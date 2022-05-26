Global Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards market was valued at 2231.34 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.03% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Calcium silicate board is made of siliceous materials (mainly composed of SiO2, such as quartz powder, coal ash, diatomite, etc.), calcium materials (mainly CaO, such as lime, calcium carbide mud, cement, etc.), reinforcied fibers, and other additives. According to a certain proportion of various compounds, use advanced producing technology of molding, pressure, high-temperature steaming and other special technical processing to made calcium silicate board.Calcium silicate boards as a new green building material, in addition to a conventional functions like gypsum board, also has excellent advantages of fire performance, moisture resistance, and long service life. Calcium silicate boards are widely used in commercial, industrial and residential construction of the suspended ceiling and partition wall, home decoration, furniture liners, billboards lining, the ship`s compartment plate, warehouse boards, and other indoor engineering siding. Calcium silicate board is an asbestos-free thermal insulation product that can withstand continuous high operating temperatures. It is a light weight, low thermal conductive, high strength, easy to install, reliable and durable product. Calcium silicate board is widely used in construction fields, such as ceilings, interior and exterior was and so on. Besides, calcium silicate boards can be used in the industrial fields, like flue sheet of power plant, boilers, chemical pipelines, drying oven, etc. Among various applications, demand from buildings fields still owns the largest market share, with about 73% consumption share.

By Market Verdors:

Etex Group

A&A Material

NICHIAS

Wellpool

Ramco Hilux

Taisyou

Jinqiang

Yichang Hongyang Group

KingTec Materials

CNUE

Ningbo Yihe Green Board

Guangdong Newelement

Zhejiang Hailong

Sanle Group

Guangdong Soben Green

Shandong lutai

Skamol

By Types:

Low Density

Medium Density

High Density

By Applications:

Industrial

Commercial & Residential Buildings

