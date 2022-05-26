High Protein Yoghurt Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States High Protein Yoghurt market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Protein Yoghurt market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the High Protein Yoghurt market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

High Protein Yoghurt Market Segment by Type

Original

Fruit Flavour

Others

High Protein Yoghurt Market Segment by Application

Dieter

Vegetarian

Others

The report on the High Protein Yoghurt market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Arla

Muller

Lindahls

Yeo Valley

Onken

Biotiful Dairy

Graham

Biotiful Kefir

EasiYo

The Collective

Ísey Skyr

Longley Farm

ASDA

Chobani

Yo-Pro

Barambah Organics

Jalna

Siggi’s

Nounos

Light & Fit

Yoplait

Oikos

Glenisk

fage

yopro

Anchor

kolios

Ehrmann

Coles

Farmers Union

Melkunie

Woolworths

Evia

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global High Protein Yoghurt consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of High Protein Yoghurt market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High Protein Yoghurt manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Protein Yoghurt with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of High Protein Yoghurt submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global High Protein Yoghurt Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global High Protein Yoghurt Market Size by Region

5.1 Global High Protein Yoghurt Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global High Protein Yoghurt Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global High Protein Yoghurt Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global High Protein Yoghurt Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global High Protein Yoghurt Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global High Protein Yoghurt Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global High Protein Yoghurt Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America High Protein Yoghurt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America High Protein Yoghurt Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Protein Yoghurt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Protein Yoghurt Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe High Protein Yoghurt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe High Protein Yoghurt Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America High Protein Yoghurt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America High Protein Yoghurt Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa High Protein Yoghurt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa High Protein Yoghurt Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Arla

7.1.1 Arla Corporation Information

7.1.2 Arla Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Arla High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Arla High Protein Yoghurt Products Offered

7.1.5 Arla Recent Development

7.2 Muller

7.2.1 Muller Corporation Information

7.2.2 Muller Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Muller High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Muller High Protein Yoghurt Products Offered

7.2.5 Muller Recent Development

7.3 Lindahls

7.3.1 Lindahls Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lindahls Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Lindahls High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Lindahls High Protein Yoghurt Products Offered

7.3.5 Lindahls Recent Development

7.4 Yeo Valley

7.4.1 Yeo Valley Corporation Information

7.4.2 Yeo Valley Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Yeo Valley High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Yeo Valley High Protein Yoghurt Products Offered

7.4.5 Yeo Valley Recent Development

7.5 Onken

7.5.1 Onken Corporation Information

7.5.2 Onken Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Onken High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Onken High Protein Yoghurt Products Offered

7.5.5 Onken Recent Development

7.6 Biotiful Dairy

7.6.1 Biotiful Dairy Corporation Information

7.6.2 Biotiful Dairy Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Biotiful Dairy High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Biotiful Dairy High Protein Yoghurt Products Offered

7.6.5 Biotiful Dairy Recent Development

7.7 Graham

7.7.1 Graham Corporation Information

7.7.2 Graham Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Graham High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Graham High Protein Yoghurt Products Offered

7.7.5 Graham Recent Development

7.8 Biotiful Kefir

7.8.1 Biotiful Kefir Corporation Information

7.8.2 Biotiful Kefir Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Biotiful Kefir High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Biotiful Kefir High Protein Yoghurt Products Offered

7.8.5 Biotiful Kefir Recent Development

7.9 EasiYo

7.9.1 EasiYo Corporation Information

7.9.2 EasiYo Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 EasiYo High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 EasiYo High Protein Yoghurt Products Offered

7.9.5 EasiYo Recent Development

7.10 The Collective

7.10.1 The Collective Corporation Information

7.10.2 The Collective Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 The Collective High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 The Collective High Protein Yoghurt Products Offered

7.10.5 The Collective Recent Development

7.11 Ísey Skyr

7.11.1 Ísey Skyr Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ísey Skyr Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Ísey Skyr High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ísey Skyr High Protein Yoghurt Products Offered

7.11.5 Ísey Skyr Recent Development

7.12 Longley Farm

7.12.1 Longley Farm Corporation Information

7.12.2 Longley Farm Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Longley Farm High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Longley Farm Products Offered

