Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Silver Powders and Flakes market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silver Powders and Flakes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Silver Powders and Flakes market.
Summary
In 2021 the global Silver Powders and Flakes production was 5658.6 MT and it will be 8664.5 MT in 2028, with a CAGR of 6.15% between 2022 and 2028.
The global key manufacturers of Silver Powders and Flakes include Ames Goldsmith, DOWA Hightech, DKEM, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Kinzoku, Technic, Fukuda, Shoei Chemical, and AG PRO Technology, etc.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Silver Powders and Flakes capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Silver Powders and Flakes by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359305/silver-powders-flakes
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Ames Goldsmith
DOWA Hightech
DKEM
Johnson Matthey
Mitsui Kinzoku
Technic
Fukuda
Shoei Chemical
AG PRO Technology
MEPCO
Cermet
Yamamoto Precious Metal
TANAKA
Shin Nihon Kakin
Tokuriki Honten
Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding
CNMC Ningxia Orient Group
Ningbo Jingxin Electronic Material
Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials
Nonfemet
RightSilver
Changgui Metal Powder
Yunnan Copper Science & Technology
Silver Powders and Flakes Market Segment by Type
Silver Powders
Silver Flakes
Silver Powders and Flakes Market Segment by Application
Photovoltaic
Electronics
Others
The report on the Silver Powders and Flakes market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
China
North America
Europe
Japan
India
China Taiwan
Sales by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Korea
India
China Taiwan
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global Silver Powders and Flakes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Silver Powders and Flakes market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Silver Powders and Flakes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Silver Powders and Flakes with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Silver Powders and Flakes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Silver Powders and Flakes Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2
1.2.2 Silver Powders 4
1.2.3 Silver Flakes 5
1.3 Market by Application 5
1.3.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 6
1.3.2 Photovoltaic 10
1.3.3 Electronics 11
1.3.4 Others 12
1.4 Study Objectives 13
1.5 Years Considered 13
2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Production 15
2.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Production Capacity (2017-2028) 15
2.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 15
2.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Production by Region 17
2.3.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 17
2.3.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 18
2.4 North America 19
2.5 Europe 20
2.6 Japan 21
2.7 China 22
2.8 China Taiwan 23
2.9 India 24
3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 25
3.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 25
3.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 26
3.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 27
3.4 Global Top Silver Powders and Flakes Regions by Sales 28
3.4.1 Global Top Silver Powders and Flakes Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 28
3.4.2 Global Top Silver Powders and Flakes Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 30
3.5 Global Top Silver Powders and Flakes Regions by Revenue 31
3.5.1 Global Top Silver Powders and Flakes Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 31
3.5.2 Global Top Silver Powders and Flakes Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 32
3.6 North America 33
3.7 Europe 35
3.8 Asia-Pacific 37
3.9 South America 39
3.10 Middle East & Africa 41
4 Competition by Manufacturers 43
4.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Production Capacity by Manufacturers 43
4.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Manufacturers 45
4.2.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 45
4.2.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 46
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Silver Powders and Flakes in 2021 47
4.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Manufacturers 47
4.3.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 47
4.3.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 48
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue in 2021 49
4.4 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 50
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 51
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 51
4.5.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 52
4.5.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 53
4.6 Merge & Acquisition 55
5 Market Size by Type 56
5.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Type 56
5.1.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 56
5.1.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 56
5.1.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 56
5.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Type 57
5.2.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 57
5.2.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 58
5.2.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 58
5.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Price by Type 59
5.3.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Price by Type (2017-2022) 59
5.3.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 59
6 Market Size by Application 61
6.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Application 61
6.1.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 61
6.1.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 61
6.1.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 62
6.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Application 63
6.2.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 63
