Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Silver Powders and Flakes market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silver Powders and Flakes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Silver Powders and Flakes market.

Summary

In 2021 the global Silver Powders and Flakes production was 5658.6 MT and it will be 8664.5 MT in 2028, with a CAGR of 6.15% between 2022 and 2028.

The global key manufacturers of Silver Powders and Flakes include Ames Goldsmith, DOWA Hightech, DKEM, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Kinzoku, Technic, Fukuda, Shoei Chemical, and AG PRO Technology, etc.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Silver Powders and Flakes capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Silver Powders and Flakes by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359305/silver-powders-flakes

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Ames Goldsmith

DOWA Hightech

DKEM

Johnson Matthey

Mitsui Kinzoku

Technic

Fukuda

Shoei Chemical

AG PRO Technology

MEPCO

Cermet

Yamamoto Precious Metal

TANAKA

Shin Nihon Kakin

Tokuriki Honten

Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding

CNMC Ningxia Orient Group

Ningbo Jingxin Electronic Material

Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials

Nonfemet

RightSilver

Changgui Metal Powder

Yunnan Copper Science & Technology

Silver Powders and Flakes Market Segment by Type

Silver Powders

Silver Flakes

Silver Powders and Flakes Market Segment by Application

Photovoltaic

Electronics

Others

The report on the Silver Powders and Flakes market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

China

North America

Europe

Japan

India

China Taiwan

Sales by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

China Taiwan

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Silver Powders and Flakes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Silver Powders and Flakes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Silver Powders and Flakes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Silver Powders and Flakes with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Silver Powders and Flakes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Silver Powders and Flakes Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Silver Powders 4

1.2.3 Silver Flakes 5

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 6

1.3.2 Photovoltaic 10

1.3.3 Electronics 11

1.3.4 Others 12

1.4 Study Objectives 13

1.5 Years Considered 13

2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Production 15

2.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Production Capacity (2017-2028) 15

2.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 15

2.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Production by Region 17

2.3.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 17

2.3.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 18

2.4 North America 19

2.5 Europe 20

2.6 Japan 21

2.7 China 22

2.8 China Taiwan 23

2.9 India 24

3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 25

3.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 25

3.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 26

3.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 27

3.4 Global Top Silver Powders and Flakes Regions by Sales 28

3.4.1 Global Top Silver Powders and Flakes Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 28

3.4.2 Global Top Silver Powders and Flakes Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 30

3.5 Global Top Silver Powders and Flakes Regions by Revenue 31

3.5.1 Global Top Silver Powders and Flakes Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 31

3.5.2 Global Top Silver Powders and Flakes Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 32

3.6 North America 33

3.7 Europe 35

3.8 Asia-Pacific 37

3.9 South America 39

3.10 Middle East & Africa 41

4 Competition by Manufacturers 43

4.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Production Capacity by Manufacturers 43

4.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Manufacturers 45

4.2.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 45

4.2.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 46

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Silver Powders and Flakes in 2021 47

4.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Manufacturers 47

4.3.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 47

4.3.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 48

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue in 2021 49

4.4 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 50

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 51

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 51

4.5.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 52

4.5.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 53

4.6 Merge & Acquisition 55

5 Market Size by Type 56

5.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Type 56

5.1.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 56

5.1.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 56

5.1.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 56

5.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Type 57

5.2.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 57

5.2.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 58

5.2.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 58

5.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Price by Type 59

5.3.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Price by Type (2017-2022) 59

5.3.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 59

6 Market Size by Application 61

6.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Application 61

6.1.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 61

6.1.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 61

6.1.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 62

6.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Application 63

6.2.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 63

6.2.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 63

6.2.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 63

6.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Price by Application 64

6.3.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Price by Application (2017-2022) 64

