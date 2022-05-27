North America and Europe Sponge Rubber Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
Sponge Rubber refers to rubber that has been manufactured with a foaming agent to create an air-filled matrix structure. It is also called foam rubber, cellular rubber, expanded rubber or foam sponge rubber and so on.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Sponge Rubber in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- RubberMill
- GCP Industrial Products
- American National Rubber
- Kirkhill Manufacturing Company (KMC)
- Martins Rubber
- Colonial DPP
- SJG International
- Griswold
- Elasto Proxy
- Stockwell Elastomerics
- CGR Products
- Saint-Gobain
- Mosites Rubber Company
- EMKA GROUP
- Zeon Corporation
- Fostek
- Monmouth Rubber & Plastics
- OHJI RUBBER & CHEMICALS CO., LTD.
- Foamty Corp.
- Changzhou Tiansheng
- Sansheng industry
- Quanzhou NingShun
Market Segment by Countries, covering
- United States
- United Kingdom
- Canada
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Closed-cell Rubber
- Open-cell Rubber
- Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Automotive Industry
- Building & Construction
- Aerospace Industry
- Medical Industry
- Daily Necessities
- Other
There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Sponge Rubber market.
Chapter 1, to describe Sponge Rubber Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Sponge Rubber, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Sponge Rubber, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;
Chapter 14, Sponge Rubber market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;
Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.
Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);
Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.
Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 RubberMill
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Sponge Rubber Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 RubberMill Sponge Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)
2.2 GCP Industrial Products
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Sponge Rubber Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 GCP Industrial Products Sponge Rubber S
