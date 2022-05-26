Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Ophthalmic Medical Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ophthalmic Medical Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Computer Optometrist

Comprehensive Refractometer

Focimeter

Tonometer

Fundus Camera

Slit Lamp Microscope

Other

Segment by Application

Hospital

Optical Shop

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Topcon

Niedek

Zeiss

HUVITZ

Ningbo Flo Optical Technology Development

Taiyuan Middle Beixin Yuan Science & Technology Center

Shanghai Chang’e

Ningbo Jieshilong

Shanghai New Eyes Medical

Shanghai Jinglian

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ophthalmic Medical Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ophthalmic Medical Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ophthalmic Medical Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Ophthalmic Medical Equipment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Revenue in Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Ophthalmic Medical Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Industry Trends

1.4.2 Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Drivers

1.4.3 Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Challenges

1.4.4 Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Ophthalmic Medical Equipment by Type

2.1 Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Computer Optometrist

2.1.2 Comprehensive Refractometer

2.1.3 Focimeter

2.1.4 Tonometer

2.1.5 Fundus Camera

2.1.6 Slit Lamp Microscope

2.1.7 Other

2.2 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Ophthalmic Medical Equipment by Application

3.1 Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Optical Shop

3.2 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Ophthalmic Medical Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Headquarters, Revenue in Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Companies Revenue in Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Topcon

7.1.1 Topcon Company Details

7.1.2 Topcon Business Overview

7.1.3 Topcon Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Introduction

7.1.4 Topcon Revenue in Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Topcon Recent Development

7.2 Niedek

7.2.1 Niedek Company Details

7.2.2 Niedek Business Overview

7.2.3 Niedek Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Introduction

7.2.4 Niedek Revenue in Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Niedek Recent Development

7.3 Zeiss

7.3.1 Zeiss Company Details

7.3.2 Zeiss Business Overview

7.3.3 Zeiss Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Introduction

7.3.4 Zeiss Revenue in Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Zeiss Recent Development

7.4 HUVITZ

7.4.1 HUVITZ Company Details

7.4.2 HUVITZ Business Overview

7.4.3 HUVITZ Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Introduction

7.4.4 HUVITZ Revenue in Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 HUVITZ Recent Development

7.5 Ningbo Flo Optical Technology Development

7.5.1 Ningbo Flo Optical Technology Development Company Details

7.5.2 Ningbo Flo Optical Technology Development Business Overview

7.5.3 Ningbo Flo Optical Technology Development Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Introduction

7.5.4 Ningbo Flo Optical Technology Development Revenue in Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Ningbo Flo Optical Technology Development Recent Development

7.6 Taiyuan Middle Beixin Yuan Science & Technology Center

7.6.1 Taiyuan Middle Beixin Yuan Science & Technology Center Company Details

7.6.2 Taiyuan Middle Beixin Yuan Science & Technology Center Business Overview

7.6.3 Taiyuan Middle Beixin Yuan Science & Technology Center Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Introduction

7.6.4 Taiyuan Middle Beixin Yuan Science & Technology Center Revenue in Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Taiyuan Middle Beixin Yuan Science & Technology Center Recent Development

7.7 Shanghai Chang’e

7.7.1 Shanghai Chang’e Company Details

7.7.2 Shanghai Chang’e Business Overview

7.7.3 Shanghai Chang’e Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Introduction

7.7.4 Shanghai Chang’e Revenue in Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Shanghai Chang’e Recent Development

7.8 Ningbo Jieshilong

7.8.1 Ningbo Jieshilong Company Details

7.8.2 Ningbo Jieshilong Business Overview

7.8.3 Ningbo Jieshilong Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Introduction

7.8.4 Ningbo Jieshilong Revenue in Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Ningbo Jieshilong Recent Development

7.9 Shanghai New Eyes Medical

7.9.1 Shanghai New Eyes Medical Company Details

7.9.2 Shanghai New Eyes Medical Business Overview

7.9.3 Shanghai New Eyes Medical Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Introduction

7.9.4 Shanghai New Eyes Medical Revenue in Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Shanghai New Eyes Medical Recent Development

7.10 Shanghai Jinglian

7.10.1 Shanghai Jinglian Company Details

7.10.2 Shanghai Jinglian Business Overview

7.10.3 Shanghai Jinglian Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Introduction

7.10.4 Shanghai Jinglian Revenue in Ophthalmic Medical Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Shanghai Jinglian Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

