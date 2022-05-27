Global Neuroscience Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Neuroscience market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Neuroscience market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Neuroscience market.

Summary

The global Neuroscience market size is projected to reach US$ 34 billion by 2028, from US$ 26 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-2028.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Neuroscience market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Neuroscience market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Neuroscience market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Neuroscience market.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359301/neuroscience-.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Philips

Canon

Hitachi

Medtronic

Leica Microsystems

Zeiss

Nikon

JEOL Ltd

Natus Medical

Nihon Kohden

NeuroPace Inc

Shimadzu Corporation

Compumedics

Noldus Information Technology

Plexon

NeuroNexus

Phoenix Technology Group

Neuroscience Market Segment by Type

Whole Brain Imaging

Neuro-Microscopy

Electrophysiology Technologies

Neuro-Cellular Manipulation

Stereotaxic Surgeries

Animal Behavior

Other

Neuroscience Market Segment by Application

Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Other

The report on the Neuroscience market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Neuroscience consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Neuroscience market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Neuroscience manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Neuroscience with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Neuroscience submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 STUDY SCOPE 1

1.2 MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 2

1.2.1 GLOBAL NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE GROWTH RATE BY TYPE: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 WHOLE BRAIN IMAGING 3

1.2.3 NEURO-MICROSCOPY 4

1.2.4 ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY TECHNOLOGIES 5

1.2.5 NEURO-CELLULAR MANIPULATION 6

1.2.6 STEREOTAXIC SURGERIES 7

1.2.7 ANIMAL BEHAVIOR 8

1.3 MARKET BY APPLICATION 9

1.3.1 GLOBAL NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10

1.3.2 ACADEMIC INSTITUTES 10

1.3.3 HOSPITALS 11

1.3.4 RESEARCH INSTITUTES 12

1.4 STUDY OBJECTIVES 12

1.5 YEARS CONSIDERED 13

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 14

2.1 GLOBAL NEUROSCIENCE MARKET PERSPECTIVE (2017-2028) 14

2.2 NEUROSCIENCE GROWTH TRENDS BY REGION 15

2.2.1 NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY REGION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 15

2.2.2 NEUROSCIENCE HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2022) 16

2.2.3 NEUROSCIENCE FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2023-2028) 17

2.3 NEUROSCIENCE MARKET DYNAMICS 17

2.3.1 NEUROSCIENCE INDUSTRY TRENDS 17

2.3.2 NEUROSCIENCE MARKET DRIVERS 18

2.3.3 NEUROSCIENCE MARKET CHALLENGES AND RESTRAINTS 19

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 20

3.1 GLOBAL TOP NEUROSCIENCE PLAYERS BY REVENUE 20

3.1.1 GLOBAL TOP NEUROSCIENCE PLAYERS BY REVENUE (2017-2022) 20

3.1.2 GLOBAL NEUROSCIENCE REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY PLAYERS (2017-2022) 21

3.2 GLOBAL NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SHARE BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) 22

3.3 PLAYERS COVERED: RANKING BY NEUROSCIENCE REVENUE 23

3.4 GLOBAL NEUROSCIENCE MARKET CONCENTRATION RATIO 24

3.4.1 GLOBAL NEUROSCIENCE MARKET CONCENTRATION RATIO (CR5 AND HHI) 24

3.4.2 GLOBAL TOP 3 AND TOP 5 COMPANIES BY NEUROSCIENCE REVENUE IN 2021 25

3.5 NEUROSCIENCE KEY PLAYERS HEAD OFFICE AND AREA SERVED 26

3.6 KEY PLAYERS NEUROSCIENCE PRODUCT SOLUTION AND SERVICE 27

3.7 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION PLANS 28

4 NEUROSCIENCE BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 29

4.1 GLOBAL NEUROSCIENCE HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 29

4.2 GLOBAL NEUROSCIENCE FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 30

5 NEUROSCIENCE BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 31

5.1 GLOBAL NEUROSCIENCE HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 31

5.2 GLOBAL NEUROSCIENCE FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 32

6 NORTH AMERICA 33

6.1 NORTH AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 33

6.2 NORTH AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 33

6.2.1 NORTH AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 33

6.2.2 NORTH AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 34

6.2.3 NORTH AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2028) 35

6.3 NORTH AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 35

6.3.1 NORTH AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 35

6.3.2 NORTH AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 36

6.3.3 NORTH AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 36

6.4 NORTH AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 37

6.4.1 NORTH AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 37

6.4.2 NORTH AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SHARE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 37

