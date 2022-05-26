Global Polishing Powder Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polishing Powder market was valued at 14.01 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.11% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Rare earth polishing powder, is also called Cerium Polishing Powder and Cerium Oxide Polishing Powder, which mainly contains cerium oxide. It reacts with the surface to produce a complex Cerium-Oxygen-Silica compound softer than glass, this softer surface layer is easily used to produce final surface. Rare earth polishing powder is widely applied in jewelry and diamond, flat glass, CRT, LCD, TFT glass, mirrors, glasses, optical glass, lens, etc.There is no doubt that China is the largest producer of rare earth polishing powder. In 2017, China produced 27553 MT rare earth powder, holding 80.30% market share globally. However, it should be noticed that the capacity utilization rate in China is low due to the oversupply. The average utilization is below 30%. As for consumption, China is the largest consumers with 89.83% share in 2017. Europe is the follower, with 1814 MT rare earth polishing powder being consumed.

By Market Verdors:

Solvay

Universal Photonics

Showa Chemical

AMG

RCMPA

Northern Rare Earth Group

Huaming Gona

Jiaxin

Rongruida

New Century

Grish

Golden Century

Baotou Hailiang

AGC

By Types:

High Ce Type

Middle Ce Type

Low Ce Type

By Applications:

Crystal

Display Panels

Flat Glass

Optical Glass

Consumer Electronics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

