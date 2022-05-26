Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions
QY Research released a latest market research report on the global Digital Smart Valve Positioners market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Smart Valve Positioners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Summary
In 2021, the global Digital Smart Valve Positioners market size was US$ 508.45 million and it is expected to reach US$ 723.35 million by the end of 2028, with a CAGR of 4.55% during 2022-2028. In Japan the Digital Smart Valve Positioners market size is expected to grow from US$ 20.95 million in 2021 to US$ 27.47 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period.
Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Scope and Market Size
Digital Smart Valve Positioners market is segmented by region (country), by players, by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Smart Valve Positioners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and By Application for the period 2017-2028.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Digital Smart Valve Positioners market size by players, by Type, and By Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
By Company
Emerson
ABB
Baker Hughes
Neles (Valmet)
Flowserve
Siemens
SAMSON
Schneider Electric
Shenzhen Maxonic
Nihon KOSO Co.,Ltd
Rotork
Chongqing Chuanyi Automation
GEMU Group
Bürkert
Azbil
SMC
Wuhan Toledo
Westlock Controls
3S CO.,LTD.
ChangShu Huier
Rotex Automation
Segment by Type
Single Acting Positioners
Double Acting Positioners
Segment by Application
Oil, Gas & Petrochemical
Chemical
Power Industry
Metals & Metallurgy
Paper & Pulp
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverages
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Others
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Other Regions
The Goal of the Report
Target Audience
> Digital Smart Valve Positionerscompanies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 STUDY COVERAGE 1
1.1 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1
1.2.2 Single Acting Positioners 2
1.2.3 Double Acting Positioners 4
1.3 Market by Application 5
1.3.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size Growth Rate by Application 5
1.3.2 Oil, Gas & Petrochemical 7
1.3.3 Chemical 8
1.3.4 Power Industry 10
1.3.5 Metals & Metallurgy 11
1.3.6 Paper & Pulp 12
1.3.7 Pharmaceutical 14
1.3.8 Food & Beverages 15
1.3.9 Others 16
1.4 Study Objectives 17
1.5 Years Considered 18
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 19
2.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 19
2.1.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue 2017-2028 19
2.1.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales 2017-2028 20
2.2 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 21
2.3 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Historical Market Size by Region (2017-2028) 22
2.3.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022 22
2.3.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 23
2.4 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2028) 25
2.4.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2028) 25
2.4.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2028) 26
3 GLOBAL DIGITAL SMART VALVE POSITIONERS COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS 28
3.1 Global Top Digital Smart Valve Positioners Manufacturers by Sales 28
3.1.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 28
3.1.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 29
3.2 Global Top Digital Smart Valve Positioners Manufacturers by Revenue 30
3.2.1 Key Digital Smart Valve Positioners Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 31
3.2.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 32
3.2.3 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 32
3.2.4 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) & (2017-2022) 33
3.2.5 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Companies by Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue in 2021 34
3.2.6 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 35
3.3 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 36
3.4 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type 37
3.4.1 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters 37
3.4.2 Manufacturers Digital Smart Valve Positioners Product Type 37
3.4.3 Establish Date of Major Digital Smart Valve Positioners Manufacturers 38
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 39
4 BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE (2017-2028) 43
4.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 43
4.1.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales by Type (2017-2022) 43
4.1.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 44
4.1.3 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022) 45
4.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 46
4.2.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 46
4.2.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 47
4.2.3 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 48
5 BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 49
5.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 49
5.1.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales by Application (2017-2022) 49
5.1.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 50
5.1.3 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Price by Application (2017-2022) 52
5.2 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2028) 53
5.2.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2028) 53
5.2.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2028) 54
5.2.3 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Price Forecast by Application (2022-2028) 56
6 JAPAN BY PLAYERS, BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION 57
6.1 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 57
6.1.1 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales YoY Growth 2017-2028 57