6.4.3 UNITED STATES 39

6.4.4 CANADA 40

7 EUROPE 41

7.1 EUROPE NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 41

7.2 EUROPE NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 41

7.2.1 EUROPE NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 41

7.2.2 EUROPE NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 42

7.2.3 EUROPE NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2028) 43

7.3 EUROPE NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 43

7.3.1 EUROPE NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 43

7.3.2 EUROPE NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 44

7.3.3 EUROPE NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 44

7.4 EUROPE NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 45

7.4.1 EUROPE NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 45

7.4.2 EUROPE NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 45

7.4.3 GERMANY 47

7.4.4 FRANCE 48

7.4.5 U.K. 49

7.4.6 ITALY 50

7.4.7 RUSSIA 51

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 52

8.1 ASIA-PACIFIC NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 52

8.2 ASIA-PACIFIC NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 52

8.2.1 ASIA-PACIFIC NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 52

8.2.2 ASIA-PACIFIC NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 53

8.2.3 ASIA-PACIFIC NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2028) 54

8.3 ASIA-PACIFIC NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 54

8.3.1 ASIA-PACIFIC NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 54

8.3.2 ASIA-PACIFIC NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 55

8.3.3 ASIA-PACIFIC NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 55

8.4 ASIA-PACIFIC NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY REGION 56

8.4.1 ASIA-PACIFIC NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2022) 56

8.4.2 ASIA-PACIFIC NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2023-2028) 56

8.4.3 CHINA 58

8.4.4 JAPAN 59

8.4.5 SOUTH KOREA 60

8.4.6 SOUTHEAST ASIA 61

8.4.7 INDIA 62

8.4.8 AUSTRALIA 63

9 LATIN AMERICA 64

9.1 LATIN AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 64

9.2 LATIN AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 64

9.2.1 LATIN AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 64

9.2.2 LATIN AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 65

9.2.3 LATIN AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2028) 66

9.3 LATIN AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 66

9.3.1 LATIN AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 66

9.3.2 LATIN AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 67

9.3.3 LATIN AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 67

9.4 LATIN AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 68

9.4.1 LATIN AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 68

9.4.2 LATIN AMERICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 68

9.4.3 MEXICO 70

9.4.4 BRAZIL 71

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 72

10.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 72

10.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 72

10.2.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 72

10.2.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 73

10.2.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2028) 74

10.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 74

10.3.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 74

10.3.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 75

10.3.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 75

10.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 76

10.4.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 76

10.4.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NEUROSCIENCE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 76

10.4.3 TURKEY 78

10.4.4 GCC COUNTRIES 79

10.4.5 ISRAEL 80

11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 81

11.1 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS 81

11.1.1 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS COMPANY DETAILS 81

11.1.2 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS BUSINESS OVERVIEW 81

