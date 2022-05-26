Insights on the Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals. This report focuses on global and United States Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Breakup by Type

Biocides & Disinfectants

Coagulants & Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Foam Control

pH Stabilizers

Scale Inhibitors

Others

Breakup by Application

Mineral Water Company

Beverage Company

Home Use

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

ChemTreat Inc

Ecolab

SNF Group

Kemira

DuPont

Arkema

BASF

Ashland Corporation

Chemifloc

Kurita

AkzoNobel

Dow Chemical

Solenis

SUEZ

Albemarle Corporation

Chemtex Speciality Limited

Veolia

Solvay

Thermax Global

Feralco

B&V Chemicals

Universal Water Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Innova Priority Solutions

Angel Chemicals Private Limited

WaterEx

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United StatesDrinking Water Treatment Chemicals performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on theDrinking Water Treatment Chemicals type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on theregion Level & country Level?

What is the structure of the Global and United StatesDrinking Water Treatment Chemicals and who are the key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Product Introduction

1.2 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Trends

1.5.2 Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Drivers

1.5.3 Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Challenges

1.5.4 Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Biocides & Disinfectants

2.1.2 Coagulants & Flocculants

2.1.3 Corrosion Inhibitors

2.1.4 Foam Control

2.1.5 pH Stabilizers

2.1.6 Scale Inhibitors

2.1.7 Others

2.2 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Mineral Water Company

3.1.2 Beverage Company

3.1.3 Home Use

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals in 2021

4.2.3 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ChemTreat Inc

7.1.1 ChemTreat Inc Corporation Information

7.1.2 ChemTreat Inc Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ChemTreat Inc Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ChemTreat Inc Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

7.1.5 ChemTreat Inc Recent Development

7.2 Ecolab

7.2.1 Ecolab Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ecolab Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Ecolab Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Ecolab Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

7.2.5 Ecolab Recent Development

7.3 SNF Group

7.3.1 SNF Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 SNF Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 SNF Group Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 SNF Group Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

7.3.5 SNF Group Recent Development

7.4 Kemira

7.4.1 Kemira Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kemira Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kemira Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kemira Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

7.4.5 Kemira Recent Development

7.5 DuPont

7.5.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.5.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DuPont Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DuPont Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

7.5.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.6 Arkema

7.6.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.6.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Arkema Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Arkema Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

7.6.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.7 BASF

7.7.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.7.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 BASF Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 BASF Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

7.7.5 BASF Recent Development

7.8 Ashland Corporation

7.8.1 Ashland Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ashland Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Ashland Corporation Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Ashland Corporation Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

7.8.5 Ashland Corporation Recent Development

7.9 Chemifloc

7.9.1 Chemifloc Corporation Information

7.9.2 Chemifloc Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Chemifloc Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Chemifloc Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

7.9.5 Chemifloc Recent Development

7.10 Kurita

7.10.1 Kurita Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kurita Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Kurita Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Kurita Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

7.10.5 Kurita Recent Development

7.11 AkzoNobel

7.11.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

7.11.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 AkzoNobel Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 AkzoNobel Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

7.11.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

7.12 Dow Chemical

7.12.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Dow Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Dow Chemical Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Dow Chemical Products Offered

7.12.5 Dow Chemical Recent Development

7.13 Solenis

7.13.1 Solenis Corporation Information

7.13.2 Solenis Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Solenis Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Solenis Products Offered

7.13.5 Solenis Recent Development

7.14 SUEZ

7.14.1 SUEZ Corporation Information

7.14.2 SUEZ Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SUEZ Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SUEZ Products Offered

7.14.5 SUEZ Recent Development

7.15 Albemarle Corporation

7.15.1 Albemarle Corporation Corporation Information

7.15.2 Albemarle Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Albemarle Corporation Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Albemarle Corporation Products Offered

7.15.5 Albemarle Corporation Recent Development

7.16 Chemtex Speciality Limited

7.16.1 Chemtex Speciality Limited Corporation Information

7.16.2 Chemtex Speciality Limited Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Chemtex Speciality Limited Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Chemtex Speciality Limited Products Offered

7.16.5 Chemtex Speciality Limited Recent Development

7.17 Veolia

7.17.1 Veolia Corporation Information

7.17.2 Veolia Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Veolia Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Veolia Products Offered

7.17.5 Veolia Recent Development

7.18 Solvay

7.18.1 Solvay Corporation Information

7.18.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Solvay Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Solvay Products Offered

7.18.5 Solvay Recent Development

7.19 Thermax Global

7.19.1 Thermax Global Corporation Information

7.19.2 Thermax Global Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Thermax Global Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Thermax Global Products Offered

7.19.5 Thermax Global Recent Development

7.20 Feralco

7.20.1 Feralco Corporation Information

7.20.2 Feralco Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Feralco Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Feralco Products Offered

7.20.5 Feralco Recent Development

7.21 B&V Chemicals

7.21.1 B&V Chemicals Corporation Information

7.21.2 B&V Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 B&V Chemicals Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 B&V Chemicals Products Offered

7.21.5 B&V Chemicals Recent Development

7.22 Universal Water Chemicals Pvt Ltd

7.22.1 Universal Water Chemicals Pvt Ltd Corporation Information

7.22.2 Universal Water Chemicals Pvt Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Universal Water Chemicals Pvt Ltd Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Universal Water Chemicals Pvt Ltd Products Offered

7.22.5 Universal Water Chemicals Pvt Ltd Recent Development

7.23 Innova Priority Solutions

7.23.1 Innova Priority Solutions Corporation Information

7.23.2 Innova Priority Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Innova Priority Solutions Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Innova Priority Solutions Products Offered

7.23.5 Innova Priority Solutions Recent Development

7.24 Angel Chemicals Private Limited

7.24.1 Angel Chemicals Private Limited Corporation Information

7.24.2 Angel Chemicals Private Limited Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Angel Chemicals Private Limited Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Angel Chemicals Private Limited Products Offered

7.24.5 Angel Chemicals Private Limited Recent Development

7.25 WaterEx

7.25.1 WaterEx Corporation Information

7.25.2 WaterEx Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 WaterEx Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 WaterEx Products Offered

7.25.5 WaterEx Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Distributors

8.3 Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Production Mode & Process

8.4 Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Channels

8.4.2 Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Distributors

8.5 Drinking Water Treatment Chemicals Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

