Global Workforce Analytics Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
Workforce analytics is a combination of software and methodology that applies statistical models to worker-related data, allowing enterprise leaders to optimize human resource management (HRM).
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Workforce Analytics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Kronos
Infor
Verint
NICE Systems
Aspect
Workforce Software
Clicksoftware
Calabrio
ATOSS
Genesys
Monet Software
InVision AG
Teleopti
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
On-premises
Saas Cloud-Based
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
100-499 employees
500-999 employees
1,000-4,999 employees
>5000 employees
Table of content
1 Workforce Analytics Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Workforce Analytics
1.2 Classification of Workforce Analytics by Types
1.2.1 Global Workforce Analytics Revenue Comparison by Types (2021-2028)
1.2.2 Global Workforce Analytics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2021
1.2.1 On-premises
1.2.2 Saas Cloud-Based
1.3 Global Workforce Analytics Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Workforce Analytics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2017-2028)
1.3.1 <100 employees
1.3.2 100-499 employees
1.3.3 500-999 employees
1.3.4 1,000-4,999 employees
1.3.5 >5000 employees
1.4 Global Workforce Analytics Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Workforce Analytics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2017-2028)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Workforce Analytics Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Workforce Analytics Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Workforce Analytics Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Workforce Analytics Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Workforce Analytics Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Marke
