Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System market was valued at 3299.89 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) system is a sensor based detection system implemented in automobiles that is used for monitoring vehicles at the rear and side of the driver/vehicle. Such systems generate tactile, audible, vibrating or visual form of warnings. They also assist the driver at the parking lots when there are other vehicles approaching from the sides. Blind spots are caused due to various objects such as passengers, headrests and window pillars. Mirrors are generally used to remove the blind spots but the disadvantage being that they leave huge dead on all the sides of the vehicle. BSD systems, with the help of cameras and sensor systems generate information about various objects that are outside the range of driver`s vision.Adaptive cruise control is similar to conventional cruise control in that it maintains the vehicle`s pre-set speed. However, unlike conventional cruise control, this new system can automatically adjust speed in order to maintain a proper distance between vehicles in the same lane. This is achieved through a radar headway sensor, digital signal processor and longitudinal controller. If the lead vehicle slows down, or if another object is detected, the system sends a signal to the engine or braking system to decelerate. Then, when the road is clear, the system will re-accelerate the vehicle back to the set speed. The rising number of accidents due to increase in traffic flow is one of the prime reason that is contributing to the growth of BSD and ACC system market. The implementation of such safety systems by the automobile industry has rapidly increased. BSD and ACC systems ensure safety of the passengers; customers are frequently looking for such advanced safety features and are also willing to pay.

By Market Verdors:

Denso

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

TRW

Aisin

Autoliv

Valeo

Hella

GNSD

By Types:

Ultrasonic Sensor

Camera

Rador Sensor

By Applications:

SUV

Roadster

Minivan

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ultrasonic Sensor

1.4.3 Camera

1.4.4 Rador Sensor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 SUV

1.5.3 Roadster

1.5.4 Minivan

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market

1.8.1 Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Blind Spo

