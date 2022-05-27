Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4409 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 6314 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global key manufacturers of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification include Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Roche, Danaher, PerkinElmer, Agilent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 63.8% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Roche

Danaher

PerkinElmer

Agilent

Promega

Bio-Rad

Takara Bio

Kurabo Biomedical

LGC Biosearch

Abcam

Bioneer

Meridian Bioscience

CW Bio

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Segment by Type

DNA Isolation and Purification

RNA Isolation and Purification

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Segment by Application

Hospital

Laboratory

Other

The report on the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

