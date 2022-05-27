Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4409 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 6314 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The global key manufacturers of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification include Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Roche, Danaher, PerkinElmer, Agilent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 63.8% in terms of revenue.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359302/nucleic-acid-isolation-purification
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Qiagen
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck KGaA
Roche
Danaher
PerkinElmer
Agilent
Promega
Bio-Rad
Takara Bio
Kurabo Biomedical
LGC Biosearch
Abcam
Bioneer
Meridian Bioscience
CW Bio
Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Segment by Type
DNA Isolation and Purification
RNA Isolation and Purification
Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Segment by Application
Hospital
Laboratory
Other
The report on the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Sales by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 2
1.2.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2
1.2.2 DNA Isolation and Purification 4
1.2.3 RNA Isolation and Purification 5
1.3 Market by Application 6
1.3.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 6
1.3.2 Hospital 8
1.3.3 Laboratory 8
1.4 Study Objectives 9
1.5 Years Considered 10
2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Production 11
2.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Production Capacity (2017-2028) 11
2.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11
2.3 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Production by Region 14
2.3.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 14
2.3.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 15
2.4 North America 17
2.5 Europe 17
2.6 China 18
2.7 Japan 18
3 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 19
3.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 19
3.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 20
3.3 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 21
3.4 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales by Region 23
3.4.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales by Region (2017-2022) 23
3.4.2 Global Sales Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification by Region (2023-2028) 24
3.5 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue by Region 26
3.5.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 26
3.5.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 27
3.6 North America 28
3.7 Europe 29
3.8 Asia-Pacific 30
3.9 South America 31
3.10 Middle East & Africa 32
4 Competition by Manufacturers 33
4.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales by Manufacturers 33
4.1.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33
4.1.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34
4.1.3 Global Top Largest Manufacturers of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification in 2021 34
4.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue by Manufacturers 35
4.2.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35
4.2.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 36
4.2.3 Global Top Companies by Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue in 2021 37
4.3 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38
4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 39
4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 39
4.4.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 40
4.4.3 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 41
4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 43
5 Market Size by Type 46
5.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales by Type 46
5.1.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 46
5.1.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 46
5.1.3 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 47
5.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue by Type 48
5.2.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 48
5.2.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 48
5.2.3 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 48
5.3 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Price by Type 49
5.3.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Price by Type (2017-2022) 49
5.3.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 50
6 Market Size by Application 51
6.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales by Application 51
6.1.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 51
6.1.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 51
6.1.3 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 52
6.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue by Application 53
6.2.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 53
6.2.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 53
6.2.3 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 54
6.3 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Price by Application 55
6.3.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Price by Application (2017-2022) 55
6.3.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 55
7 North America 56
7.1 North America Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size by Type 56
7.1.1 North America Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales by Type (2017-2028) 56
7.1.2 North America Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 57
7.2 North America Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size by Application 58
7.3 North America Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales by Country 59
7.3.1 North America Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales by Country (2017-2028) 59
7.3.2 North America Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 60
7.3.3 U.S. 62
7.3.4 Canada 62
7.3.5 Mexico 63
8 Europe 64
8.1 Europe Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size by Type 64
8.1.1 Europe Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales by Type (2017-2028) 64
8.1.2 Europe Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 65
8.2 Europe Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size by Application 66
8.3 Europe Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size by Country 67
8.3.1 Europe Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales by Country (2017-2028) 67
8.3.2 Europe Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 69
8.3.3 Germany 70
8.3.4 France 71
8.3.5 U.K. 71
8.3.6 Italy 72
8.3.7 Russia 72
9 Asia Pacific 73
9.1 Asia Pacific Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size by Type 73
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales by Type (2017-2028) 73
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 74
9.2 Asia Pacific Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size by Application 75
9.3 Asia Pacific Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size by Region 76
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales by Region (2017-2028) 76
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 78
9.3.3 China 79
9.3.4 Japan 80
9.3.5 South Korea 80
9.3.6 India 81
9.3.7 Australia 81
9.3.8 Southeast Asia 82
10 South America 83
