Uncategorized

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 2 minutes read

A virtual private network (VPN) extends a private network across a public network, and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. (“In the simplest terms, it creates a secure, encrypted connection, which can be thought of as a tunnel, between your computer and a server operated by the VPN service.”) Applications running across the VPN may therefore benefit from the functionality, security, and management of the private network.

 

Scope of the Report:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7112964/global-virtual-private-network-2028-639

This report focuses on the Virtual Private Network (VPN) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

 

  • Private Internet Access

  • Nord VPN

  • TorGuard

  • Cyber Ghost

  • Hotspot Shield

  • IP Vanish VPN

  • Buffered VPN

  • Golden Frog

  • VPN Pure

  • Express VPN

  • Safer VPN

    •  

 

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

 

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    •  

 

Market Segment by Type, covers

 

  • Remote Access VPN

  • Site-to-Site VPN

  • Others

    •  

 

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

 

  • Personal VPN Users

  • Corporate VPN Users

    •  

 

Table of content

 

Table of Contents
1 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Virtual Private Network (VPN)
1.2 Classification of Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Types
1.2.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue Comparison by Types (2021-2028)
1.2.2 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2021
1.2.1 Remote Access VPN
1.2.2 Site-to-Site VPN
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2017-2028)
1.3.1 Personal VPN Users
1.3.2 Corporate VPN Users
1.4 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2017-2028)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Virtual Private Network (VPN) Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Virtual Private Network (VPN) Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Virtual Private Network (VPN) Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Virtual Private Network (VPN) Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Virtual Pr

 

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
 

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Cold Pressed Juices Market 2021 by Types, Applications & Top Key Players – Lifestyle Juice Cleanse, Make It Happen Juice, Daily Cold Pressed Juice, juicedr, Veggiology Lab

December 14, 2021

﻿Vanadium Tetrachloride (CAS 7632-51-1) Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2028

December 17, 2021

Newest report on Web Content Management Market Size, Demand Status | Global Industry Segment Analysis, Growing Status of Key Players| IBM, Adobe, OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

December 13, 2021

Space Ground Station Equipment Market Dynamics of Cardiac Output Monitoring Equipment Business Strategy, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Market Opportunity, Size and Share (2021-2028)

December 16, 2021
Back to top button