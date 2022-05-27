North America and Europe Craft Soda Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Craft soda, also known as specialty, small-batch, or artisanal soda, is a kind of soda drink brewed in small batches and contain natural ingredients, including natural sweeteners like pure cane sugar, stevia, and honey.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Craft Soda in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pepsi

Jones Soda Co

Reed?s, Inc.

Appalachian Brewing Co

Boylan Bottling Co

SIPP eco beverage co. Inc.

Crooked Beverage Co.

JustCraft Soda

Gus

Q Drinks

Tuxen Brewing Company

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural

Organic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Teenagers

Young Adults

Middle-aged and Elderly

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Craft Soda market.

Chapter 1, to describe Craft Soda Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Craft Soda, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Craft Soda, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Craft Soda market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Craft Soda Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Natural

1.2.2 Organic

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Teenagers

1.3.2 Young Adults

1.3.3 Middle-aged and Elderly

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Pepsi

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Craft Soda Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Pepsi Craft Soda Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Jones Soda Co

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Craft Soda Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Jones Soda Co Craft Soda Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 Reed?s, Inc.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Craft Soda Type and Applications

2.3.2.1