6.2.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 63
6.2.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 63
6.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Price by Application 64
6.3.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Price by Application (2017-2022) 64
6.3.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 65
7 North America 66
7.1 North America Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Type 66
7.1.1 North America Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Type (2017-2028) 66
7.1.2 North America Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 67
7.2 North America Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Application 68
7.2.1 North America Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Application (2017-2028) 68
7.2.2 North America Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 69
7.3 North America Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Country 70
7.3.1 North America Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Country (2017-2028) 70
7.3.2 North America Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 71
7.3.3 U.S. 73
7.3.4 Canada 73
7.3.5 Mexico 74
8 Europe 75
8.1 Europe Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Type 75
8.1.1 Europe Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Type (2017-2028) 75
8.1.2 Europe Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 76
8.2 Europe Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Application 77
8.2.1 Europe Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Application (2017-2028) 77
8.2.2 Europe Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 78
8.3 Europe Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Country 79
8.3.1 Europe Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Country (2017-2028) 79
8.3.2 Europe Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 80
8.3.3 Germany 81
8.3.4 France 82
8.3.5 U.K. 82
8.3.6 Italy 83
8.3.7 Russia 83
9 Asia Pacific 84
9.1 Asia Pacific Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Type 84
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Type (2017-2028) 84
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 85
9.2 Asia Pacific Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Application 86
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Application (2017-2028) 86
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 87
9.3 Asia Pacific Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Region 88
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Region (2017-2028) 88
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 89
9.3.3 China 91
9.3.4 Japan 91
9.3.5 South Korea 92
9.3.6 India 92
9.3.7 China Taiwan 93
10 South America 94
10.1 South America Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Type 94
10.1.1 South America Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Type (2017-2028) 94
10.1.2 South America Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 95
10.2 South America Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Application 96
10.2.1 South America Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Application (2017-2028) 96
10.2.2 South America Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 97
10.3 South America Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Country 98
10.3.1 South America Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Country (2017-2028) 98
10.3.2 South America Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 99
10.3.3 Brazil 101
10.3.4 Argentina 101
11 Middle East and Africa 102
11.1 Middle East and Africa Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Type 102
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Type (2017-2028) 102
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 103
11.2 Middle East and Africa Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Application 104
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Application (2017-2028) 104
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 105
11.3 Middle East and Africa Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Country 106
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Country (2017-2028) 106
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 107
11.3.3 Middle East 109
11.3.4 Africa 109
12 Corporate Profile 110
12.1 Ames Goldsmith 110
12.1.1 Ames Goldsmith Corporation Information 110
12.1.2 Ames Goldsmith Overview 110
12.1.3 Ames Goldsmith Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 111
12.1.4 Ames Goldsmith Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 111
12.2 DOWA Hightech 113
12.2.1 DOWA Hightech Corporation Information 113
12.2.2 DOWA Hightech Overview 114
12.2.3 DOWA Hightech Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114
12.2.4 DOWA Hightech Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 115
12.3 DKEM 116
12.3.1 DKEM Corporation Information 116
12.3.2 DKEM Overview 116
12.3.3 DKEM Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117
12.3.4 DKEM Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 117
12.3.5 News 118
12.4 Johnson Matthey 119
12.4.1 Johnson Matthey Corporation Information 119
12.4.2 Johnson Matthey Overview 119
12.4.3 Johnson Matthey Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120
12.4.4 Johnson Matthey Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 120
12.5 Mitsui Kinzoku 121
12.5.1 Mitsui Kinzoku Corporation Information 121
12.5.2 Mitsui Kinzoku Overview 121
12.5.3 Mitsui Kinzoku Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122
12.5.4 Mitsui Kinzoku Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 122
12.6 Technic 124
12.6.1 Technic Corporation Information 124
12.6.2 Technic Overview 125
12.6.3 Technic Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125
12.6.4 Technic Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 125
12.7 Fukuda 126
12.7.1 Fukuda Corporation Information 126
12.7.2 Fukuda Overview 126
12.7.3 Fukuda Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 127
12.7.4 Fukuda Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 127
