AI Recruiting Tool Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States AI Recruiting Tool market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI Recruiting Tool market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the AI Recruiting Tool market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358623/ai-recruiting-tool

AI Recruiting Tool Market Segment by Type

On-premises

Cloud Based

AI Recruiting Tool Market Segment by Application

Enterprise

Government and Public Sector

Others

The report on the AI Recruiting Tool market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

hireEZ

Ideal

aiOla

Paradox

Skillate

Arya

TurboHire

Eva.ai

HiredScore

Manatal

Humantelligence

Eightfold.ai

X0PA

Ceipal

CVViZ

Toptal

Talenture

Fetcher

SeekOut

Zoho

Humanly.io

AmazingHiring

XOR

HireVue

Pymetrics

Talocity

Clovers AI

Globus

OCInsights

Celential

Actonomy

akujual.my.id

Rytfit

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global AI Recruiting Tool consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of AI Recruiting Tool market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AI Recruiting Tool manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AI Recruiting Tool with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of AI Recruiting Tool submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global AI Recruiting Tool Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global AI Recruiting Tool Market Size by Region

5.1 Global AI Recruiting Tool Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global AI Recruiting Tool Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global AI Recruiting Tool Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global AI Recruiting Tool Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global AI Recruiting Tool Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global AI Recruiting Tool Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global AI Recruiting Tool Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America AI Recruiting Tool Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America AI Recruiting Tool Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific AI Recruiting Tool Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific AI Recruiting Tool Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe AI Recruiting Tool Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe AI Recruiting Tool Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America AI Recruiting Tool Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America AI Recruiting Tool Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa AI Recruiting Tool Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa AI Recruiting Tool Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 hireEZ

7.1.1 hireEZ Company Details

7.1.2 hireEZ Business Overview

7.1.3 hireEZ AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.1.4 hireEZ Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 hireEZ Recent Development

7.2 Ideal

7.2.1 Ideal Company Details

7.2.2 Ideal Business Overview

7.2.3 Ideal AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.2.4 Ideal Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Ideal Recent Development

7.3 aiOla

7.3.1 aiOla Company Details

7.3.2 aiOla Business Overview

7.3.3 aiOla AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.3.4 aiOla Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 aiOla Recent Development

7.4 Paradox

7.4.1 Paradox Company Details

7.4.2 Paradox Business Overview

7.4.3 Paradox AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.4.4 Paradox Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Paradox Recent Development

7.5 Skillate

7.5.1 Skillate Company Details

7.5.2 Skillate Business Overview

7.5.3 Skillate AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.5.4 Skillate Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Skillate Recent Development

7.6 Arya

7.6.1 Arya Company Details

7.6.2 Arya Business Overview

7.6.3 Arya AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.6.4 Arya Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Arya Recent Development

7.7 TurboHire

7.7.1 TurboHire Company Details

7.7.2 TurboHire Business Overview

7.7.3 TurboHire AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.7.4 TurboHire Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 TurboHire Recent Development

7.8 Eva.ai

7.8.1 Eva.ai Company Details

7.8.2 Eva.ai Business Overview

7.8.3 Eva.ai AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.8.4 Eva.ai Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Eva.ai Recent Development

7.9 HiredScore

7.9.1 HiredScore Company Details

7.9.2 HiredScore Business Overview

7.9.3 HiredScore AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.9.4 HiredScore Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 HiredScore Recent Development

7.10 Manatal

7.10.1 Manatal Company Details

7.10.2 Manatal Business Overview

7.10.3 Manatal AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.10.4 Manatal Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Manatal Recent Development

7.11 Humantelligence

7.11.1 Humantelligence Company Details

7.11.2 Humantelligence Business Overview

7.11.3 Humantelligence AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.11.4 Humantelligence Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Humantelligence Recent Development

7.12 Eightfold.ai

7.12.1 Eightfold.ai Company Details

7.12.2 Eightfold.ai Business Overview

7.12.3 Eightfold.ai AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.12.4 Eightfold.ai Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Eightfold.ai Recent Development

7.13 X0PA

7.13.1 X0PA Company Details

7.13.2 X0PA Business Overview

7.13.3 X0PA AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.13.4 X0PA Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 X0PA Recent Development

