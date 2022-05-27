Global Platinum Ingots Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Platinum Ingots market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Platinum Ingots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Platinum Ingots market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Platinum Ingots market size is estimated to be worth US$ 6323 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 8431 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, 99.95% accounting for 61.3% of the Platinum Ingots global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 1078 million by 2028, growing at a revised 4.42% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Automotive Catalysts segment is altered to an 4.53 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

South Africa Platinum Ingots market size was US$ 4754 million in 2021, while Russia was US$ 511 million. The proportion of the South Africa was 75% in 2021, while Russia percentage was 8%, and it is predicted that Russia market share will reach 6% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 0.04 % through the analysis period.

The global major manufacturers of Platinum Ingots include Nornickel, Anglo American Platinum (ANGPY), Impala Platinum, SBYSF, Northam Platinum, Heraeus, and etc. In terms of revenue, the global three largest players hold a 65% market share of Platinum Ingots in 2021.

Palladium supplies are likely to remain tight until at least 2025, after which prices are expected to fall to around $1,500 an ounce. We believe that the palladium market will be in substantial contraction until 2025. In the long term, we do not see palladium prices staying above $2,000 an ounce, and likely to fall to around $1,500, and we expect platinum prices to rise sharply. Platinum prices could rise to $2,500 to $2,700 an ounce from 2025 as automakers switch to using more platinum.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359311/platinum-ingots

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Anglo American Platinum (ANGPY)

Impala Platinum

SBYSF

Northam Platinum

Nornickel

Heraeus

American Elements

Sino-Platinum Metals

Jiangsu BGRIMM Metal Recycling

Platinum Ingots Market Segment by Type

99.95%

99.99%

Platinum Ingots Market Segment by Application

Automotive Catalysts

Jewelry

Industrial

Investments

The report on the Platinum Ingots market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

South Africa

Russia

Zimbabwe

Canada

U.S.

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Platinum Ingots consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Platinum Ingots market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Platinum Ingots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Platinum Ingots with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Platinum Ingots submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 PLATINUM INGOTS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 PRODUCT OVERVIEW AND SCOPE OF PLATINUM INGOTS 1

1.2 PLATINUM INGOTS SEGMENT BY TYPE 1

1.3 PLATINUM INGOTS SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 2

1.3.1 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS MARKET SIZE GROWTH RATE ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION: 2022 VS 2028 2

1.3.2 AUTOMOTIVE CATALYSTS 3

1.3.3 JEWELRY 4

1.3.4 INDUSTRIAL 4

1.3.5 INVESTMENTS 5

1.4 GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH PROSPECTS 5

1.4.1 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS REVENUE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 5

1.4.2 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 7

1.4.3 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 7

1.5 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE BY REGION 8

1.5.1 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS MARKET SIZE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 8

1.5.2 SOUTH AFRICA PLATINUM INGOTS ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 9

1.5.3 RUSSIA PLATINUM INGOTS ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 10

1.5.4 ZIMBABWE PLATINUM INGOTS ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 11

1.5.5 CANADA PLATINUM INGOTS ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 11

1.5.6 U.S. PLATINUM INGOTS ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 12

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 13

2.1 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 13

2.2 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 15

2.3 PLATINUM INGOTS MARKET SHARE BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) 17

2.4 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS AVERAGE PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 18