12.8 Shoei Chemical 128
12.8.1 Shoei Chemical Corporation Information 128
12.8.2 Shoei Chemical Overview 128
12.8.3 Shoei Chemical Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129
12.8.4 Shoei Chemical Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 129
12.9 AG PRO Technology 129
12.9.1 AG PRO Technology Corporation Information 129
12.9.2 AG PRO Technology Overview 130
12.9.3 AG PRO Technology Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 130
12.9.4 AG PRO Technology Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 131
12.10 MEPCO 134
12.10.1 MEPCO Corporation Information 134
12.10.2 MEPCO Overview 135
12.10.3 MEPCO Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 135
12.10.4 MEPCO Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 135
12.11 Cermet 136
12.11.1 Cermet Corporation Information 136
12.11.2 Cermet Overview 137
12.11.3 Cermet Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 137
12.11.4 Cermet Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 137
12.12 Yamamoto Precious Metal 138
12.12.1 Yamamoto Precious Metal Corporation Information 138
12.12.2 Yamamoto Precious Metal Overview 138
12.12.3 Yamamoto Precious Metal Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 138
12.12.4 Yamamoto Precious Metal Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 139
12.13 TANAKA 140
12.13.1 TANAKA Corporation Information 140
12.13.2 TANAKA Overview 141
12.13.3 TANAKA Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 141
12.13.4 TANAKA Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 142
12.14 Shin Nihon Kakin 142
12.14.1 Shin Nihon Kakin Corporation Information 142
12.14.2 Shin Nihon Kakin Overview 143
12.14.3 Shin Nihon Kakin Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 143
12.14.4 Shin Nihon Kakin Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 143
12.15 Tokuriki Honten 144
12.15.1 Tokuriki Honten Corporation Information 144
12.15.2 Tokuriki Honten Overview 145
12.15.3 Tokuriki Honten Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 145
12.15.4 Tokuriki Honten Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 145
12.16 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding 146
12.16.1 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Corporation Information 146
12.16.2 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Overview 146
12.16.3 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 147
12.16.4 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 147
12.17 CNMC Ningxia Orient Group 148
12.17.1 CNMC Ningxia Orient Group Corporation Information 148
12.17.2 CNMC Ningxia Orient Group Overview 149
12.17.3 CNMC Ningxia Orient Group Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 149
12.17.4 CNMC Ningxia Orient Group Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 149
12.18 Ningbo Jingxin Electronic Material 150
12.18.1 Ningbo Jingxin Electronic Material Corporation Information 150
12.18.2 Ningbo Jingxin Electronic Material Overview 150
12.18.3 Ningbo Jingxin Electronic Material Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 151
12.18.4 Ningbo Jingxin Electronic Material Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 151
12.19 Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials 152
12.19.1 Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials Corporation Information 152
12.19.2 Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials Overview 153
12.19.3 Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 153
12.19.4 Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 154
12.20 Nonfemet 154
12.20.1 Nonfemet Corporation Information 154
12.20.2 Nonfemet Overview 155
12.20.3 Nonfemet Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 155
12.20.4 Nonfemet Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 155
12.21 RightSilver 156
12.21.1 RightSilver Corporation Information 156
12.21.2 RightSilver Overview 156
12.21.3 RightSilver Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 157
12.21.4 RightSilver Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 157
12.22 Changgui Metal Powder 158
12.22.1 Changgui Metal Powder Corporation Information 158
12.22.2 Changgui Metal Powder Overview 158
12.22.3 Changgui Metal Powder Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 159
12.22.4 Changgui Metal Powder Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 159
12.23 Yunnan Copper Science & Technology 160
12.23.1 Yunnan Copper Science & Technology Corporation Information 160
12.23.2 Yunnan Copper Science & Technology Overview 161
12.23.3 Yunnan Copper Science & Technology Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 161
12.23.4 Yunnan Copper Science & Technology Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 162
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 163
13.1 Silver Powders and Flakes Industry Chain Analysis 163
13.2 Silver Powders and Flakes Key Raw Materials 163
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 163
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 164
13.3 Silver Powders and Flakes Production Mode & Process 165
13.4 Silver Powders and Flakes Sales and Marketing 165
13.4.1 Silver Powders and Flakes Sales Channels 165
13.4.2 Direct Channels 165
13.4.3 Indirect Channels 166
13.4.4 Silver Powders and Flakes Distributors 166
13.5 Silver Powders and Flakes Customers 167
14 Silver Powders and Flakes Market Dynamics 168
14.1.1 Silver Powders and Flakes Industry Trends 168
14.1.2 Silver Powders and Flakes Market Drivers 168
14.1.3 Silver Powders and Flakes Market Challenges 169
15 Key Findings in the Global Silver Powders and Flakes Study 170
16 Appendix 171
16.1 Research Methodology 171
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 171
16.1.2 Data Source 174
16.2 Author Details 177
16.3 Disclaimer 177
For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359305/silver-powders-flakes
Any doubts and questions will be welcome.
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
About Us:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com