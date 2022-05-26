Global Residential Solar Battery Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Residential Solar Battery market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Residential Solar Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Residential Solar Battery market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Independent Type accounting for % of the Residential Solar Battery global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Main Power was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Residential Solar Battery Scope and Market Size

Residential Solar Battery market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Residential Solar Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Residential Solar Battery market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Independent Type

Integrated Type

Segment by Application

Main Power

Backup Power

By Company

Tesla

Evergen

Amararaja Batteries Limited

Samsung SDI

Luminous India

Panasonic

FIMER

Siemens

BYD Electronic (International)

ABB

ULTRALIFE

MURATA

GE

EcoFlow AU

By Region

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Residential Solar Battery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Residential Solar Battery market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Residential Solar Battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Residential Solar Battery with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Residential Solar Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

Target Audience

> Residential Solar Battery companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Residential Solar Battery Product Introduction

1.2 Global Residential Solar Battery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Residential Solar Battery Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Residential Solar Battery Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Residential Solar Battery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Residential Solar Battery Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Residential Solar Battery Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Residential Solar Battery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Residential Solar Battery in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Residential Solar Battery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Residential Solar Battery Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Residential Solar Battery Industry Trends

1.5.2 Residential Solar Battery Market Drivers

1.5.3 Residential Solar Battery Market Challenges

1.5.4 Residential Solar Battery Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Residential Solar Battery Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Independent Type

2.1.2 Integrated Type

2.2 Global Residential Solar Battery Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Residential Solar Battery Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Residential Solar Battery Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Residential Solar Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Residential Solar Battery Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Residential Solar Battery Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Residential Solar Battery Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Residential Solar Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Residential Solar Battery Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Main Power

3.1.2 Backup Power

3.2 Global Residential Solar Battery Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Residential Solar Battery Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Residential Solar Battery Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Residential Solar Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Residential Solar Battery Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Residential Solar Battery Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Residential Solar Battery Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Residential Solar Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Residential Solar Battery Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Residential Solar Battery Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Residential Solar Battery Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Residential Solar Battery Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Residential Solar Battery Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Residential Solar Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Residential Solar Battery Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Residential Solar Battery Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Residential Solar Battery in 2021

4.2.3 Global Residential Solar Battery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Residential Solar Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Residential Solar Battery Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Residential Solar Battery Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Residential Solar Battery Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Residential Solar Battery Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Residential Solar Battery Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Residential Solar Battery Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Residential Solar Battery Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Residential Solar Battery Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Residential Solar Battery Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Residential Solar Battery Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Residential Solar Battery Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Residential Solar Battery Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Residential Solar Battery Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Residential Solar Battery Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Residential Solar Battery Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Residential Solar Battery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Residential Solar Battery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar Battery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar Battery Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Residential Solar Battery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Residential Solar Battery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Residential Solar Battery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Residential Solar Battery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar Battery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar Battery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tesla

7.1.1 Tesla Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tesla Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Tesla Residential Solar Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Tesla Residential Solar Battery Products Offered

7.1.5 Tesla Recent Development

7.2 Evergen

7.2.1 Evergen Corporation Information

7.2.2 Evergen Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Evergen Residential Solar Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Evergen Residential Solar Battery Products Offered

7.2.5 Evergen Recent Development

7.3 Amararaja Batteries Limited

7.3.1 Amararaja Batteries Limited Corporation Information

7.3.2 Amararaja Batteries Limited Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Amararaja Batteries Limited Residential Solar Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Amararaja Batteries Limited Residential Solar Battery Products Offered

7.3.5 Amararaja Batteries Limited Recent Development

7.4 Samsung SDI

7.4.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

7.4.2 Samsung SDI Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Samsung SDI Residential Solar Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Samsung SDI Residential Solar Battery Products Offered

7.4.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

7.5 Luminous India

7.5.1 Luminous India Corporation Information

7.5.2 Luminous India Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Luminous India Residential Solar Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Luminous India Residential Solar Battery Products Offered

7.5.5 Luminous India Recent Development

7.6 Panasonic

7.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.6.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Panasonic Residential Solar Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Panasonic Residential Solar Battery Products Offered

7.6.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.7 FIMER

7.7.1 FIMER Corporation Information

7.7.2 FIMER Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 FIMER Residential Solar Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 FIMER Residential Solar Battery Products Offered

7.7.5 FIMER Recent Development

7.8 Siemens

7.8.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.8.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Siemens Residential Solar Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Siemens Residential Solar Battery Products Offered

7.8.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.9 BYD Electronic (International)

7.9.1 BYD Electronic (International) Corporation Information

7.9.2 BYD Electronic (International) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 BYD Electronic (International) Residential Solar Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 BYD Electronic (International) Residential Solar Battery Products Offered

7.9.5 BYD Electronic (International) Recent Development

7.10 ABB

7.10.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.10.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 ABB Residential Solar Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 ABB Residential Solar Battery Products Offered

7.10.5 ABB Recent Development

7.11 ULTRALIFE

7.11.1 ULTRALIFE Corporation Information

7.11.2 ULTRALIFE Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 ULTRALIFE Residential Solar Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 ULTRALIFE Residential Solar Battery Products Offered

7.11.5 ULTRALIFE Recent Development

7.12 MURATA

7.12.1 MURATA Corporation Information

7.12.2 MURATA Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 MURATA Residential Solar Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 MURATA Products Offered

7.12.5 MURATA Recent Development

7.13 GE

7.13.1 GE Corporation Information

7.13.2 GE Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 GE Residential Solar Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 GE Products Offered

7.13.5 GE Recent Development

7.14 EcoFlow AU

7.14.1 EcoFlow AU Corporation Information

7.14.2 EcoFlow AU Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 EcoFlow AU Residential Solar Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 EcoFlow AU Products Offered

7.14.5 EcoFlow AU Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Residential Solar Battery Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Residential Solar Battery Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Residential Solar Battery Distributors

8.3 Residential Solar Battery Production Mode & Process

8.4 Residential Solar Battery Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Residential Solar Battery Sales Channels

8.4.2 Residential Solar Battery Distributors

8.5 Residential Solar Battery Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