2.5 MANUFACTURERS PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION SITES, AREA SERVED, PRODUCT TYPE 19

2.6 PLATINUM INGOTS MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 19

2.6.1 PLATINUM INGOTS MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE 19

2.6.2 GLOBAL 5 AND 10 LARGEST PLATINUM INGOTS PLAYERS MARKET SHARE BY REVENUE 21

2.6.3 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION 21

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 23

3.1 GLOBAL PRODUCTION OF PLATINUM INGOTS MARKET SHARE BY REGION (2017-2022) 23

3.2 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY REGION (2017-2022) 24

3.3 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 25

3.4 SOUTH AFRICA PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION 25

3.4.1 SOUTH AFRICA PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 25

3.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 26

3.5 RUSSIA PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION 26

3.5.1 RUSSIA PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 26

3.5.2 RUSSIA PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 27

3.6 ZIMBABWE PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION (2017-2022) 27

3.6.1 ZIMBABWE PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 27

3.6.2 ZIMBABWE PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 28

3.7 CANADA PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION (2017-2022) 28

3.7.1 CANADA PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 28

3.7.2 CANADA PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 29

3.8 U.S. PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION (2017-2022) 29

3.8.1 U.S. PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 29

3.8.2 U.S. PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 30

4 PLATINUM INGOTS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 31

4.1 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 31

4.1.1 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 31

4.1.2 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS CONSUMPTION MARKET SHARE BY REGION 31

4.2 NORTH AMERICA 32

4.2.1 NORTH AMERICA PLATINUM INGOTS CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY 33

4.2.2 U.S. 34

4.2.3 CANADA 34

4.3 EUROPE 35

4.3.1 EUROPE PLATINUM INGOTS CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY 35

4.3.2 GERMANY 36

4.3.3 FRANCE 37

4.3.4 U.K. 37

4.3.5 ITALY 38

4.3.6 RUSSIA 38

4.4 ASIA PACIFIC 39

4.4.1 ASIA PACIFIC PLATINUM INGOTS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 39

4.4.2 CHINA 40

4.4.3 JAPAN 41

4.4.4 SOUTH KOREA 41

4.4.5 CHINA TAIWAN 42

4.4.6 SOUTHEAST ASIA 42

4.4.7 INDIA 43

4.4.8 AUSTRALIA 43

4.5 LATIN AMERICA 44

4.5.1 LATIN AMERICA PLATINUM INGOTS CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY 44

4.5.2 MEXICO 45

4.5.3 BRAZIL 46

5 SEGMENT BY TYPE 47

5.1 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 47

5.2 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 48

5.3 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS PRICE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 49

6 SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 51

6.1 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 51

6.2 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 52

6.3 GLOBAL PLATINUM INGOTS PRICE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 54

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 55

7.1 ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM (ANGPY) 55

7.1.1 ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM (ANGPY) PLATINUM INGOTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 55

7.1.2 ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM (ANGPY) PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 55

7.1.3 ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM (ANGPY) MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 56

7.1.4 ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM (ANGPY) RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 56

