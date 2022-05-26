Global Metal Processing Service Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global Metal Processing Service market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Processing Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Metal Processing Service market size is estimated to be worth US$ 20498 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 26434 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.33% during the review period.

In United States the Metal Processing Service market size is expected to grow from US$ 4069 million in 2021 to US$ 5372 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period.

Global Metal Processing Service Scope and Market Size

Metal Processing Service market is segmented in regional and country level, by players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Processing Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Metal Processing Service market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

By Company

O’Neal Industries

Interplex Holdings

Komaspec

LancerFab Tech

BTD Manufacturing

Kapco Metal Stamping

Watson Engineering

Matcor-Matsu

Mayville Engineering

D&H Cutoff

Penz Products

EMC Precision

FedTech

Coleys

Boyer Machine & Tool

Appleton Stainless

ShapeCUT

North Shore Steel

Industrial Metal Supply

Wayken

Segment by Type

Metal Welding Service

Metal Machining Service

Metal Cutting Service

Metal Forming Service

Metal Grinding Service

Metal Polishing Service

Other

Segment by Application

Automobile Industry

Aerospace

Machining Industry

Medical

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Metal Processing Servicecompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Metal Processing Service Product Introduction 1

1.2 Global Metal Processing Service Outlook, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 1

1.2.1 Global Metal Processing Service Market Size for the Year 2017-2028 1

1.2.2 United States Metal Processing Service Market Size for the Year 2017-2028 3

1.3 Metal Processing Service Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 4

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Metal Processing Service in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Metal Processing Service Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 5

1.4 Metal Processing Service Market Dynamics 5

1.4.1 Metal Processing Service Industry Trends 5

1.4.2 Metal Processing Service Market Drivers 5

1.4.3 Metal Processing Service Market Challenges 6

1.4.4 Metal Processing Service Market Restraints 6

1.5 Study Objectives 6

1.6 Years Considered 7

2 METAL PROCESSING SERVICE BY TYPE 8

2.1 Metal Processing Service Market Segment by Type 8

2.1.1 Metal Grinding Service 8

2.1.2 Metal Polishing Service 8

2.1.3 Metal Cutting Service 9

2.1.4 Metal Welding Service 9

2.1.5 Metal Forming Service 10

2.1.6 Metal Machining Service 11

2.1.7 Other 12

2.2 Global Metal Processing Service Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 12

2.3 Global Metal Processing Service Market Size by Type (2017-2028) 14

2.4 United States Metal Processing Service Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 14

2.5 United States Metal Processing Service Market Size by Type (2017-2028) 16

3 METAL PROCESSING SERVICE BY METAL TYPE 18

3.1 Metal Processing Service Market Segment by Metal Type 18

3.1.1 Stainless Steel 18

3.1.2 Aluminum 18

3.1.3 Titanium 19

3.1.4 Steel 19

3.1.5 Copper 19

3.1.6 Other 20

3.2 United States Metal Processing Service Market Size by Metal Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 21

3.3 United States Metal Processing Service Market Size by Metal Type (2017-2028) 23

4 METAL PROCESSING SERVICE BY APPLICATION 24

4.1 Metal Processing Service Market Segment by Application 24

4.1.1 Automobile Industry 24

4.1.2 Aerospace 24

4.1.3 Machining Industry 25

4.1.4 Medical 25

4.1.5 Other 25

4.2 Global Metal Processing Service Market Size, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 26

4.3 Global Metal Processing Service Market Size by Application (2017-2028) 27

4.4 United States Metal Processing Service Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 28

4.5 United States Metal Processing Service Market Size by Application (2017-2028) 29

5 GLOBAL METAL PROCESSING SERVICE COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE BY COMPANY 31

5.1 Global Metal Processing Service Market Size by Company 31

5.1.1 Top Global Metal Processing Service Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021) 31

5.1.2 Global Metal Processing Service Revenue by Player (2017-2022) 32

5.2 Global Metal Processing Service Concentration Ratio (CR) 33

5.2.1 Metal Processing Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022) 33

5.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Metal Processing Service in 2021 34

