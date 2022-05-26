Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market was valued at 190.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Point-of-care (POC) is defined as medical testing at or near the site of patient care. The driving notion behind POCT is to bring the test conveniently and immediately to the patient. This increases the likelihood that the patient, physician, and care team will receive the results quicker, which allows for immediate clinical management decisions to be made.North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 44.02% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 29.45%.

By Market Verdors:

Roche

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthcare

Danaher

Ascensia

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMerieux

ARKRAY

Nova Biomedical

Trividia Health

Quidel

Accriva

OraSure Technologies

Helena Laboratories

A. Menarini Diagnostics

Abaxis (Zoetis)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Phamatech

Chembio Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech

ELITech Group

Response Biomedical

Princeton BioMeditech

Alfa Wassermann

By Types:

Blood Glucose Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cardiac Markers Testing

Coagulation Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

Urinalysis Testing

By Applications:

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