6.1.2 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue YoY Growth 2017-2028 58
6.1.3 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Share in Global Market 2017-2028 58
6.2 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size by Players (International and Local Players) 59
6.2.1 Japan Top Digital Smart Valve Positioners Players by Sales (2017-2022) 59
6.2.2 Japan Top Digital Smart Valve Positioners Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 60
6.3 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Historic Market Review by Type (2017-2022) 62
6.3.1 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 62
6.3.2 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 63
6.3.3 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Price by Type (2017-2022) 64
6.4 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2028) 65
6.4.1 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 65
6.4.2 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 66
6.4.3 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Price Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 67
6.5 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Historic Market Review by Application (2017-2022) 67
6.5.1 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 67
6.5.2 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 69
6.5.3 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Price by Application (2017-2022) 71
6.6 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2028) 72
6.6.1 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2028) 72
6.6.2 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2028) 73
6.6.3 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Price Forecast by Application (2022-2028) 74
7 NORTH AMERICA 76
7.1 North America Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 76
7.2 North America Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Facts & Figures by Country 77
7.2.1 North America Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales by Country (2017-2022) 77
7.2.2 North America Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 78
7.2.3 United States 79
7.2.4 Canada 80
8 EUROPE 81
8.1 Europe Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 81
8.2 Europe Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Facts & Figures by Country 82
8.2.1 Europe Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales by Country (2017-2022) 82
8.2.2 Europe Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 83
8.2.3 Germany 84
8.2.4 U.K. 85
8.2.5 France 86
8.2.6 Italy 87
8.2.7 Russia 88
9 ASIA-PACIFIC 90
9.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 90
9.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Facts & Figures by Region 91
9.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales by Region (2017-2022) 91
9.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 92
9.2.3 China 93
9.2.4 Japan 94
9.2.5 South Korea 95
9.2.6 India 96
9.2.7 Southeast Asia 97
9.2.8 Australia 98
10 LATIN AMERICA 100
10.1 Latin America Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 100
10.2 Latin America Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Facts & Figures by Country 101
10.2.1 Latin America Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales by Country (2017-2022) 101
10.2.2 Latin America Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 102
10.2.3 Brazil 103
10.2.4 Mexico 104
10.2.5 Argentina 105
10.2.6 Colombia 106
11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 108
11.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 108
11.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Facts & Figures by Country 109
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales by Country (2017-2022) 109
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 110
11.2.3 Saudi Arabia 111
11.2.4 U.A.E 112
11.2.5 Turkey 113
12 COMPANY PROFILES 115
12.1 Emerson 115
12.1.1 Emerson Corporation Information 115
12.1.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview 115
12.1.3 Emerson Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 116
12.1.4 Emerson Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 116
12.1.5 Emerson Recent Development 121
12.2 ABB 121
12.2.1 ABB Corporation Information 122
12.2.2 ABB Description and Business Overview 122
12.2.3 ABB Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123
12.2.4 ABB Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 123
12.2.5 ABB Recent Development 126
12.3 Baker Hughes 127
12.3.1 Baker Hughes Corporation Information 127
12.3.2 Baker Hughes Description and Business Overview 127
12.3.3 Baker Hughes Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 128
12.3.4 Baker Hughes Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 128
12.3.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development 132
12.4 Neles (Valmet) 134
12.4.1 Neles (Valmet) Corporation Information 134
12.4.2 Neles (Valmet) Description and Business Overview 134
12.4.3 Neles (Valmet) Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 135
12.4.4 Neles (Valmet) Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 135
12.4.5 Neles (Valmet) Recent Development 140
12.5 Flowserve 141
12.5.1 Flowserve Corporation Information 141
12.5.2 Flowserve Description and Business Overview 142
12.5.3 Flowserve Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 143
12.5.4 Flowserve Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 143
12.5.5 Flowserve Recent Development 146
12.6 Siemens 147
12.6.1 Siemens Corporation Information 147
12.6.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview 147
12.6.3 Siemens Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 148
12.6.4 Siemens Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 149
12.6.5 Siemens Recent Development 151
12.7 SAMSON 151
12.7.1 SAMSON Corporation Information 152
12.7.2 SAMSON Description and Business Overview 152
12.7.3 SAMSON Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 153
12.7.4 SAMSON Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 153
12.7.5 SAMSON Recent Development 156
