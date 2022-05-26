Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global Digital Smart Valve Positioners market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Smart Valve Positioners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

In 2021, the global Digital Smart Valve Positioners market size was US$ 508.45 million and it is expected to reach US$ 723.35 million by the end of 2028, with a CAGR of 4.55% during 2022-2028. In Japan the Digital Smart Valve Positioners market size is expected to grow from US$ 20.95 million in 2021 to US$ 27.47 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period.

Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Scope and Market Size

Digital Smart Valve Positioners market is segmented by region (country), by players, by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Smart Valve Positioners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and By Application for the period 2017-2028.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Digital Smart Valve Positioners market size by players, by Type, and By Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359296/digital-smart-valve-positioners

By Company

Emerson

ABB

Baker Hughes

Neles (Valmet)

Flowserve

Siemens

SAMSON

Schneider Electric

Shenzhen Maxonic

Nihon KOSO Co.,Ltd

Rotork

Chongqing Chuanyi Automation

GEMU Group

Bürkert

Azbil

SMC

Wuhan Toledo

Westlock Controls

3S CO.,LTD.

ChangShu Huier

Rotex Automation

Segment by Type

Single Acting Positioners

Double Acting Positioners

Segment by Application

Oil, Gas & Petrochemical

Chemical

Power Industry

Metals & Metallurgy

Paper & Pulp

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Others

The report on the Marine Soft-Sided Coolers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Others

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Other Regions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Digital Smart Valve Positionerscompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1

1.2.2 Single Acting Positioners 2

1.2.3 Double Acting Positioners 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size Growth Rate by Application 5

1.3.2 Oil, Gas & Petrochemical 7

1.3.3 Chemical 8

1.3.4 Power Industry 10

1.3.5 Metals & Metallurgy 11

1.3.6 Paper & Pulp 12

1.3.7 Pharmaceutical 14

1.3.8 Food & Beverages 15

1.3.9 Others 16

1.4 Study Objectives 17

1.5 Years Considered 18

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 19

2.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 19

2.1.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue 2017-2028 19

2.1.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales 2017-2028 20

2.2 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 21

2.3 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Historical Market Size by Region (2017-2028) 22

2.3.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022 22

2.3.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 23

2.4 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2028) 25

2.4.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2028) 25

2.4.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2028) 26

3 GLOBAL DIGITAL SMART VALVE POSITIONERS COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS 28

3.1 Global Top Digital Smart Valve Positioners Manufacturers by Sales 28

3.1.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 28

3.1.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 29

3.2 Global Top Digital Smart Valve Positioners Manufacturers by Revenue 30

3.2.1 Key Digital Smart Valve Positioners Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 31

3.2.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 32

3.2.3 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 32

3.2.4 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) & (2017-2022) 33

3.2.5 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Companies by Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue in 2021 34

3.2.6 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 35

3.3 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 36

3.4 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type 37

3.4.1 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters 37

3.4.2 Manufacturers Digital Smart Valve Positioners Product Type 37

3.4.3 Establish Date of Major Digital Smart Valve Positioners Manufacturers 38

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 39

4 BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE (2017-2028) 43

4.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 43

4.1.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales by Type (2017-2022) 43

4.1.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 44

4.1.3 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022) 45

4.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 46

4.2.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 46

4.2.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 47

4.2.3 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 48

5 BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 49

5.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 49

5.1.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales by Application (2017-2022) 49

5.1.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 50

5.1.3 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Price by Application (2017-2022) 52

5.2 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2028) 53

5.2.1 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2028) 53

5.2.2 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2028) 54

5.2.3 Global Digital Smart Valve Positioners Price Forecast by Application (2022-2028) 56

6 JAPAN BY PLAYERS, BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION 57

6.1 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 57

6.1.1 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales YoY Growth 2017-2028 57

6.1.2 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue YoY Growth 2017-2028 58

6.1.3 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Share in Global Market 2017-2028 58

6.2 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size by Players (International and Local Players) 59

6.2.1 Japan Top Digital Smart Valve Positioners Players by Sales (2017-2022) 59

6.2.2 Japan Top Digital Smart Valve Positioners Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 60

6.3 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Historic Market Review by Type (2017-2022) 62

6.3.1 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 62

6.3.2 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 63

6.3.3 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Price by Type (2017-2022) 64