7.12.5 Longley Farm Recent Development

7.13 ASDA

7.13.1 ASDA Corporation Information

7.13.2 ASDA Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 ASDA High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 ASDA Products Offered

7.13.5 ASDA Recent Development

7.14 Chobani

7.14.1 Chobani Corporation Information

7.14.2 Chobani Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Chobani High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Chobani Products Offered

7.14.5 Chobani Recent Development

7.15 Yo-Pro

7.15.1 Yo-Pro Corporation Information

7.15.2 Yo-Pro Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Yo-Pro High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Yo-Pro Products Offered

7.15.5 Yo-Pro Recent Development

7.16 Barambah Organics

7.16.1 Barambah Organics Corporation Information

7.16.2 Barambah Organics Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Barambah Organics High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Barambah Organics Products Offered

7.16.5 Barambah Organics Recent Development

7.17 Jalna

7.17.1 Jalna Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jalna Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Jalna High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Jalna Products Offered

7.17.5 Jalna Recent Development

7.18 Siggi’s

7.18.1 Siggi’s Corporation Information

7.18.2 Siggi’s Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Siggi’s High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Siggi’s Products Offered

7.18.5 Siggi’s Recent Development

7.19 Nounos

7.19.1 Nounos Corporation Information

7.19.2 Nounos Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Nounos High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Nounos Products Offered

7.19.5 Nounos Recent Development

7.20 Light & Fit

7.20.1 Light & Fit Corporation Information

7.20.2 Light & Fit Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Light & Fit High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Light & Fit Products Offered

7.20.5 Light & Fit Recent Development

7.21 Yoplait

7.21.1 Yoplait Corporation Information

7.21.2 Yoplait Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Yoplait High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Yoplait Products Offered

7.21.5 Yoplait Recent Development

7.22 Oikos

7.22.1 Oikos Corporation Information

7.22.2 Oikos Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Oikos High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Oikos Products Offered

7.22.5 Oikos Recent Development

7.23 Glenisk

7.23.1 Glenisk Corporation Information

7.23.2 Glenisk Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Glenisk High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Glenisk Products Offered

7.23.5 Glenisk Recent Development

7.24 fage

7.24.1 fage Corporation Information

7.24.2 fage Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 fage High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 fage Products Offered

7.24.5 fage Recent Development

7.25 yopro

7.25.1 yopro Corporation Information

7.25.2 yopro Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 yopro High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 yopro Products Offered

7.25.5 yopro Recent Development

7.26 Anchor

7.26.1 Anchor Corporation Information

7.26.2 Anchor Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Anchor High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Anchor Products Offered

7.26.5 Anchor Recent Development

7.27 kolios

7.27.1 kolios Corporation Information

7.27.2 kolios Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 kolios High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 kolios Products Offered

7.27.5 kolios Recent Development

7.28 Ehrmann

7.28.1 Ehrmann Corporation Information

7.28.2 Ehrmann Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Ehrmann High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Ehrmann Products Offered

7.28.5 Ehrmann Recent Development

7.29 Coles

7.29.1 Coles Corporation Information

7.29.2 Coles Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Coles High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Coles Products Offered

7.29.5 Coles Recent Development

7.30 Farmers Union

7.30.1 Farmers Union Corporation Information

7.30.2 Farmers Union Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Farmers Union High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Farmers Union Products Offered

7.30.5 Farmers Union Recent Development

7.31 Melkunie

7.31.1 Melkunie Corporation Information

7.31.2 Melkunie Description and Business Overview

7.31.3 Melkunie High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.31.4 Melkunie Products Offered

7.31.5 Melkunie Recent Development

7.32 Woolworths

7.32.1 Woolworths Corporation Information

7.32.2 Woolworths Description and Business Overview

7.32.3 Woolworths High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.32.4 Woolworths Products Offered

7.32.5 Woolworths Recent Development

7.33 Evia

7.33.1 Evia Corporation Information

7.33.2 Evia Description and Business Overview

7.33.3 Evia High Protein Yoghurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.33.4 Evia Products Offered

7.33.5 Evia Recent Development

