APAC Hot-melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the APAC Hot-melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the APAC Hot-melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes market size is estimated to be worth US$ 381.08 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 491.09 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.32% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, SBS Hot Melt Adhesive accounting for 35.89% of the Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes APAC market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 173.99 million by 2028, growing at a revised 4.13% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Medical Non-woven Tape segment is altered to an 3.4 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Scope and Segment

Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Henkel

B. Fuller

Bostik(Arkema)

Avery Dennison

Nan Pao

artimelt AG

Jaour Hot Melt Adhesive

GC Adhesives

Hangzhou Renhe

Segment by Type

SBS Hot Melt Adhesive

SIS Hot Melt Adhesive

Others

Segment by Application

Medical Non-woven Tape

Medical PE Tape

Others

Segment by Country/Region

Segment by Country/Region

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Hot-melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapescompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.2.1 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 SBS Hot Melt Adhesive 3

1.2.3 SIS Hot Melt Adhesive 4

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Medical Non-woven Tape 6

1.3.3 Medical PE Tape 7

1.3.4 Others 8

1.4 Study Objectives 8

1.5 Years Considered 9

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 10

2.1 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 10

2.2 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 11

2.3 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Country: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 12

2.4 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Country 13

2.4.1 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Country (2017-2022) 13

2.4.2 APAC Sales Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes by Country (2023-2028) 15

2.5 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Country 16

2.5.1 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 16

2.5.2 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Country (2023-2028) 17

2.6 China 18

2.7 Japan 19

2.8 South Korea 20

2.9 India 21

2.10 Southeast Asia 22

2.11 Australia 23

3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 25

3.1 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Manufacturers 25

3.1.1 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 25

3.1.2 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 26

3.1.3 APAC Top 3 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes in 2021 26

3.2 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers 27

3.2.1 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 27

3.2.2 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 28

3.2.3 APAC Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue in 2021 29

3.3 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 29

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 30

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 30

3.4.2 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 31

3.4.3 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 32

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 33

4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 34

4.1 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Type 34

4.1.1 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 34

4.1.2 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 34

4.1.3 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 35

4.2 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Type 36

4.2.1 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 36

4.2.2 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 36

4.2.3 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 37

4.3 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Price by Type 38

4.3.1 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Price by Type (2017-2022) 38

4.3.2 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 38

5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 39

5.1 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Application 39

5.1.1 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 39

5.1.2 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 39

5.1.3 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 40

5.2 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Application 41

5.2.1 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 41

5.2.2 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 41

5.2.3 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 42

5.3 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Price by Application 43

5.3.1 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Price by Application (2017-2022) 43

