Global Biological Pesticide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Biological Pesticide market was valued at 1524.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biopesticides or biological pesticides are used for controlling various insects and against pathogens that cause diseases. The various forms of biopesticides include bioinsecticides, biofungisides and bionematicides. The benefits derived from the usage of biopesticides in agriculture and in public health, programs are considerable. The global consumption of biopesticides over chemical pesticides is increasing due to its ecofriendly nature. As biopesticides are target-specific they are considered to be relatively safer to non-target organisms including humans. Registration of biopesticides is very easy hence; most of the countries have switched from chemical pesticides to biopesticides.The main drivers for the biopesticide market include the switch from other crops to organic crops, which requires the use of biopesticides. The global consumer demand for biopesticides is increasing continually. The chemical pesticide market is declining continually due to the stringent regulations passed against its use due to the damage caused to the environment. These regulations occur specifically in Europe and America where the use of biopesticides as a substitute is widely accepted.

By Market Verdors:

Bayer

Syngenta

BASF

Monsanto

DOW

DuPont

ADAMA

FMC

Nufarm

Arysta

UPL

Mitsui Chemicals

Cheminova

Sumitomo chemical

By Types:

Botanical Pesticide

Zooid Pesticide

By Applications:

Agriculture

Forestry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