10.1 South America Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size by Type 83
10.1.1 South America Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales by Type (2017-2028) 83
10.1.2 South America Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 84
10.2 South America Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size by Application 85
10.3 South America Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size by Country 86
10.3.1 South America Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales by Country (2017-2028) 86
10.3.2 South America Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 87
10.3.3 Brazil 89
11 Middle East and Africa 90
11.1 Middle East and Africa Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size by Type 90
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales by Type (2017-2028) 90
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 91
11.2 Middle East and Africa Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size by Application 92
11.3 Middle East and Africa Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size by Country 93
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales by Country (2017-2028) 93
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 94
11.3.3 Middle East 96
11.3.4 Africa 96
12 Corporate Profile 97
12.1 Qiagen 97
12.1.1 Qiagen Corporation Information 97
12.1.2 Qiagen Overview 97
12.1.3 Qiagen Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 98
12.1.4 Qiagen Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Introduction 98
12.1.5 Qiagen Recent Developments 100
12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific 101
12.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information 101
12.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Overview 101
12.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 102
12.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Introduction 102
12.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments 103
12.3 Merck KGaA 104
12.3.1 Merck KGaA Corporation Information 104
12.3.2 Merck KGaA Overview 104
12.3.3 Merck KGaA Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 105
12.3.4 Merck KGaA Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Introduction 105
12.3.5 Merck KGaA Recent Developments 106
12.4 Roche 107
12.4.1 Roche Corporation Information 107
12.4.2 Roche Overview 108
12.4.3 Roche Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 108
12.4.4 Roche Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Introduction 109
12.4.5 Roche Recent Developments 110
12.5 Danaher 111
12.5.1 Danaher Corporation Information 111
12.5.2 Danaher Overview 112
12.5.3 Danaher Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112
12.5.4 Danaher Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Introduction 113
12.5.5 Danaher Recent Developments 115
12.6 PerkinElmer 115
12.6.1 PerkinElmer Corporation Information 115
12.6.2 PerkinElmer Overview 116
12.6.3 PerkinElmer Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 116
12.6.4 PerkinElmer Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Introduction 116
12.7 Agilent 118
12.7.1 Agilent Corporation Information 118
12.7.2 Agilent Overview 119
12.7.3 Agilent Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 119
12.7.4 Agilent Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Introduction 119
12.7.5 Agilent Recent Developments 121
12.8 Promega 121
12.8.1 Promega Corporation Information 121
12.8.2 Promega Overview 122
12.8.3 Promega Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123
12.8.4 Promega Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Introduction 123
12.9 Bio-Rad 124
12.9.1 Bio-Rad Corporation Information 124
12.9.2 Bio-Rad Overview 125
12.9.3 Bio-Rad Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125
12.9.4 Bio-Rad Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Introduction 125
12.9.5 Bio-Rad Recent Developments 126
12.10 Takara Bio 127
12.10.1 Takara Bio Corporation Information 127
12.10.2 Takara Bio Overview 127
12.10.3 Takara Bio Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 128
12.10.4 Takara Bio Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Introduction 128
12.11 Kurabo Biomedical 129
12.11.1 Kurabo Biomedical Corporation Information 129
12.11.2 Kurabo Biomedical Overview 129
12.11.3 Kurabo Biomedical Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 130
12.11.4 Kurabo Biomedical Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Introduction 130
12.12 LGC Biosearch 131
12.12.1 LGC Biosearch Corporation Information 131
12.12.2 LGC Biosearch Overview 132
12.12.3 LGC Biosearch Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133
12.12.4 LGC Biosearch Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Introduction 133
12.12.5 LGC Biosearch Recent Developments 134
12.13 Abcam 135
12.13.1 Abcam Corporation Information 135
12.13.2 Abcam Overview 135
12.13.3 Abcam Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 135
12.13.4 Abcam Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Introduction 136
12.13.5 Abcam Recent Developments 137
12.14 Bioneer 138
12.14.1 Bioneer Corporation Information 138
12.14.2 Bioneer Overview 139
12.14.3 Bioneer Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 139
12.14.4 Bioneer Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Introduction 140
12.15 Meridian Bioscience 141
12.15.1 Meridian Bioscience Corporation Information 141
12.15.2 Meridian Bioscience Overview 141
12.15.3 Meridian Bioscience Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 142
12.15.4 Meridian Bioscience Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Introduction 142
12.15.5 Meridian Bioscience Recent Developments 143
12.16 CW Bio 143
12.16.1 CW Bio Corporation Information 143
12.16.2 CW Bio Overview 144
12.16.3 CW Bio Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 144
12.16.4 CW Bio Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Introduction 145
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 146
13.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Industry Chain Analysis 146
13.2 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Key Raw Materials 147
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 147
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 147
13.3 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Production Mode & Process 148
13.4 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Sales and Marketing 149
13.4.1 Marketing Channel 149
13.4.2 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Distributors 150
13.5 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Customers 153
14 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Dynamics 158
14.1.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Industry Trends 158
14.1.2 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Drivers 159
14.1.3 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Challenges 159
14.1.4 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Restraints 160
15 Key Findings in the Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Study 161
16 Appendix 163
16.1 Research Methodology 163
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 163
16.1.2 Data Source 166
16.2 Author Details 169
16.3 Disclaimer 169
For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359302/nucleic-acid-isolation-purification
Any doubts and questions will be welcome.
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
About Us:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com