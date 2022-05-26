Global EV Traction Motor Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global EV Traction Motor market was valued at 5811.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 38.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A traction motor is an electric motor used for propulsion of a vehicle, such as an electric locomotive or electric roadway vehicle.In the coming years there is an increasing demand for EV Traction Motor in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced EV Traction Motor. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of new energy automotive fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of EV Traction Motor will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

By Market Verdors:

BMW

Tesla

Broad-Ocean

BYD

Nissan

Continental AG

Jing-Jin Electric Technologies

ZF

Groupe Renault

Toyota

Meidensha

BOSCH

UAES

LG

Dajun Tech

SIEMENS

Greatland Electrics

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Magna

By Types:

AC Induction Motor

Permanent Magnet Motor

By Applications:

BEV

PHEV

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

