Global Lutetium Oxide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Lutetium Oxide market was valued at 58.94 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lutetium oxide, a white solid, is a cubic compound of lutetium sometimes used in the preparation of specialty glasses. It is also called lutecia. It is a lanthanide oxide, also known as a rare earth.At present, the global Lutetium Oxide market is dominated by Chinese enterprises. China is the world`s largest production area of Lutetium Oxide. In 2016, China accounted for 96% of the global production share. China, North America, Europe and Japan are the world`s leading consumer regions. However, the consumption of downstream enterprises is dispersed and unstable. Chinese companies and the government`s bargaining power is weak, the market price is not dominated by manufacturers In 2016, global Lutetium Oxide production was estimated at 81.5 tonnes. The global Lutetium Oxide revenue market is estimated at 51 million USD. China Minmetals Rare Earth is the world`s largest producer. At present, the company holds 40% of the global production share. In 2011-2016, the global Lutetium Oxide prices have decreased significantly. However, in the past few months, the prices of Lutetium Oxide act certain degree of recovery.

By Market Verdors:

Treibacher

China Minmetals Rare Earth

Longyi Heavy Rare-Earth

Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry

Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group

Chenguang Rare Earth

Jiangyin Jiahua Advanced Material Resouces

Jiangsu Guosheng Rare-earth

Gansu Rare Earth New Material

Yongxing Chemical Industry

By Types:

3N

4N

4.5N

By Applications:

Glass and Ceramics

Laser Crystals

Catalyst

Alloy and Permanent Magnet Material

Optical Dopant and Phosphors