11.1.3 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 82

11.1.4 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 85

11.2 GE HEALTHCARE 85

11.2.1 GE HEALTHCARE COMPANY DETAILS 85

11.2.2 GE HEALTHCARE BUSINESS OVERVIEW 86

11.2.3 GE HEALTHCARE NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 86

11.2.4 GE HEALTHCARE REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 87

11.3 PHILIPS 88

11.3.1 PHILIPS COMPANY DETAILS 88

11.3.2 PHILIPS BUSINESS OVERVIEW 89

11.3.3 PHILIPS NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 89

11.3.4 PHILIPS REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 90

11.4 CANON 90

11.4.1 CANON COMPANY DETAILS 90

11.4.2 CANON BUSINESS OVERVIEW 91

11.4.3 CANON NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 91

11.4.4 CANON REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 92

11.5 HITACHI 93

11.5.1 HITACHI COMPANY DETAILS 93

11.5.2 HITACHI BUSINESS OVERVIEW 94

11.5.3 HITACHI NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 94

11.5.4 HITACHI REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 95

11.6 MEDTRONIC 96

11.6.1 MEDTRONIC COMPANY DETAILS 96

11.6.2 MEDTRONIC BUSINESS OVERVIEW 96

11.6.3 MEDTRONIC NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 97

11.6.4 MEDTRONIC REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 98

11.7 LEICA MICROSYSTEMS 98

11.7.1 LEICA MICROSYSTEMS COMPANY DETAILS 98

11.7.2 LEICA MICROSYSTEMS BUSINESS OVERVIEW 99

11.7.3 LEICA MICROSYSTEMS NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 100

11.7.4 LEICA MICROSYSTEMS REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 100

11.8 ZEISS 101

11.8.1 ZEISS COMPANY DETAILS 101

11.8.2 ZEISS BUSINESS OVERVIEW 102

11.8.3 ZEISS NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 103

11.8.4 ZEISS REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 106

11.9 NIKON 107

11.9.1 NIKON COMPANY DETAILS 107

11.9.2 NIKON BUSINESS OVERVIEW 107

11.9.3 NIKON NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 108

11.9.4 NIKON REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 109

11.10 JEOL LTD 110

11.10.1 JEOL LTD COMPANY DETAILS 110

11.10.2 JEOL LTD BUSINESS OVERVIEW 110

11.10.3 JEOL LTD NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 111

11.10.4 JEOL LTD REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 112

11.11 NATUS MEDICAL 113

11.11.1 NATUS MEDICAL COMPANY DETAILS 113

11.11.2 NATUS MEDICAL BUSINESS OVERVIEW 113

11.11.3 NATUS MEDICAL NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 114

11.11.4 NATUS MEDICAL REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 114

11.12 NIHON KOHDEN 115

11.12.1 NIHON KOHDEN COMPANY DETAILS 115

11.12.2 NIHON KOHDEN BUSINESS OVERVIEW 116

11.12.3 NIHON KOHDEN NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 116

11.12.4 NIHON KOHDEN REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 117

11.13 NEUROPACE INC 118

11.13.1 NEUROPACE INC COMPANY DETAILS 118

11.13.2 NEUROPACE INC BUSINESS OVERVIEW 119

11.13.3 NEUROPACE INC NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 119

11.13.4 NEUROPACE INC REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 119

11.14 SHIMADZU CORPORATION 120

11.14.1 SHIMADZU CORPORATION COMPANY DETAILS 120

11.14.2 SHIMADZU CORPORATION BUSINESS OVERVIEW 121

11.14.3 SHIMADZU CORPORATION NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 121

11.14.4 SHIMADZU CORPORATION REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 122

11.15 COMPUMEDICS 123

11.15.1 COMPUMEDICS COMPANY DETAILS 123

11.15.2 COMPUMEDICS BUSINESS OVERVIEW 124

11.15.3 COMPUMEDICS NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 124

11.15.4 COMPUMEDICS REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 126

11.16 NOLDUS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 127

11.16.1 NOLDUS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY DETAILS 127

11.16.2 NOLDUS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS OVERVIEW 128

11.16.3 NOLDUS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 128

11.16.4 NOLDUS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 129

11.17 PLEXON 130

11.17.1 PLEXON COMPANY DETAILS 130

11.17.2 PLEXON BUSINESS OVERVIEW 130

11.17.3 PLEXON NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 131

11.17.4 PLEXON REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 132

11.18 NEURONEXUS 132

11.18.1 NEURONEXUS COMPANY DETAILS 132

11.18.2 NEURONEXUS BUSINESS OVERVIEW 133

11.18.3 NEURONEXUS NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 133

11.18.4 NEURONEXUS REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 135

11.19 PHOENIX TECHNOLOGY GROUP 136

11.19.1 PHOENIX TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY DETAILS 136

11.19.2 PHOENIX TECHNOLOGY GROUP BUSINESS OVERVIEW 137

11.19.3 PHOENIX TECHNOLOGY GROUP NEUROSCIENCE INTRODUCTION 137

11.19.4 PHOENIX TECHNOLOGY GROUP REVENUE IN NEUROSCIENCE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 138

12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 139

13 APPENDIX 140

13.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 140

13.1.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 140

13.1.2 DATA SOURCE 143

13.2 DISCLAIMER 146

13.3 AUTHOR DETAILS 146

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359301/neuroscience-.

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States