12.8 Schneider Electric 157
12.8.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information 157
12.8.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview 157
12.8.3 Schneider Electric Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 158
12.8.4 Schneider Electric Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 159
12.8.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development 163
12.9 Shenzhen Maxonic 164
12.9.1 Shenzhen Maxonic Corporation Information 164
12.9.2 Shenzhen Maxonic Description and Business Overview 164
12.9.3 Shenzhen Maxonic Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 165
12.9.4 Shenzhen Maxonic Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 166
12.10 Nihon KOSO Co.,Ltd 167
12.10.1 Nihon KOSO Co.,Ltd Corporation Information 167
12.10.2 Nihon KOSO Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview 168
12.10.3 Nihon KOSO Co.,Ltd Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 169
12.10.4 Nihon KOSO Co.,Ltd Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 169
12.10.5 Nihon KOSO Co.,Ltd Recent Development 170
12.11 Rotork 171
12.11.1 Rotork Corporation Information 171
12.11.2 Rotork Description and Business Overview 172
12.11.3 Rotork Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 172
12.11.4 Rotork Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 173
12.11.5 Rotork Recent Development 174
12.12 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation 175
12.12.1 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Corporation Information 175
12.12.2 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Description and Business Overview 175
12.12.3 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 176
12.12.4 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 176
12.13 GEMU Group 177
12.13.1 GEMU Group Corporation Information 177
12.13.2 GEMU Group Description and Business Overview 178
12.13.3 GEMU Group Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 179
12.13.4 GEMU Group Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 179
12.13.5 GEMU Group Recent Development 181
12.14 Bürkert 182
12.14.1 Bürkert Corporation Information 182
12.14.2 Bürkert Description and Business Overview 182
12.14.3 Bürkert Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 183
12.14.4 Bürkert Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 183
12.14.5 Bürkert Recent Development 185
12.15 Azbil 185
12.15.1 Azbil Corporation Information 186
12.15.2 Azbil Description and Business Overview 186
12.15.3 Azbil Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 187
12.15.4 Azbil Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 187
12.16 SMC 190
12.16.1 SMC Corporation Information 190
12.16.2 SMC Description and Business Overview 191
12.16.3 SMC Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 192
12.16.4 SMC Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 192
12.16.5 SMC Recent Development 195
12.17 Wuhan Toledo 196
12.17.1 Wuhan Toledo Corporation Information 196
12.17.2 Wuhan Toledo Description and Business Overview 196
12.17.3 Wuhan Toledo Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 197
12.17.4 Wuhan Toledo Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 197
12.18 Westlock Controls 198
12.18.1 Westlock Controls Corporation Information 199
12.18.2 Westlock Controls Description and Business Overview 199
12.18.3 Westlock Controls Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 200
12.18.4 Westlock Controls Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 200
12.18.5 Westlock Controls Recent Development 203
12.19 3S CO.,LTD. 204
12.19.1 3S CO.,LTD. Corporation Information 204
12.19.2 3S CO.,LTD. Description and Business Overview 204
12.19.3 3S CO.,LTD. Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 205
12.19.4 3S CO.,LTD. Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 205
12.19.5 3S CO.,LTD. Recent Development 208
12.20 ChangShu Huier 208
12.20.1 ChangShu Huier Corporation Information 209
12.20.2 ChangShu Huier Description and Business Overview 209
12.20.3 ChangShu Huier Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 210
12.20.4 ChangShu Huier Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 210
12.21 Rotex Automation 212
12.21.1 Rotex Automation Corporation Information 212
12.21.2 Rotex Automation Description and Business Overview 213
12.21.3 Rotex Automation Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 213
12.21.4 Rotex Automation Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 214
12.21.5 Rotex Automation Recent Development 215
13 DIGITAL SMART VALVE POSITIONERS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 217
13.1 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Key Raw Materials 217
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials 217
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 217
13.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 218
13.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 220
13.2.1 Raw Materials 221
13.2.2 Labor Cost 221
13.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 221
13.3 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Industrial Chain Analysis 221
14 MARKET DRIVERS, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES AND RISKS FACTORS ANALYSIS 222
14.1 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Industry Trends 222
14.2 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Drivers 223
14.3 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Challenges 223
14.4 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Restraints 224
15 VALUE CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 225
15.1 Value Chain Analysis 225
15.2 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Customers 225
15.3 Sales Channels Analysis 226
15.3.1 Sales Channels 226
15.3.2 Distributors 228
16 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 230
17 APPENDIX 232
17.1 Research Methodology 232
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 232
17.1.2 Data Source 235
17.2 Author Details 238
17.3 Disclaimer 238
