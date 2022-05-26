HPS Grow Light Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States HPS Grow Light market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HPS Grow Light market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the HPS Grow Light market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358634/hps-grow-light

HPS Grow Light Market Segment by Type

400W

600W

1000W

Others

HPS Grow Light Market Segment by Application

Vegetable

Flower

Others

The report on the HPS Grow Light market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hydro Crunch

VIVOSUN

iPower Grow Light

Hydrofarm

Sun System

Hydroplanet

TopoGrow

HTG Supply

Hortilux

Digilamp

Gavita

Floralux

Luxx Lighting

Iluminar

Eye Hortilux

Agrolux

Nanolux

Ushio

Sylvania Lighting

Eiko

Gorilla

Philips

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global HPS Grow Light consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of HPS Grow Light market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global HPS Grow Light manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the HPS Grow Light with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of HPS Grow Light submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global HPS Grow Light Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global HPS Grow Light Market Size by Region

5.1 Global HPS Grow Light Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global HPS Grow Light Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global HPS Grow Light Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global HPS Grow Light Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global HPS Grow Light Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global HPS Grow Light Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global HPS Grow Light Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America HPS Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America HPS Grow Light Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific HPS Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific HPS Grow Light Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe HPS Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe HPS Grow Light Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America HPS Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America HPS Grow Light Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa HPS Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa HPS Grow Light Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hydro Crunch

7.1.1 Hydro Crunch Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hydro Crunch Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hydro Crunch HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hydro Crunch HPS Grow Light Products Offered

7.1.5 Hydro Crunch Recent Development

7.2 VIVOSUN

7.2.1 VIVOSUN Corporation Information

7.2.2 VIVOSUN Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 VIVOSUN HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 VIVOSUN HPS Grow Light Products Offered

7.2.5 VIVOSUN Recent Development

7.3 iPower Grow Light

7.3.1 iPower Grow Light Corporation Information

7.3.2 iPower Grow Light Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 iPower Grow Light HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 iPower Grow Light HPS Grow Light Products Offered

7.3.5 iPower Grow Light Recent Development

7.4 Hydrofarm

7.4.1 Hydrofarm Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hydrofarm Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hydrofarm HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hydrofarm HPS Grow Light Products Offered

7.4.5 Hydrofarm Recent Development

7.5 Sun System

7.5.1 Sun System Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sun System Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sun System HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sun System HPS Grow Light Products Offered

7.5.5 Sun System Recent Development

7.6 Hydroplanet

7.6.1 Hydroplanet Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hydroplanet Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hydroplanet HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hydroplanet HPS Grow Light Products Offered

7.6.5 Hydroplanet Recent Development

7.7 TopoGrow

7.7.1 TopoGrow Corporation Information

7.7.2 TopoGrow Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 TopoGrow HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 TopoGrow HPS Grow Light Products Offered

7.7.5 TopoGrow Recent Development

7.8 HTG Supply

7.8.1 HTG Supply Corporation Information

7.8.2 HTG Supply Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 HTG Supply HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 HTG Supply HPS Grow Light Products Offered

7.8.5 HTG Supply Recent Development

7.9 Hortilux

7.9.1 Hortilux Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hortilux Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hortilux HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hortilux HPS Grow Light Products Offered

7.9.5 Hortilux Recent Development

7.10 Digilamp

7.10.1 Digilamp Corporation Information

7.10.2 Digilamp Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Digilamp HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Digilamp HPS Grow Light Products Offered

7.10.5 Digilamp Recent Development

7.11 Gavita

7.11.1 Gavita Corporation Information

7.11.2 Gavita Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Gavita HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Gavita HPS Grow Light Products Offered

7.11.5 Gavita Recent Development

7.12 Floralux

7.12.1 Floralux Corporation Information

7.12.2 Floralux Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Floralux HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Floralux Products Offered

7.12.5 Floralux Recent Development

7.13 Luxx Lighting

7.13.1 Luxx Lighting Corporation Information

7.13.2 Luxx Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Luxx Lighting HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Luxx Lighting Products Offered

7.13.5 Luxx Lighting Recent Development

7.14 Iluminar

7.14.1 Iluminar Corporation Information

7.14.2 Iluminar Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Iluminar HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Iluminar Products Offered

7.14.5 Iluminar Recent Development

7.15 Eye Hortilux

7.15.1 Eye Hortilux Corporation Information

7.15.2 Eye Hortilux Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Eye Hortilux HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Eye Hortilux Products Offered

7.15.5 Eye Hortilux Recent Development

7.16 Agrolux

7.16.1 Agrolux Corporation Information

7.16.2 Agrolux Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Agrolux HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Agrolux Products Offered

7.16.5 Agrolux Recent Development

7.17 Nanolux

7.17.1 Nanolux Corporation Information

7.17.2 Nanolux Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Nanolux HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Nanolux Products Offered

7.17.5 Nanolux Recent Development

7.18 Ushio

7.18.1 Ushio Corporation Information

7.18.2 Ushio Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Ushio HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Ushio Products Offered

7.18.5 Ushio Recent Development

7.19 Sylvania Lighting

7.19.1 Sylvania Lighting Corporation Information

7.19.2 Sylvania Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Sylvania Lighting HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Sylvania Lighting Products Offered

7.19.5 Sylvania Lighting Recent Development

7.20 Eiko

7.20.1 Eiko Corporation Information

7.20.2 Eiko Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Eiko HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Eiko Products Offered

7.20.5 Eiko Recent Development

7.21 Gorilla

7.21.1 Gorilla Corporation Information

7.21.2 Gorilla Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Gorilla HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Gorilla Products Offered

7.21.5 Gorilla Recent Development

7.22 Philips

7.22.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.22.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Philips HPS Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Philips Products Offered

7.22.5 Philips Recent Development

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358634/hps-grow-light

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States