6.4 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2028) 65

6.4.1 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 65

6.4.2 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 66

6.4.3 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Price Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 67

6.5 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Historic Market Review by Application (2017-2022) 67

6.5.1 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 67

6.5.2 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 69

6.5.3 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Price by Application (2017-2022) 71

6.6 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2028) 72

6.6.1 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2028) 72

6.6.2 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2028) 73

6.6.3 Japan Digital Smart Valve Positioners Price Forecast by Application (2022-2028) 74

7 NORTH AMERICA 76

7.1 North America Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 76

7.2 North America Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Facts & Figures by Country 77

7.2.1 North America Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales by Country (2017-2022) 77

7.2.2 North America Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 78

7.2.3 United States 79

7.2.4 Canada 80

8 EUROPE 81

8.1 Europe Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 81

8.2 Europe Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Facts & Figures by Country 82

8.2.1 Europe Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales by Country (2017-2022) 82

8.2.2 Europe Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 83

8.2.3 Germany 84

8.2.4 U.K. 85

8.2.5 France 86

8.2.6 Italy 87

8.2.7 Russia 88

9 ASIA-PACIFIC 90

9.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 90

9.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Facts & Figures by Region 91

9.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales by Region (2017-2022) 91

9.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 92

9.2.3 China 93

9.2.4 Japan 94

9.2.5 South Korea 95

9.2.6 India 96

9.2.7 Southeast Asia 97

9.2.8 Australia 98

10 LATIN AMERICA 100

10.1 Latin America Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 100

10.2 Latin America Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Facts & Figures by Country 101

10.2.1 Latin America Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales by Country (2017-2022) 101

10.2.2 Latin America Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 102

10.2.3 Brazil 103

10.2.4 Mexico 104

10.2.5 Argentina 105

10.2.6 Colombia 106

11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 108

11.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 108

11.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Facts & Figures by Country 109

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales by Country (2017-2022) 109

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Smart Valve Positioners Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 110