6.3.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 65

7 North America 66

7.1 North America Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Type 66

7.1.1 North America Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Type (2017-2028) 66

7.1.2 North America Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 67

7.2 North America Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Application 68

7.2.1 North America Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Application (2017-2028) 68

7.2.2 North America Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 69

7.3 North America Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Country 70

7.3.1 North America Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Country (2017-2028) 70

7.3.2 North America Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 71

7.3.3 U.S. 73

7.3.4 Canada 73

7.3.5 Mexico 74

8 Europe 75

8.1 Europe Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Type 75

8.1.1 Europe Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Type (2017-2028) 75

8.1.2 Europe Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 76

8.2 Europe Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Application 77

8.2.1 Europe Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Application (2017-2028) 77

8.2.2 Europe Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 78

8.3 Europe Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Country 79

8.3.1 Europe Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Country (2017-2028) 79

8.3.2 Europe Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 80

8.3.3 Germany 81

8.3.4 France 82

8.3.5 U.K. 82

8.3.6 Italy 83

8.3.7 Russia 83

9 Asia Pacific 84

9.1 Asia Pacific Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Type 84

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Type (2017-2028) 84

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 85

9.2 Asia Pacific Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Application 86

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Application (2017-2028) 86

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 87

9.3 Asia Pacific Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Region 88

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Region (2017-2028) 88

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 89

9.3.3 China 91

9.3.4 Japan 91

9.3.5 South Korea 92

9.3.6 India 92

9.3.7 China Taiwan 93

10 South America 94

10.1 South America Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Type 94

10.1.1 South America Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Type (2017-2028) 94

10.1.2 South America Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 95

10.2 South America Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Application 96

10.2.1 South America Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Application (2017-2028) 96

10.2.2 South America Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 97

10.3 South America Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Country 98

10.3.1 South America Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Country (2017-2028) 98

10.3.2 South America Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 99

10.3.3 Brazil 101

10.3.4 Argentina 101

11 Middle East and Africa 102

11.1 Middle East and Africa Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Type 102

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Type (2017-2028) 102

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 103

11.2 Middle East and Africa Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Application 104

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Application (2017-2028) 104

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 105

11.3 Middle East and Africa Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size by Country 106

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Country (2017-2028) 106

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 107

11.3.3 Middle East 109

11.3.4 Africa 109

12 Corporate Profile 110

12.1 Ames Goldsmith 110

12.1.1 Ames Goldsmith Corporation Information 110

12.1.2 Ames Goldsmith Overview 110

12.1.3 Ames Goldsmith Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 111

12.1.4 Ames Goldsmith Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 111

12.2 DOWA Hightech 113

12.2.1 DOWA Hightech Corporation Information 113

12.2.2 DOWA Hightech Overview 114

12.2.3 DOWA Hightech Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114

12.2.4 DOWA Hightech Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 115

12.3 DKEM 116

12.3.1 DKEM Corporation Information 116

12.3.2 DKEM Overview 116

12.3.3 DKEM Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117

12.3.4 DKEM Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 117

12.3.5 News 118

12.4 Johnson Matthey 119

12.4.1 Johnson Matthey Corporation Information 119

12.4.2 Johnson Matthey Overview 119

12.4.3 Johnson Matthey Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

12.4.4 Johnson Matthey Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 120

12.5 Mitsui Kinzoku 121

12.5.1 Mitsui Kinzoku Corporation Information 121

12.5.2 Mitsui Kinzoku Overview 121

12.5.3 Mitsui Kinzoku Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122

12.5.4 Mitsui Kinzoku Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 122

12.6 Technic 124

12.6.1 Technic Corporation Information 124

12.6.2 Technic Overview 125

12.6.3 Technic Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125

12.6.4 Technic Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 125

12.7 Fukuda 126

12.7.1 Fukuda Corporation Information 126

12.7.2 Fukuda Overview 126

12.7.3 Fukuda Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 127

12.7.4 Fukuda Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 127

12.8 Shoei Chemical 128

12.8.1 Shoei Chemical Corporation Information 128

