Point-of-Entry (POE) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Point-of-Entry (POE) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Point-of-Entry (POE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Point-of-Entry (POE) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Salt Based Water Softener

Salt Free Water Softeners

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

EcoWater Systems

Culligan

Haier

Whirlpool Corporation

3M

A.O. Smith

Canature

Kinetico

Aquasana

Kenmore

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Point-of-Entry (POE) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Point-of-Entry (POE) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Point-of-Entry (POE) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Point-of-Entry (POE) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Point-of-Entry (POE) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Point-of-Entry (POE) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Product Introduction

1.2 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Industry Trends

1.5.2 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Drivers

1.5.3 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Challenges

1.5.4 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Salt Based Water Softener

2.1.2 Salt Free Water Softeners

2.2 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Household

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener in 2021

4.2.3 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 EcoWater Systems

7.1.1 EcoWater Systems Corporation Information

7.1.2 EcoWater Systems Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 EcoWater Systems Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 EcoWater Systems Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Products Offered

7.1.5 EcoWater Systems Recent Development

7.2 Culligan

7.2.1 Culligan Corporation Information

7.2.2 Culligan Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Culligan Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Culligan Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Products Offered

7.2.5 Culligan Recent Development

7.3 Haier

7.3.1 Haier Corporation Information

7.3.2 Haier Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Haier Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Haier Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Products Offered

7.3.5 Haier Recent Development

7.4 Whirlpool Corporation

7.4.1 Whirlpool Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Whirlpool Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Whirlpool Corporation Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Whirlpool Corporation Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Products Offered

7.4.5 Whirlpool Corporation Recent Development

7.5 3M

7.5.1 3M Corporation Information

7.5.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 3M Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 3M Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Products Offered

7.5.5 3M Recent Development

7.6 A.O. Smith

7.6.1 A.O. Smith Corporation Information

7.6.2 A.O. Smith Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 A.O. Smith Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 A.O. Smith Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Products Offered

7.6.5 A.O. Smith Recent Development

7.7 Canature

7.7.1 Canature Corporation Information

7.7.2 Canature Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Canature Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Canature Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Products Offered

7.7.5 Canature Recent Development

7.8 Kinetico

7.8.1 Kinetico Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kinetico Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kinetico Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kinetico Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Products Offered

7.8.5 Kinetico Recent Development

7.9 Aquasana

7.9.1 Aquasana Corporation Information

7.9.2 Aquasana Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Aquasana Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Aquasana Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Products Offered

7.9.5 Aquasana Recent Development

7.10 Kenmore

7.10.1 Kenmore Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kenmore Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Kenmore Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Kenmore Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Products Offered

7.10.5 Kenmore Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Distributors

8.3 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Production Mode & Process

8.4 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Sales Channels

8.4.2 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Distributors

8.5 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Softener Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

