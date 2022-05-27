Asia-Pacific Sulphur Recovery Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Sulphur recovery is defined as the conversion of hydrogen sulfide to elemental sulphur. Hydrogen sulfide is one of the major by-products of processing high sulphur crude oils and natural gas. Increasing focus on regulations to reduce levels of sulphur in products and lower sulphur emissions has in turn resulted in increase in demand for deployment of sulphur recovery technologies. Sulphur recovery technologies are mainly based on two processes: Claus and Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment process.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Sulphur Recovery in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jacobs Engineering Group

Chiyoda Corporation

Amec Foster Wheeler

Technip FMC

Worley Parsons Ltd

Linde AG

Fluor Corporation

KT-Kinetics Technology SpA

GTC Technology US

Heurtey Petrochem

CB&I

Sunway Petrochemical Engineering

Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers

Claus Process

Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Petroleum and Coke

Natural Gas

Others

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the Asia-Pacific Sulphur Recovery market.

Chapter 1, to describe Sulphur Recovery Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Sulphur Recovery, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the Asia-Pacific market by countries, covering China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Sulphur Recovery, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 Regin, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Sulphur Recovery market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sulphur Recovery Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Claus Process

1.2.2 Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Petroleum and Coke

1.3.2 Natural Gas

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Jacobs Engineering Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Sulphur Recovery Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Jacobs Engineering Group Sulphur Recovery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Chiyoda Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Sulphur Recovery Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Chiyoda Corporation Sulphur Recovery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 Amec Foster Whee