7.2 IMPALA PLATINUM 56

7.2.1 IMPALA PLATINUM PLATINUM INGOTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 57

7.2.2 IMPALA PLATINUM PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 57

7.2.3 IMPALA PLATINUM MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 57

7.2.4 IMPALA PLATINUM RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 58

7.3 SBYSF 59

7.3.1 SBYSF PLATINUM INGOTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 59

7.3.2 SBYSF PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 60

7.3.3 SBYSF MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 60

7.3.4 SBYSF RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 60

7.4 NORTHAM PLATINUM 61

7.4.1 NORTHAM PLATINUM PLATINUM INGOTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 61

7.4.2 NORTHAM PLATINUM PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 62

7.4.3 NORTHAM PLATINUM MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 62

7.4.4 NORTHAM PLATINUM RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 63

7.5 NORNICKEL 63

7.5.1 NORNICKEL PLATINUM INGOTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 64

7.5.2 NORNICKEL PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 64

7.5.3 NORNICKEL PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 64

7.5.4 NORNICKEL MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 65

7.5.5 NORNICKEL RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 65

7.6 HERAEUS 67

7.6.1 HERAEUS PLATINUM INGOTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 67

7.6.2 HERAEUS PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 67

7.6.3 HERAEUS PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 68

7.6.4 HERAEUS MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 69

7.7 AMERICAN ELEMENTS 69

7.7.1 AMERICAN ELEMENTS PLATINUM INGOTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 69

7.7.2 AMERICAN ELEMENTS PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 69

7.7.3 AMERICAN ELEMENTS PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 70

7.7.4 AMERICAN ELEMENTS MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 70

7.8 SINO-PLATINUM METALS 70

7.8.1 SINO-PLATINUM METALS PLATINUM INGOTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 71

7.8.2 SINO-PLATINUM METALS PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 71

7.8.3 SINO-PLATINUM METALS PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 72

7.8.4 SINO-PLATINUM METALS MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 72

7.9 JIANGSU BGRIMM METAL RECYCLING 72

7.9.1 JIANGSU BGRIMM METAL RECYCLING PLATINUM INGOTS CORPORATION INFORMATION 73

7.9.2 JIANGSU BGRIMM METAL RECYCLING PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 73

7.9.3 JIANGSU BGRIMM METAL RECYCLING PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 73

7.9.4 JIANGSU BGRIMM METAL RECYCLING MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 74

8 PLATINUM INGOTS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 75

8.1 PLATINUM INGOTS KEY RAW MATERIALS ANALYSIS 75

8.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 75

8.1.2 KEY SUPPLIERS OF RAW MATERIALS 75

8.2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS ANALYSIS OF PLATINUM INGOTS 76

8.3 PLATINUM INGOTS INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 77

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 78

9.1 MARKETING CHANNEL 78

9.2 PLATINUM INGOTS DISTRIBUTORS LIST 79

9.3 PLATINUM INGOTS CUSTOMERS 80

10 PLATINUM INGOTS MARKET DYNAMICS 81

10.1 PLATINUM INGOTS INDUSTRY TRENDS AND DRIVERS 81

10.2 PLATINUM INGOTS MARKET CHALLENGES AND RESTRAINTS 81

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 83

11.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRODUCTION OF PLATINUM INGOTS BY REGION (2023-2028) 83

11.2 SOUTH AFRICA PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE FORECAST (2023-2028) 84

11.3 RUSSIA PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE FORECAST (2023-2028) 84

11.4 ZIMBABWE PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE FORECAST (2023-2028) 85

11.5 CANADA PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE FORECAST (2023-2028) 85

11.6 U.S. PLATINUM INGOTS PRODUCTION, REVENUE FORECAST (2023-2028) 86

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 87

12.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED DEMAND ANALYSIS OF PLATINUM INGOTS 87

12.2 NORTH AMERICA FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF PLATINUM INGOTS BY COUNTRY 87

12.3 EUROPE MARKET FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF PLATINUM INGOTS BY COUNTRY 87

12.4 ASIA PACIFIC MARKET FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF PLATINUM INGOTS BY REGION 88

12.5 LATIN AMERICA FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF PLATINUM INGOTS BY COUNTRY 88

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION 89

13.1 GLOBAL PRODUCTION, REVENUE AND PRICE FORECAST BY TYPE (2023-2028) 89

13.1.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRODUCTION OF PLATINUM INGOTS BY TYPE (2023-2028) 89

13.1.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF PLATINUM INGOTS BY TYPE (2023-2028) 89

13.1.3 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRICE OF PLATINUM INGOTS BY TYPE (2023-2028) 90

13.2 GLOBAL PRODUCTION, REVENUE AND PRICE FORECAST BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 90

13.2.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRODUCTION OF PLATINUM INGOTS BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 90

13.2.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF PLATINUM INGOTS BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 91

13.2.3 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRICE OF PLATINUM INGOTS BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 92

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 93

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 94

15.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 94

15.1.1 RESEARCH PROGRAMS/DESIGN 94

15.1.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 95

15.1.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 96

15.2 DATA SOURCE 97

15.2.1 SECONDARY SOURCES 97

15.2.2 PRIMARY SOURCES 98

15.3 AUTHOR LIST 99

15.4 DISCLAIMER 100

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359311/platinum-ingots

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States