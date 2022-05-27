Global Guided electrodes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Guided electrodes market was valued at 11.85 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.32% from 2021 to 2027

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Depth Electrodes are made of thin wires. These can record seizures which start deep in the brain.The global Depth Electrodes market is valued at 11.7 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 15.2 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2017 and 2025.

By Market Verdors:

Ad-Tech Medical (USA)

Integra Life (USA)

DIXI Medical (France)

PMT Corporation (USA)

HKHS (China)

By Types:

Contact Points 8 – 12

Contact Points blow 8

Contact Points above 12

By Applications:

Pre-surgicalDiagnosis

Scientific Research