5.3.2 APAC Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 43

6 CHINA 44

6.1 China Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Size by Type 44

6.1.1 China Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Type (2017-2028) 44

6.1.2 China Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 45

6.2 China Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Size by Application 46

6.2.1 China Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Application (2017-2028) 46

6.2.2 China Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 47

7 JAPAN 49

7.1 Japan Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Size by Type 49

7.1.1 Japan Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Type (2017-2028) 49

7.1.2 Japan Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 50

7.2 Japan Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Size by Application 51

7.2.1 Japan Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Application (2017-2028) 51

7.2.2 Japan Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 52

8 SOUTH KOREA 54

8.1 South Korea Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Size by Type 54

8.1.1 South Korea Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Type (2017-2028) 54

8.1.2 South Korea Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 55

8.2 South Korea Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Size by Application 56

8.2.1 South Korea Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Application (2017-2028) 56

8.2.2 South Korea Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 58

9 INDIA 60

9.1 India Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Size by Type 60

9.1.1 India Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Type (2017-2028) 60

9.1.2 India Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 61

9.2 India Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Size by Application 62

9.2.1 India Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Application (2017-2028) 62

9.2.2 India Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 64

10 SOUTHEAST ASIA 66

10.1 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Size by Type 66

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Type (2017-2028) 66

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 67

10.2 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Size by Application 68

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Application (2017-2028) 68

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 70

11 AUSTRALIA 72

11.1 Australia Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Size by Type 72

11.1.1 Australia Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Type (2017-2028) 72

11.1.2 Australia Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 73

11.2 Australia Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Size by Application 74

11.2.1 Australia Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Application (2017-2028) 74

11.2.2 Australia Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 76

12 CORPORATE PROFILE 78

12.1 Henkel 78

12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information 78

12.1.2 Henkel Overview 78

12.1.3 Henkel in APAC: Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 79

12.1.4 Henkel Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 80

12.2 H. B. Fuller 80

12.2.1 H. B. Fuller Corporation Information 80

12.2.2 H. B. Fuller Overview 81

12.2.3 H. B. Fuller in APAC: Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 81

12.2.4 H. B. Fuller Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 82

12.2.5 H.B. FullerRecent Developments 83

12.3 Bostik (Arkema) 83

12.3.1 Bostik (Arkema) Corporation Information 83

12.3.2 Bostik (Arkema)Overview 84

12.3.3 Bostik (Arkema)in APAC: Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 84

12.3.4 Bostik (Arkema)Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 84

12.4 Avery Dennison 85

12.4.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information 85

12.4.2 Avery Dennison Overview 86

12.4.3 Avery Dennison in APAC: Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 86

12.4.4 Avery Dennison Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 87

12.5 Jaour Hot Melt Adhesive 87

12.5.1 Jaour Hot Melt Adhesive Corporation Information 87

12.5.2 Jaour Hot Melt Adhesive Overview 88

12.5.3 Jaour Hot Melt Adhesive in APAC: Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 89

12.5.4 Jaour Hot Melt Adhesive Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 89

12.5.5 Jaour Hot Melt Adhesive Recent Developments 90

12.6 Nan Pao 90

12.6.1 Nan Pao Corporation Information 90

12.6.2 Nan Pao Overview 90

12.6.3 Nan Pao in APAC: Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 91

12.6.4 Nan Pao Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 91

12.7 artimelt AG 92

12.7.1 artimelt AG Corporation Information 92

12.7.2 artimelt AG Overview 93

12.7.3 artimelt AG in APAC: Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 93

12.7.4 artimelt AG Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 94

12.8 GC Adhesives 94

12.8.1 GC Adhesives Corporation Information 94

12.8.2 GC Adhesives Overview 95

12.8.3 GC Adhesives in APAC: Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95

12.8.4 GC Adhesives Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 95

12.9 Hangzhou Renhe 96

12.9.1 Hangzhou Renhe Corporation Information 96

12.9.2 Hangzhou Renhe Overview 97

12.9.3 Hangzhou Renhe in APAC: Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 97

12.9.4 Hangzhou Renhe Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 98

12.10 Wanli Adhesive 98

12.10.1 Wanli Adhesive Corporation Information 98

12.10.2 Wanli Adhesive Overview 99

12.10.3 Wanli Adhesive in APAC: Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 99

12.10.4 Wanli Adhesive Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 100

13 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 101

13.1 Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Industry Chain Analysis 101

13.2 Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Key Raw Materials 102

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 102

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 102

13.3 Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales and Marketing 103

13.3.1 Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales Channels 103

13.3.2 Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Distributors 104

13.4 Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Customers 105

14 HOT-MELT BASED ADHESIVE FOR MEDICAL TAPES MARKET DYNAMICS 106

14.1.1 Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Industry Trends 106

14.1.2 Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Drivers 107

14.1.3 Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Challenges 108

14.1.4 Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Restraints 108

15 KEY FINDINGS IN THE APAC HOT-MELT BASED ADHESIVE FOR MEDICAL TAPES STUDY 109

16 APPENDIX 111

16.1 Research Methodology 111

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 111

16.1.2 Data Source 114

16.2 Author Details 117

16.3 Disclaimer 117

