Global HVAC Chillers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global HVAC Chillers market was valued at 90.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.17% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) chillers are equipment used to cool a building or an equipment. HVAC is an assembly of various types of equipment installed together to provide heating and cooling. It is also used in different industries to keep the machinery running by maintaining the temperature of the place where machines are installed.One of the primary drivers for this market is the growing demand for district cooling. District cooling is replacing the traditional air cooling methods because of increased advantages like energy-saving, low environmental damage, and reduced maintenance needs. Furthermore, the increasing tourism market in nations of MEA and Asia has enhanced the construction of hotels and public infrastructure, which make extensive use of district cooling. HVAC chillers are one of the major facilities of district cooling. Also, the demand for airports, sports complexes, religious sites, and public infrastructure in the Southeast Asian countries will augment growth in the global HVAC chillers market during the forecast period. APAC dominates the HVAC chillers market over the forecast period. The increasing data centers, hotels, and office spaces are significantly promoting the growth of the HVAC chiller market in the region. Further, hospitals also make use of HVAC chillers for ventilation. Thus, growing healthcare concerns in APAC and increased accessibility to finance and insurance will boost market growth in APAC.

By Market Verdors:

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

Ingersoll Rand (Trane)

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric

United Technologies (Carrier)

By Types:

Screw Chillers

Scroll Chillers

Centrifugal Chillers

By Applications:

Industrial

Commercial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by HVAC Chillers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global HVAC Chillers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Screw Chillers

1.4.3 Scroll Chillers

1.4.4 Centrifugal Chillers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global HVAC Chillers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global HVAC Chillers Market

1.8.1 Global HVAC Chillers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global HVAC Chillers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global HVAC Chillers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global HVAC Chillers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers HVAC Chillers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global HVAC Chillers Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global HVAC Chillers Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America HVAC Chillers Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America HVAC Chillers Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016