7.14 Ceipal

7.14.1 Ceipal Company Details

7.14.2 Ceipal Business Overview

7.14.3 Ceipal AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.14.4 Ceipal Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Ceipal Recent Development

7.15 CVViZ

7.15.1 CVViZ Company Details

7.15.2 CVViZ Business Overview

7.15.3 CVViZ AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.15.4 CVViZ Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 CVViZ Recent Development

7.16 Toptal

7.16.1 Toptal Company Details

7.16.2 Toptal Business Overview

7.16.3 Toptal AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.16.4 Toptal Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Toptal Recent Development

7.17 Talenture

7.17.1 Talenture Company Details

7.17.2 Talenture Business Overview

7.17.3 Talenture AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.17.4 Talenture Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Talenture Recent Development

7.18 Fetcher

7.18.1 Fetcher Company Details

7.18.2 Fetcher Business Overview

7.18.3 Fetcher AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.18.4 Fetcher Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Fetcher Recent Development

7.19 SeekOut

7.19.1 SeekOut Company Details

7.19.2 SeekOut Business Overview

7.19.3 SeekOut AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.19.4 SeekOut Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 SeekOut Recent Development

7.20 Zoho

7.20.1 Zoho Company Details

7.20.2 Zoho Business Overview

7.20.3 Zoho AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.20.4 Zoho Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Zoho Recent Development

7.21 Humanly.io

7.21.1 Humanly.io Company Details

7.21.2 Humanly.io Business Overview

7.21.3 Humanly.io AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.21.4 Humanly.io Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Humanly.io Recent Development

7.22 AmazingHiring

7.22.1 AmazingHiring Company Details

7.22.2 AmazingHiring Business Overview

7.22.3 AmazingHiring AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.22.4 AmazingHiring Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 AmazingHiring Recent Development

7.23 XOR

7.23.1 XOR Company Details

7.23.2 XOR Business Overview

7.23.3 XOR AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.23.4 XOR Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 XOR Recent Development

7.24 HireVue

7.24.1 HireVue Company Details

7.24.2 HireVue Business Overview

7.24.3 HireVue AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.24.4 HireVue Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 HireVue Recent Development

7.25 Pymetrics

7.25.1 Pymetrics Company Details

7.25.2 Pymetrics Business Overview

7.25.3 Pymetrics AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.25.4 Pymetrics Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Pymetrics Recent Development

7.26 Talocity

7.26.1 Talocity Company Details

7.26.2 Talocity Business Overview

7.26.3 Talocity AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.26.4 Talocity Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Talocity Recent Development

7.27 Clovers AI

7.27.1 Clovers AI Company Details

7.27.2 Clovers AI Business Overview

7.27.3 Clovers AI AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.27.4 Clovers AI Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 Clovers AI Recent Development

7.28 Globus

7.28.1 Globus Company Details

7.28.2 Globus Business Overview

7.28.3 Globus AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.28.4 Globus Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.28.5 Globus Recent Development

7.29 OCInsights

7.29.1 OCInsights Company Details

7.29.2 OCInsights Business Overview

7.29.3 OCInsights AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.29.4 OCInsights Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.29.5 OCInsights Recent Development

7.30 Celential

7.30.1 Celential Company Details

7.30.2 Celential Business Overview

7.30.3 Celential AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.30.4 Celential Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.30.5 Celential Recent Development

7.31 Actonomy

7.31.1 Actonomy Company Details

7.31.2 Actonomy Business Overview

7.31.3 Actonomy AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.31.4 Actonomy Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.31.5 Actonomy Recent Development

7.32 akujual.my.id

7.32.1 akujual.my.id Company Details

7.32.2 akujual.my.id Business Overview

7.32.3 akujual.my.id AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.32.4 akujual.my.id Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.32.5 akujual.my.id Recent Development

7.33 Rytfit

7.33.1 Rytfit Company Details

7.33.2 Rytfit Business Overview

7.33.3 Rytfit AI Recruiting Tool Introduction

7.33.4 Rytfit Revenue in AI Recruiting Tool Business (2017-2022)

7.33.5 Rytfit Recent Development

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358623/ai-recruiting-tool

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States