12.8.2 Shoei Chemical Overview 128

12.8.3 Shoei Chemical Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129

12.8.4 Shoei Chemical Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 129

12.9 AG PRO Technology 129

12.9.1 AG PRO Technology Corporation Information 129

12.9.2 AG PRO Technology Overview 130

12.9.3 AG PRO Technology Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 130

12.9.4 AG PRO Technology Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 131

12.10 MEPCO 134

12.10.1 MEPCO Corporation Information 134

12.10.2 MEPCO Overview 135

12.10.3 MEPCO Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 135

12.10.4 MEPCO Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 135

12.11 Cermet 136

12.11.1 Cermet Corporation Information 136

12.11.2 Cermet Overview 137

12.11.3 Cermet Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 137

12.11.4 Cermet Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 137

12.12 Yamamoto Precious Metal 138

12.12.1 Yamamoto Precious Metal Corporation Information 138

12.12.2 Yamamoto Precious Metal Overview 138

12.12.3 Yamamoto Precious Metal Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 138

12.12.4 Yamamoto Precious Metal Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 139

12.13 TANAKA 140

12.13.1 TANAKA Corporation Information 140

12.13.2 TANAKA Overview 141

12.13.3 TANAKA Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 141

12.13.4 TANAKA Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 142

12.14 Shin Nihon Kakin 142

12.14.1 Shin Nihon Kakin Corporation Information 142

12.14.2 Shin Nihon Kakin Overview 143

12.14.3 Shin Nihon Kakin Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 143

12.14.4 Shin Nihon Kakin Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 143

12.15 Tokuriki Honten 144

12.15.1 Tokuriki Honten Corporation Information 144

12.15.2 Tokuriki Honten Overview 145

12.15.3 Tokuriki Honten Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 145

12.15.4 Tokuriki Honten Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 145

12.16 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding 146

12.16.1 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Corporation Information 146

12.16.2 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Overview 146

12.16.3 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 147

12.16.4 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 147

12.17 CNMC Ningxia Orient Group 148

12.17.1 CNMC Ningxia Orient Group Corporation Information 148

12.17.2 CNMC Ningxia Orient Group Overview 149

12.17.3 CNMC Ningxia Orient Group Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 149

12.17.4 CNMC Ningxia Orient Group Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 149

12.18 Ningbo Jingxin Electronic Material 150

12.18.1 Ningbo Jingxin Electronic Material Corporation Information 150

12.18.2 Ningbo Jingxin Electronic Material Overview 150

12.18.3 Ningbo Jingxin Electronic Material Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 151

12.18.4 Ningbo Jingxin Electronic Material Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 151

12.19 Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials 152

12.19.1 Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials Corporation Information 152

12.19.2 Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials Overview 153

12.19.3 Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 153

12.19.4 Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 154

12.20 Nonfemet 154

12.20.1 Nonfemet Corporation Information 154

12.20.2 Nonfemet Overview 155

12.20.3 Nonfemet Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 155

12.20.4 Nonfemet Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 155

12.21 RightSilver 156

12.21.1 RightSilver Corporation Information 156

12.21.2 RightSilver Overview 156

12.21.3 RightSilver Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 157

12.21.4 RightSilver Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 157

12.22 Changgui Metal Powder 158

12.22.1 Changgui Metal Powder Corporation Information 158

12.22.2 Changgui Metal Powder Overview 158

12.22.3 Changgui Metal Powder Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 159

12.22.4 Changgui Metal Powder Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 159

12.23 Yunnan Copper Science & Technology 160

12.23.1 Yunnan Copper Science & Technology Corporation Information 160

12.23.2 Yunnan Copper Science & Technology Overview 161

12.23.3 Yunnan Copper Science & Technology Silver Powders and Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 161

12.23.4 Yunnan Copper Science & Technology Silver Powders and Flakes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 162

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 163

13.1 Silver Powders and Flakes Industry Chain Analysis 163

13.2 Silver Powders and Flakes Key Raw Materials 163

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 163

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 164

13.3 Silver Powders and Flakes Production Mode & Process 165

13.4 Silver Powders and Flakes Sales and Marketing 165

13.4.1 Silver Powders and Flakes Sales Channels 165

13.4.2 Direct Channels 165

13.4.3 Indirect Channels 166

13.4.4 Silver Powders and Flakes Distributors 166

13.5 Silver Powders and Flakes Customers 167

14 Silver Powders and Flakes Market Dynamics 168

14.1.1 Silver Powders and Flakes Industry Trends 168

14.1.2 Silver Powders and Flakes Market Drivers 168

14.1.3 Silver Powders and Flakes Market Challenges 169

15 Key Findings in the Global Silver Powders and Flakes Study 170

16 Appendix 171

16.1 Research Methodology 171

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 171

16.1.2 Data Source 174

16.2 Author Details 177

16.3 Disclaimer 177

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359305/silver-powders-flakes

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States