FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States FDM and SLA 3D Printers market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FDM and SLA 3D Printers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the FDM and SLA 3D Printers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

FDM 3D Printer

SLA 3D Printer

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Scientific Research

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Stratasys

Formlabs

Materialise

3D Systems

Phrozen Technology

DWS Systems

Bego

Essentium

Sculpteo

CreatBot

Anisoprint

3DGence

Kumovis

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global FDM and SLA 3D Printers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of FDM and SLA 3D Printers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global FDM and SLA 3D Printers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the FDM and SLA 3D Printers with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of FDM and SLA 3D Printers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> FDM and SLA 3D Printers companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 FDM and SLA 3D Printers Product Introduction

1.2 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States FDM and SLA 3D Printers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States FDM and SLA 3D Printers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 FDM and SLA 3D Printers Industry Trends

1.5.2 FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Drivers

1.5.3 FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Challenges

1.5.4 FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 FDM 3D Printer

2.1.2 SLA 3D Printer

2.2 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States FDM and SLA 3D Printers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Healthcare

3.1.2 Automotive

3.1.3 Aerospace and Defense

3.1.4 Scientific Research

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States FDM and SLA 3D Printers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of FDM and SLA 3D Printers in 2021

4.2.3 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers FDM and SLA 3D Printers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top FDM and SLA 3D Printers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States FDM and SLA 3D Printers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa FDM and SLA 3D Printers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Stratasys

7.1.1 Stratasys Corporation Information

7.1.2 Stratasys Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Stratasys FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Stratasys FDM and SLA 3D Printers Products Offered

7.1.5 Stratasys Recent Development

7.2 Formlabs

7.2.1 Formlabs Corporation Information

7.2.2 Formlabs Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Formlabs FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Formlabs FDM and SLA 3D Printers Products Offered

7.2.5 Formlabs Recent Development

7.3 Materialise

7.3.1 Materialise Corporation Information

7.3.2 Materialise Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Materialise FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Materialise FDM and SLA 3D Printers Products Offered

7.3.5 Materialise Recent Development

7.4 3D Systems

7.4.1 3D Systems Corporation Information

7.4.2 3D Systems Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 3D Systems FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 3D Systems FDM and SLA 3D Printers Products Offered

7.4.5 3D Systems Recent Development

7.5 Phrozen Technology

7.5.1 Phrozen Technology Corporation Information

7.5.2 Phrozen Technology Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Phrozen Technology FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Phrozen Technology FDM and SLA 3D Printers Products Offered

7.5.5 Phrozen Technology Recent Development

7.6 DWS Systems

7.6.1 DWS Systems Corporation Information

7.6.2 DWS Systems Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 DWS Systems FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 DWS Systems FDM and SLA 3D Printers Products Offered

7.6.5 DWS Systems Recent Development

7.7 Bego

7.7.1 Bego Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bego Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Bego FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Bego FDM and SLA 3D Printers Products Offered

7.7.5 Bego Recent Development

7.8 Essentium

7.8.1 Essentium Corporation Information

7.8.2 Essentium Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Essentium FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Essentium FDM and SLA 3D Printers Products Offered

7.8.5 Essentium Recent Development

7.9 Sculpteo

7.9.1 Sculpteo Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sculpteo Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sculpteo FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sculpteo FDM and SLA 3D Printers Products Offered

7.9.5 Sculpteo Recent Development

7.10 CreatBot

7.10.1 CreatBot Corporation Information

7.10.2 CreatBot Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CreatBot FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CreatBot FDM and SLA 3D Printers Products Offered

7.10.5 CreatBot Recent Development

7.11 Anisoprint

7.11.1 Anisoprint Corporation Information

7.11.2 Anisoprint Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Anisoprint FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Anisoprint FDM and SLA 3D Printers Products Offered

7.11.5 Anisoprint Recent Development

7.12 3DGence

7.12.1 3DGence Corporation Information

7.12.2 3DGence Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 3DGence FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 3DGence Products Offered

7.12.5 3DGence Recent Development

7.13 Kumovis

7.13.1 Kumovis Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kumovis Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Kumovis FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Kumovis Products Offered

7.13.5 Kumovis Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 FDM and SLA 3D Printers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 FDM and SLA 3D Printers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 FDM and SLA 3D Printers Distributors

8.3 FDM and SLA 3D Printers Production Mode & Process

8.4 FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 FDM and SLA 3D Printers Sales Channels

8.4.2 FDM and SLA 3D Printers Distributors

8.5 FDM and SLA 3D Printers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

