3D Resin Solutions Products Offered

7.16.5 3D Resin Solutions Recent Development