5.2.3 Global Metal Processing Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 35

5.3 Global Metal Processing Service Headquarters, Product Type 36

5.3.1 Global Metal Processing Service Headquarters and Area Served 36

5.3.2 Global Metal Processing Service Companies Product Type 37

5.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Metal Processing Service Market 38

5.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 38

5.5 United States Metal Processing Service Market Size by Company 39

5.5.1 Top Metal Processing Service Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021) 39

5.5.2 United States Metal Processing Service Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022) 40

6 GLOBAL METAL PROCESSING SERVICE MARKET SIZE BY REGION 42

6.1 Global Metal Processing Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 42

6.2 Global Metal Processing Service Market Size by Region (2017-2028) 43

6.2.1 Global Metal Processing Service Market Size by Region: 2017-2022 43

6.2.2 Global Metal Processing Service Market Size by Region: 2023-2028 43

7 SEGMENT IN REGIONAL LEVEL & COUNTRY LEVEL 45

7.1 North America 45

7.1.1 North America Metal Processing Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 45

7.1.2 North America Metal Processing Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 45

7.1.3 United States 46

7.1.4 Canada 47

7.2 Asia-Pacific 48

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Processing Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 48

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Processing Service Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028) 48

7.2.3 China 50

7.2.4 Japan 51

7.2.5 South Korea 51

7.2.6 India 52

7.2.7 Australia 52

7.2.8 China Taiwan 53

7.2.9 Indonesia 53

7.2.10 Thailand 54

7.2.11 Malaysia 55

7.3 Europe 56

7.3.1 Europe Metal Processing Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 56

7.3.2 Europe Metal Processing Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 56

7.3.3 Germany 57

7.3.4 France 58

7.3.5 U.K. 58

7.3.6 Italy 59

7.3.7 Russia 60

7.4 Latin America 61

7.4.1 Latin America Metal Processing Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 61

7.4.2 Latin America Metal Processing Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 61

7.4.3 Mexico 62

7.4.4 Brazil 63

7.5 Middle East and Africa 64

7.5.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Processing Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 64

7.5.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Processing Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 64