11.2.3 Saudi Arabia 111

11.2.4 U.A.E 112

11.2.5 Turkey 113

12 COMPANY PROFILES 115

12.1 Emerson 115

12.1.1 Emerson Corporation Information 115

12.1.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview 115

12.1.3 Emerson Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 116

12.1.4 Emerson Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 116

12.1.5 Emerson Recent Development 121

12.2 ABB 121

12.2.1 ABB Corporation Information 122

12.2.2 ABB Description and Business Overview 122

12.2.3 ABB Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123

12.2.4 ABB Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 123

12.2.5 ABB Recent Development 126

12.3 Baker Hughes 127

12.3.1 Baker Hughes Corporation Information 127

12.3.2 Baker Hughes Description and Business Overview 127

12.3.3 Baker Hughes Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 128

12.3.4 Baker Hughes Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 128

12.3.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development 132

12.4 Neles (Valmet) 134

12.4.1 Neles (Valmet) Corporation Information 134

12.4.2 Neles (Valmet) Description and Business Overview 134

12.4.3 Neles (Valmet) Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 135

12.4.4 Neles (Valmet) Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 135

12.4.5 Neles (Valmet) Recent Development 140

12.5 Flowserve 141

12.5.1 Flowserve Corporation Information 141

12.5.2 Flowserve Description and Business Overview 142

12.5.3 Flowserve Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 143

12.5.4 Flowserve Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 143

12.5.5 Flowserve Recent Development 146

12.6 Siemens 147

12.6.1 Siemens Corporation Information 147

12.6.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview 147

12.6.3 Siemens Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 148

12.6.4 Siemens Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 149

12.6.5 Siemens Recent Development 151

12.7 SAMSON 151

12.7.1 SAMSON Corporation Information 152

12.7.2 SAMSON Description and Business Overview 152

12.7.3 SAMSON Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 153

12.7.4 SAMSON Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 153

12.7.5 SAMSON Recent Development 156

12.8 Schneider Electric 157

12.8.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information 157

12.8.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview 157

12.8.3 Schneider Electric Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 158

12.8.4 Schneider Electric Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 159

12.8.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development 163

12.9 Shenzhen Maxonic 164

12.9.1 Shenzhen Maxonic Corporation Information 164

12.9.2 Shenzhen Maxonic Description and Business Overview 164

12.9.3 Shenzhen Maxonic Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 165

12.9.4 Shenzhen Maxonic Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 166

12.10 Nihon KOSO Co.,Ltd 167

12.10.1 Nihon KOSO Co.,Ltd Corporation Information 167

12.10.2 Nihon KOSO Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview 168

12.10.3 Nihon KOSO Co.,Ltd Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 169

12.10.4 Nihon KOSO Co.,Ltd Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 169

12.10.5 Nihon KOSO Co.,Ltd Recent Development 170

12.11 Rotork 171

12.11.1 Rotork Corporation Information 171

12.11.2 Rotork Description and Business Overview 172

12.11.3 Rotork Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 172

12.11.4 Rotork Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 173

12.11.5 Rotork Recent Development 174

12.12 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation 175

12.12.1 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Corporation Information 175

12.12.2 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Description and Business Overview 175

12.12.3 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 176

12.12.4 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 176

12.13 GEMU Group 177

12.13.1 GEMU Group Corporation Information 177

12.13.2 GEMU Group Description and Business Overview 178

12.13.3 GEMU Group Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 179

12.13.4 GEMU Group Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 179

12.13.5 GEMU Group Recent Development 181

12.14 Bürkert 182

12.14.1 Bürkert Corporation Information 182

12.14.2 Bürkert Description and Business Overview 182

12.14.3 Bürkert Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 183

12.14.4 Bürkert Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 183

12.14.5 Bürkert Recent Development 185

12.15 Azbil 185

12.15.1 Azbil Corporation Information 186

12.15.2 Azbil Description and Business Overview 186

12.15.3 Azbil Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 187

12.15.4 Azbil Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 187

12.16 SMC 190

12.16.1 SMC Corporation Information 190

12.16.2 SMC Description and Business Overview 191

12.16.3 SMC Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 192

12.16.4 SMC Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 192

12.16.5 SMC Recent Development 195

12.17 Wuhan Toledo 196

12.17.1 Wuhan Toledo Corporation Information 196

12.17.2 Wuhan Toledo Description and Business Overview 196

12.17.3 Wuhan Toledo Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 197

12.17.4 Wuhan Toledo Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 197

12.18 Westlock Controls 198

12.18.1 Westlock Controls Corporation Information 199

12.18.2 Westlock Controls Description and Business Overview 199

12.18.3 Westlock Controls Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 200

12.18.4 Westlock Controls Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 200

12.18.5 Westlock Controls Recent Development 203

12.19 3S CO.,LTD. 204

12.19.1 3S CO.,LTD. Corporation Information 204

12.19.2 3S CO.,LTD. Description and Business Overview 204

12.19.3 3S CO.,LTD. Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 205

12.19.4 3S CO.,LTD. Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 205

12.19.5 3S CO.,LTD. Recent Development 208

12.20 ChangShu Huier 208

12.20.1 ChangShu Huier Corporation Information 209

12.20.2 ChangShu Huier Description and Business Overview 209

12.20.3 ChangShu Huier Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 210

12.20.4 ChangShu Huier Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 210

12.21 Rotex Automation 212

12.21.1 Rotex Automation Corporation Information 212

12.21.2 Rotex Automation Description and Business Overview 213

12.21.3 Rotex Automation Digital Smart Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 213

12.21.4 Rotex Automation Digital Smart Valve Positioners Products Offered 214

12.21.5 Rotex Automation Recent Development 215

13 DIGITAL SMART VALVE POSITIONERS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 217

13.1 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Key Raw Materials 217

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials 217

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 217

13.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 218

13.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 220

13.2.1 Raw Materials 221

13.2.2 Labor Cost 221

13.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 221

13.3 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Industrial Chain Analysis 221

14 MARKET DRIVERS, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES AND RISKS FACTORS ANALYSIS 222

14.1 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Industry Trends 222

14.2 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Drivers 223

14.3 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Challenges 223

14.4 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Market Restraints 224

15 VALUE CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 225

15.1 Value Chain Analysis 225

15.2 Digital Smart Valve Positioners Customers 225

15.3 Sales Channels Analysis 226

15.3.1 Sales Channels 226

15.3.2 Distributors 228

16 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 230

17 APPENDIX 232

17.1 Research Methodology 232

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 232

17.1.2 Data Source 235

17.2 Author Details 238

17.3 Disclaimer 238

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359296/digital-smart-valve-positioners

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com