7.5.3 Turkey 65

7.5.4 Saudi Arabia 66

7.5.5 UAE 66

8 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 67

8.1 O鈥橬eal Industries 67

8.1.1 O鈥橬eal Industries Company Details 67

8.1.2 O鈥橬eal Industries Business Overview 67

8.1.3 O鈥橬eal Industries Metal Processing Service Introduction 68

8.1.4 O鈥橬eal Industries Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 69

8.2 Interplex Holdings Pte 69

8.2.1 Interplex Holdings Pte Company Details 69

8.2.2 Interplex Holdings Pte Business Overview 70

8.2.3 Interplex Holdings Pte Metal Processing Service Introduction 70

8.2.4 Interplex Holdings Pte Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 71

8.3 Komaspec 72

8.3.1 Komaspec Company Details 72

8.3.2 Komaspec Business Overview 72

8.3.3 Komaspec Metal Processing Service Introduction 72

8.3.4 Komaspec Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 73

8.4 LancerFab Tech 74

8.4.1 LancerFab Tech Company Details 74

8.4.2 LancerFab Tech Business Overview 74

8.4.3 LancerFab Tech Metal Processing Service Introduction 75

8.4.4 LancerFab Tech Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 76

8.5 BTD Manufacturing 76

8.5.1 BTD Manufacturing Company Details 76

8.5.2 BTD Manufacturing Business Overview 77

8.5.3 BTD Manufacturing Metal Processing Service Introduction 77

8.5.4 BTD Manufacturing Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 78

8.6 Kapco Metal Stamping 78

8.6.1 Kapco Metal Stamping Company Details 78

8.6.2 Kapco Metal Stamping Business Overview 79

8.6.3 Kapco Metal Stamping Metal Processing Service Introduction 79

8.6.4 Kapco Metal Stamping Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 80

8.7 Watson Engineering 80

8.7.1 Watson Engineering Company Details 80

8.7.2 Watson Engineering Business Overview 81

8.7.3 Watson Engineering Metal Processing Service Introduction 81

8.7.4 Watson Engineering Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 82

8.8 Matcor-Matsu 83

8.8.1 Matcor-Matsu Company Details 83

8.8.2 Matcor-Matsu Business Overview 83

8.8.3 Matcor-Matsu Metal Processing Service Introduction 83

8.8.4 Matcor-Matsu Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 84

8.9 Mayville Engineering 85

8.9.1 Mayville Engineering Company Details 85

8.9.2 Mayville Engineering Business Overview 85

8.9.3 Mayville Engineering Metal Processing Service Introduction 86

8.9.4 Mayville Engineering Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 86

8.10 D&H Cutoff 87

8.10.1 D&H Cutoff Company Details 87

8.10.2 D&H Cutoff Business Overview 88

8.10.3 D&H Cutoff Metal Processing Service Introduction 88

8.10.4 D&H Cutoff Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 88

8.11 Penz Products 89

8.11.1 Penz Products Company Details 89

8.11.2 Penz Products Business Overview 90

8.11.3 Penz Products Metal Processing Service Introduction 90

8.11.4 Penz Products Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 90

8.12 EMC Precision 91

8.12.1 EMC Precision Company Details 91

8.12.2 EMC Precision Business Overview 92

8.12.3 EMC Precision Metal Processing Service Introduction 92

8.12.4 EMC Precision Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 93

8.13 FedTech 93

8.13.1 FedTech Company Details 93

8.13.2 FedTech Business Overview 94

8.13.3 FedTech Metal Processing Service Introduction 94

8.13.4 FedTech Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 95

8.14 Coleys 96

8.14.1 Coleys Company Details 96

8.14.2 Coleys Business Overview 97

8.14.3 Coleys Metal Processing Service Introduction 97

8.14.4 Coleys Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 98

8.15 Boyer Machine & Tool 98

8.15.1 Boyer Machine & Tool Company Details 98

8.15.2 Boyer Machine & Tool Business Overview 99

8.15.3 Boyer Machine & Tool Metal Processing Service Introduction 99

8.15.4 Boyer Machine & Tool Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 100

8.16 Appleton Stainless 101

8.16.1 Appleton Stainless Company Details 101

8.16.2 Appleton Stainless Business Overview 101

8.16.3 Appleton Stainless Metal Processing Service Introduction 102

8.16.4 Appleton Stainless Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 102

8.17 ShapeCUT 103

8.17.1 ShapeCUT Company Details 103

8.17.2 ShapeCUT Business Overview 104

8.17.3 ShapeCUT Metal Processing Service Introduction 104

8.17.4 ShapeCUT Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 105

8.18 North Shore Steel 105

8.18.1 North Shore Steel Company Details 105

8.18.2 North Shore Steel Business Overview 106

8.18.3 North Shore Steel Metal Processing Service Introduction 106

8.18.4 North Shore Steel Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 107

8.19 Industrial Metal Supply 108

8.19.1 Industrial Metal Supply Company Details 108

8.19.2 Industrial Metal Supply Business Overview 109

8.19.3 Industrial Metal Supply Metal Processing Service Introduction 109

8.19.4 Industrial Metal Supply Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 110

8.20 Wayken 111

8.20.1 Wayken Company Details 111

8.20.2 Wayken Business Overview 112

8.20.3 Wayken Metal Processing Service Introduction 112

8.20.4 Wayken Revenue in Metal Processing Service Business (2017-2022) 113

9 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 114

10 APPENDIX 115

10.1 Research Methodology 115

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 115

10.1.2 Data Source 118

10.2 Disclaimer 121

10.3 Author Details 121

